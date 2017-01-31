Of course it's a brilliant move: by controlling the stagnation of web browser tech, they can force developers to implement apps with their high-lock-in native app frameworks.
Google does the same thing with Android, but it is not nearly as blatant as Apple's flat-out blocking competitive browser implementations.
How so? They have no restrictions on web browser development. Firefox has been there and I use it as my daily driver. Since KitKat, Android System WebView has been an app on in the Play Store based on Chrome that gets updated regularly.
Heck, you don't even have to use their phone app, you can install a SIP client. It's perfectly possible to use Android as it exists in AOSP without Google stuff at all. Some 3rd party apps may want to use things like Google Maps embedded, but there are projects that replace those and an Xposed module to fake the signatures to match. The Google-less Android system is really a decent experience if you're willing to put the work in to it.
https://developer.android.com/about/versions/marshmallow/and...
[1] https://developer.apple.com/reference/iosurface
See section 2.5.6 of the Appstore guidelines
"2.5.6 Apps that browse the web must use the appropriate WebKit framework and WebKit Javascript."
https://developer.apple.com/app-store/review/guidelines/
On iOS browsers like Chrome and Firefox are basically unable to compete in terms of performance, web standards or features like browser plugins. So people that use them do so just to get sync. Of course Safari Mobile is decent nowadays, but that's not the issue.
iOS 9 eliminated that performance penalty-- it introduced a new kind of web view backed by an out-of-process renderer and JS engine, which, since it's Apple-blessed, doesn't have the JIT restriction. Third-party browsers updated to use the new framework can get the same performance as Safari.
But that framework is missing various things, such as content blocking. (That goes a long way to explain why there's both "Focus" and "Firefox" on iOS)
I was seriously surprised to find Firefox on Ios to be so severely crippled.
