Google open-sources Chrome for iOS (techcrunch.com)
Its a shame Apple gets away with stifling browser competition and forcing everyone to use Webkit.

Of course it's a brilliant move: by controlling the stagnation of web browser tech, they can force developers to implement apps with their high-lock-in native app frameworks.

Google does the same thing with Android, but it is not nearly as blatant as Apple's flat-out blocking competitive browser implementations.

> Google does the same thing with Android

How so? They have no restrictions on web browser development. Firefox has been there and I use it as my daily driver. Since KitKat, Android System WebView has been an app on in the Play Store based on Chrome that gets updated regularly.

Not to mention that Android also lacks a lot of restrictions that iOS has, JIT code = no problem, mono for android has many more features than the iOS one for that reason. You also don't have to use Google Cloud Messaging, you can do your own push notifications via IMAP, XMPP, etc. (Assuming you and your users are okay with pushing an 'okay I'm willing to sacrifice some battery life for this' button). Mapping components that use OSM are freely available, etc.

Heck, you don't even have to use their phone app, you can install a SIP client. It's perfectly possible to use Android as it exists in AOSP without Google stuff at all. Some 3rd party apps may want to use things like Google Maps embedded, but there are projects that replace those and an Xposed module to fake the signatures to match. The Google-less Android system is really a decent experience if you're willing to put the work in to it.

Almost none of the following APIs are available to web applications on Android:

https://developer.android.com/about/versions/marshmallow/and...

Didn't Microsoft lose a lawsuit for something similar?

My understanding is that the reason Chrome has to use the iOS webkit view is because that's the only way to get JIT javascript compilation working for apps submitted to the app store. Does anyone have a sense of whether it would be possible to switch to Blink and V8 with a locally compiled and sideloaded version of the app? Would there be any benefit?

You're not allowed to provide your own web render engine at all. The JIT issue was solved a couple versions of iOS ago - embedded webviews now get JIT just like Safari.

It's my understanding that only embedded WKWebViews get the JIT compiler enabled, not UIWebViews. WKWebView is an out-of-process web browser that uses IOSurface [1] to project the image into your embedding application, so the dynamically generated code is running safely firewalled in a separate address space controlled by Apple and not accessible to your app, while older UIWebViews run in the address space of your application, and aren't allowed to write to code pages, so have the JIT compiler disabled.

[1] https://developer.apple.com/reference/iosurface

If you don't use Apple Webkit view apple doesn't even allow you put your browser on the appstore. All other browser engines are banned.

See section 2.5.6 of the Appstore guidelines

"2.5.6 Apps that browse the web must use the appropriate WebKit framework and WebKit Javascript."

https://developer.apple.com/app-store/review/guidelines/

Before iOS 9 (or something) that JIT engine wasn't even exposed in the web view available for apps, so no matter what you did, you couldn't match the performance of Safari.

On iOS browsers like Chrome and Firefox are basically unable to compete in terms of performance, web standards or features like browser plugins. So people that use them do so just to get sync. Of course Safari Mobile is decent nowadays, but that's not the issue.

Yea, it was always an outdated version of WebKit.

Not outdated (it's always been the same WebKit version as used by Safari), but security restrictions on iOS (specifically, third-party iOS apps can't JIT-- the OS won't let apps without a specific entitlement execute from a writable section of memory) prevented in-app web views from using the same Javascript engine as Safari.

iOS 9 eliminated that performance penalty-- it introduced a new kind of web view backed by an out-of-process renderer and JS engine, which, since it's Apple-blessed, doesn't have the JIT restriction. Third-party browsers updated to use the new framework can get the same performance as Safari.

Third-party browsers updated to use the new framework can get the same performance as Safari.

But that framework is missing various things, such as content blocking. (That goes a long way to explain why there's both "Focus" and "Firefox" on iOS)

Exactly right. Lack of content blocking is why I don't use Chrome on iOS. I strongly prefer its UI and sync, but can't go back to seeing ads.


That might allow Chrome Extensions on iOS, but it seems like a lot of work to make that happen.

Would this allow for better ad blocking software (no internal vpn tricks, etc), or would Apple likely reject a forked Chrome with adblocking from their app store?

You can have ad blocking, but you can't have the fast JavaScript engine and ad blocking, unless you are Safari. So you can't have a Chrome or Firefox with both, unless Apple fixes their APIs or allows the "real" versions of those browsers.

You can already do ad blocking natively through Safari Content Blocking extensions. There is also another trick you can do where you can use a VPN that routes known top-level-domains to 0.0.0.0 which would allow for entire Apple System blocking (similar to /etc/hosts).

Chrome for Android doesn't even allow extensions.

Sadly only Firefox for Android does this.

I was seriously surprised to find Firefox on Ios to be so severely crippled.

As I understand, Firefox on iOS is simply a privacy-protecting wrapper around iOS's built-in browser.

What if we released our own browser with a different interface? What kind of new features would people use it for if Chrome and Safari already exist?

