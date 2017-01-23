Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rust creator Graydon Hoare is now at Apple working on Swift (swift.org)
Graydon has been on Swift for a while, and there are a few other prominent Rust contributors there as well. I hope they are enjoying themselves and make good things.

It's interesting, and I think it makes sense to me. I started playing with Rust around 0.6 and the focus of the language seemed very different from today. It seemed there was a lot of focus on the more ML-ish aspects of its roots, such as the module system. The language also had a convincing future story for both green threads and garbage collection.

While I wouldn't say that it wasn't a systems language, I would say that it was far more focused on higher level coding than the current rust is. Which is fine IMO...the world can benefit from a new safe low level language far more than it needs a new application-level language. But for someone who really liked the early ideas of rust, swift makes a lot of sense as a substitute.

> It seemed there was a lot of focus on the more ML-ish aspects of its roots, such as the module system. The language also had a convincing future story for both green threads and garbage collection.

So, OCAML?

Yes. In fact, the original compiler was written in OCaml. I would say the original intent was to be a lower level OCaml with optional safe control over allocation behavior and safe parallelism.

I think he would probably have preferred OCaml syntax too. Notice some of the idioms, and even the capitalization/underscore norms (UpperCamelCase for types, snake_case for functions) are very similar to OCaml. But C syntax provides a theoretical adoption benefit, so I think he was willing to deal with that.

early rust looked a lot like an ocaml/erlang hybrid. green threads and immutability were the entire concurrency story for a long time, in my recollection. it wasn't until later that rust started to look like a safer c++

It's the most pragmatic move he could have made if he wants to disseminate Rust's ideas.

Swift is a nice language. What's really missing is better non-Mac support. Tools, libraries, etc. It'll become a Top 10 language (by popularity) once it becomes a real option for Linux and Windows.

Better Mac support would be nice too. Using Swift in a larger code base in Xcode often results in long compile times, auto completion and code syntax highlighting failures and other terribleness.

Once an official compiler comes to Windows, I'm all on board.

So what? Graydon may have created Rust but he didn't make it what it is today-- an entire community did.

His fork of the Swift repo dates back to August 29, 2016. Maybe he was hired to replace Chris Lattner?

My frustration with Mozilla deprecating everything I need in Firefox has made it impossible for me to trust them as stewards of a language. Hopefully this contributes to a decoupling of Rust from Mozilla.

Graydon stepped down as lead in 2013 from rust, so I don't see how that would have any bearing, and as brson said, Graydon has been on Swift for a while now.

Hoare left Mozilla over 3 years ago.

Can you share some specifics? What exactly have they deprecated?

XUL-based add-ons are being deprecated, and Firefox is adopting the same extension mechanism as Chrome (but with more extension points). That means that add-ons that make more or less drastic changes to the UI will need to be updated, rewritten or abandoned. This is being done before replacements of equivalent capability have been added to the new API. And there doesn't seem to be signs of awareness of the risks of destroying an add-ons platform in the Mozilla team's public representations, or in their reactions to bugs reported by some fairly significant add-on authors considering rewriting to the new API.

This is being done before replacements of equivalent capability have been added to the new API

XUL support isn't removed yet, and the bugs and requests for feedback are open and out there. It's also possible to implement new WebExtension APIs (WebExtension Experiments) and inject them as an add-on, in order to test replacement APIs.

Most of the major addon authors have engaged there, and many already have a WebExtension port. (For those that had Chrome versions, that should be no surprise - the APIs are essentially compatible)

And there doesn't seem to be signs of awareness of the risks of destroying an add-ons platform in the Mozilla team's public representations, or in their reactions to bugs reported by some fairly significant add-on authors considering rewriting to the new API.

It's very well understood that some kinds of very invasive add-ons may no longer be possible, and Mozilla is very well aware of that - to some extent it's very much intentional as it's an essential step to improve the quality on browser upgrades and prevent the continuous breakage that exists now, as well as get some things like Sandboxing working at all. The requirements of the most popular add-ons are tracked, and bugs are filed for the missing parts. But it's not because one popular add-on authors whines that he should be allowed some random invasive API hook, that it will be added. (cough DownThemAll cough)

It's silly to claim the add-on platform will die out when in reality we now have an extension system that works across all major browsers. At least one of those browsers has a (now essentially compatible) add-on collection that has been gradually dwarfing Firefox's. Arguments that add-ons are competitive advantage for Firefox have had no base in reality for the last few years. XUL add-ons and the idea that an addon should interact directly with browser internals have been a stone around Firefox' neck in terms of quality and reliability, and I'll gladly cut the noose.

I agree that the add-on situation is unfortunate, however I fail to see how it maps to something like Rust.

The only thing Mozilla does in regards to Rust is pay the core developers. Apart from no longer paying them, there isn't much Mozilla can do to influence Rust - it's a community driven project.

reply


XUL and the entire extensions framework based upon it.

Rust is a community project that Mozilla contributes heavily to, rather than the other way around. The sets of people working on those decisions for Firefox and the people guiding Rust's development are disjoint, and all major changes to Rust must go through our consensus-based, community-driven process, so even if Mozilla _were_ to try to declare that Rust should do something against the wishes of the community, they couldn't. It wouldn't work.

(I am a Mozilla employee working on Rust.)

