The root of all these problems stem from a lack of effective education.
1) The current methods are highly ineffective for teaching
By getting more effective at teaching children, and helping them to self educate, we get better informed citizens who can interpret news more accurately and effectively participate in democracy.
2) The current goals for education do not align with current & future needs
Our current system is designed to produce factory workers for the industrial economy, which was adapted to produce knowledge workers for the information economy. But we are moving towards full automation of most of those jobs.
We will need to prepare people to be adaptable in a fast changing automated world: more entrepreneurial type skills are needed.
https://theconversation.com/ and http://www.worldcrunch.com/ make good starts, as do aggregators like http://www.aldaily.com/ and https://redef.com/
As far as pure education companies, we need more software platforms for building curriculums collaboratively, some combination of wikia, github, wirecutter, and khanacademy.org. You may be thrown by my inclusion of wirecutter, but concensus based consumer reports type information, leading to populations making better decisions, helps cut through the paradox of choice. It also teaches people HOW to make decisions, and how to evaluate choices. It should be easy for anyone to fork, remix, contribute, or request corrections. Even collaborative documentary editing software, or the ability to sift through ALL the worlds lectures on a topic, and assessable the best bits. As long as teams of strangers can collaborate and fork, the world will have more shoulder standing giants, and less reinventing of the wheel.
I guess you could start by opening a co-working space with a supervising adult (not teacher, this adult will be there to ensure that the kids aren't killing each other).
There would be teachers accessible via video calls but most of the time would be spent reading or doing work, not passively listening/watching. If you pool these teachers together, you will be able to teach even the most obscure subjects.
I think that fundamentally the main objection to this system is that some people learn better in a classroom setting, to which I reply: 21st century education needs to make a transition to turn graduates into self-learners. This can only be achieved with a system that fosters self-learning from very early on.
It's not like you can create self-learned by making them go through a process that's fundamentally as anti-self-learning as possible.
This will also make switching schools extremely painless. You will transition to a new desk. It's like a gym membership, you can totally have two if that's convenient for you for whatever reason.
If a "global assessment API" was decoupled from learning institutions it could capture educational experience as generated by any environment, from standard public schools to non-traditional schools, and we'd see a much more diverse set of educational experiences arise and be able to coexist fairly, meaning that individuals could better shape their individual academic paths without compromise and still be able to operate in the greater academic network.
A universal assessment system can exist in a very scalable way if its built upon social consensus. It would be absolutely impossible given our current models of assessment, especially the ones used on a national or international level. They are just simply far too expensive to begin to capture the breadth or depth of potential experience in academics in a meaningful way.
Today though we have the technology (i.e Ethereum and other decentralized technologies) to (relatively) easily design and deploy incentivized _secure_ systems for social consensus. It would enable systems like the one you're talking about to actually enable not just the teaching of the most obscure subject, but the _recognition_ of them too.
This is something I have been working on building for a while now. I truly believe its the answer to the flaws in our (global, not just American) education system and will be necessary for a truly effective, and universal, one.
As you stated, I also believe that education it's the root of most problems. Today, almost everyone learns the same way as they did 100 years ago: A teacher going through a non-customized textbook that was written by a small number people. It's a linear learning path and highly ineffective. It's also inefficient, as teacher to student ratios are mostly around 1-to-20 (I am talking about K-12, not college or MOOCs).
I believe that we can overcome a lot of problems of education by applying technology. More concretely, we should be able to provide more customized, higher quality content for people at young and old age. This, while creating more genuine excitement for science and scientific thinking. This means, we have to rethink the current teacher/student paradigm. And I don't mean by merely providing tools to teachers or copy/pasting textbooks to online videos.
I mean by curating content that excites, using some ML to create an optimal and dynamic learning path per student and making it fit to the busy daily lives of people who don't have time to watch 1 hour lectures every week when they get home from work. This might seem like advertising, by I am working on exactly such a project and thought it would be ok to mention it here, because it is relevant for the discussion and other startups were mentioned in the comments, too. It's called Humbot (humbot.io) and I am happy to hear your comments and start a discussion on what the radical improvements in education must be over the next decade.
As technological automation continues, there is demand for a system that is capable of retraining displaced workers, and doesn't create modern indentured servants in the process.
http://magarshak.com/blog/?p=158
I have a platform that can be used to build it all but could use a good business partner and extra JS/Mobile developers can't hurt.
Please see http://qbix.com/blog for how we could partner together. If you are interested to talk, see my HN profile.
I agree with Bernie that college should be free but disagree that it should be free in its current state. It can b made much cheaper if you flip the classroom in the way I indicated above. That is what should be made free (ie paid for by the government).
In Primary School (everything up to High School) we need to reform the terrible top-down dynamics. I know about them secondhand because my mom is a teacher. School is a daycare center for parents who work. Kids are overdiagnosed with ADHD. Paul Graham wrote about school being a veritable prison back in 2003 (http://www.paulgraham.com/nerds.html) Things only got worse in the last 20 years.
- Silicon Valley is a great example of growing inequality. Most of the rewards go disproportionally to a select few at the top
- A lot of VC companies are killing a lot of previously relatively stable jobs. Uber is giving its drivers a job for a while but it's pretty clear this will not be sustainable and they will soon be out of a job again
- The biggest companies like Facebook and Google are pretty much aiding "fake news" because in the end the only thing they care about is impressions and fake news sells better
Don't want to be too negative but technology is not only a force for good but also causes problems for a lot of people. Maybe these people are looking at the wrong guy for solutions but their concerns are valid.
What if we need less money and lower wages are actually fine?
Just to play devil's advocate: what if you define progress as "that stuff" that will increase the general well-being of the greatest number of people over the next 20 years? Does technology-powered automation still count as progress?
* Leveraging social networking to generate social permission for people to stand for office, which I think is the most important obstacle facing people who might consider running --- far more so than money.
* Using technology to bypass the expensive outreach vectors traditional candidates are stuck with.
* Informing constituencies and potential candidates about the local offices available to run for.
* Crowdfunding campaigns with Kickstarter-like dynamics to make it safer to commit funds to speculative candidates.
* Capturing the stories of people who have or are standing for election, so that we can all compare notes and see what the challenges (or lack thereof) are.
* Building informal parties and coalitions of officeholders in states and major metro areas, to build tickets and slates of candidates around common ideals.
* Building common platforms for constituent services, so that fresh new officeholders can outcompete incumbents both in responsiveness and in making their newfound influence available to their constituencies to pressure other parts of government.
I've been calling my Senators about the Sessions nomination nonstop for the past 2 weeks and I've gotten calls through just 3 times. I haven't the slightest clue how to reach officeholders in my Chicago suburb. Clearly there's room for major innovation here.
Incidentally, if you're building things like this, I'd love to help in any way I can. I'm easy to contact. I've set a goal for myself to get a specific number of friends and acquaintances to run, and I'm happy with the progress I've been able to make and pretty excited about the concept.
If you can take away the need for millions of dollars to run a campaign then policy makers aren't beholden to the few wealthy supporters that helped get them elected.
Many of your points are already being worked on and the projects would love more support and input.
[0]http://progcode.co
This is a huge frustration of mine. It is nearly impossible to get the attention of politicians unless I'm willing to spend a vast amount of my time on the phone, because they don't pay attention to email, social media, etc.
It would be awesome to have a social media platform that is dedicated to political communication. And with ample features related to communicating about policy. Like for example:
1) The ability to search for a pending bill based on the text of the bill, highlight text, and comment directly on it.
2) The ability to +1 someone else's comments in a meaningful way.
3) The ability to publicly challenge a politician's claims through research, data citations, or other types of analysis.
4) The ability to find the appropriate politicians/appointees for a specific concern.
5) The ability to facilitate directional communication from politicians on specific issues. It would be great if a politician had a common platform to explain in detail why they voted yay/nay or abstained from voting for something, with quick crossreferences, data visualization, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signalling_theory
So I don't know what the answer is, but I don't think it's "just" removing the "costly signal".
For a long time, in fact, this mindset meant that a really effective way to "hack" the Congressional contact system was to send your message in a telegram -- because if you were willing to pay to have a messenger run your message across town and deliver it by hand, you were assumed to be very motivated indeed!
(I doubt that's true anymore, of course; not least because I'm not sure you can send telegrams anymore. But now I'm wondering if you could get the same effect these days by sending your message via FedEx's most expensive service...)
I almost hate to reveal this "secret" since I thought it was pretty well-known, but if you contribute to your Representative's campaign, there's a pretty good chance you can get a one-on-one or at least attendance to a dinner event. This is much easier with state politicians.
Mail them a letter. Yes, a letter, on paper. They take those very seriously -- especially when so many of them come in that their office is filled to the rafters with them.
e.g. https://www.theyworkforyou.com/ (Hansard prettified), https://www.writetothem.com/ (case study at https://www.mysociety.org/democracy/writetothem/ )
Do you plan to run yourself?
What needs to be recaptured is a vision of the future based on science, health, the arts, and shared prosperity. And it has to be described in actionable political terms.
We can do this. We have the majority of scientists, engineers, philosophers, and artists behind us. But we have to move quickly because returning to the kind of managed democracy we had before is no longer possible.
We need a Star Trek: TNG for the (pun not intended) next generation...
If someone is willing to start a movement that wants to create United Fedration of Planets, count me in.
We also, as much as possible, must try evenly distribute the future. For example, if we want to defeat climate change, we have to rally manufacturing and technological solutions in places like the rural Midwest. In even the reddest of states, their are bastions of support for future-oriented ideas, and we should begin networking these places togehther as forward bases of operation.
One thing I always loved about Star Trek worldview is that characters in the show always believe people they meet are competent at what they do, instead of assuming that they're working with morons. Ditto for the bureaucracy of the UFP - it's assumed competent until proven otherwise; not like in our world, where the government is always assumed idiotic by default.
If instead, its framed as expanding the idea of American Federalism, diverse entities working towards vision of the future rooted in these ideals, I think it will be more successful.
People need a (fun) way to increase the number of real social interactions they have with other people. What's really dangerous right now is that many (including Liberals) are socially shunning those who don't share their political beliefs (or are not pure enough in their beliefs). Pushing people to the fringes of society will just force them to find a home in the most extreme among us.
For a long time, Americans relied on social clubs that allowed people to engage in diverse political discussions but also build friendly relationships with others. I would like to see startups try to revive long lived, persistent social organizations that are aimed first at building a friendly community among its members and second at making people listen to different points of view.
Hear, hear, I think this is the key. Happy people tend toward stability for the societies they're in. I'm all for education, for anyone who wants it, as much as they want it (price and payer to be negotiated). That said, I suspect that education by itself will not fill the job supply-demand gap, nor that those educated jobs will be well-matched to the places where people live. And, if there's more to life than jobs, then maybe the jobs need to move to where people are, rather than making people move to where the jobs are. I think answers that will work will have to work for, say, everybody in the 'Rust Belt' as they are today, not as they might be if they jump through all the right hoops. For an example some people will dislike, a government run single payer health care system would take the financial burden off of employers as well as being cheaper for employees, supporting small business growth and entrepreneurship. Don't like that example? Fine. Bring on your favorites.
Modern corporations are run like totalitarian, authoritarian regimes with top-down orders being barked down. If you disobey, you're out.
People in Western democracies are no longer putting up with non-democratic control of their political institutions, but are completely oblivious to non-democratic control of their economic institutions and are perfectly willing to take orders where and when it matters most -- every day, 9 to 5.
When employees can directly vote and democratically elect the CEO/CFO and other executive and managerial positions, across the wide range of industries and in majority of organizations, it will be a huge win for democracy, and that will spill into a much more engaged population politically as well. Also, at that point, employees are no longer employees.
We can tolerate authoritarian regimes in companies, because they're small (relative to countries) and compete in a heavily regulated space. If you want to leave or they fire you, you can generally find a new workplace. Companies play thier game by selling stuff (and doing accounting magic).
On the other hand, when two countries enter fierce competition, it's called "war". People on both sides end up dying. Even a less fierce competition ends up being miserable for everyone. The game has no bounds. And you can't easily quit it and move elsewhere.
That's why we prefer countries to be run with inefficient democratic process - because too much efficiency in a country will make many, many people very miserable.
That already happens anyway. You don't need to have a democratically governed workplace for constant political shifting and backstabbing to occur.
> If you want to leave or they fire you, you can generally find a new workplace.
Which will also be non-democratically governed, so that doesn't work.
> because too much efficiency in a country will make many, many people very miserable.
Can't you make the same argument at organization level? I'm sure many Amazon warehouse workers would agree.
What I was thinking is that some policies regarding responsibilities incurred by posting a comment in an asynchronous discussion forum are needed. For example, one should not be able to simply post a comment then leave the discussion. The persistence of their comment should be tied to whether they continue to participate, and respond to refutations and the like. Similarly, I see a lot of specious reasoning and appealing lies get posted, rapidly upvoted, but only eventually debunked: the people who upvoted should be notified of the refutation.
It would be nice if karma could actually be useful, and this always reminds me of PageRank [2]. Surely there must be some way to normalize the weights of highly-voted comments in less populated but serious subforums (like subreddits) so they are not overwhelmed by the karma granted to silly jokes in unserious but hugely populated frivolous subforums (again, I'm thinking of reddit here).
I think all of these things would do something to counter the fake news and echo chambers.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert's_Rules_of_Order
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PageRank
This is insanely difficult as interpersonal trust is expensive and getting first-hand information/data is extremely non-trivial. I agree that "mainstream media" (quotes because that phrase makes my mouth taste like ash) has happily devolved into BuzzFeed-style clickbait, but another parrot of AP isn't progress.
Paul Graham suggests that the best way to come into a good startup idea is to become the sort of person that has them, which I think applies to informing the public at large -- I don't think it's realistic to expect to build a revenue model off of people that will only give you their eyeballs for 20 minutes a day in the hopes of finding something to have an opinion on. I think this is a much larger, nearly intractable, problem of making societies into the types that are interested in nuance and dry detail.
I think one thing that happened recently is that we saw a desire for change. The number and enthusiasm of Sanders and Trump followers points to that. Maybe there is a place for a party to represent the views and values of those who followed Sanders.
Just thinking about it, there was a previously unknown, old, white, male politician who had such a tremendous following from so many people. What happened to that crowd? Those people are still out there, young, many in college, new graduates, minorities. It probably includes factory workers from Rust Belt and so on. There were so many followers despite media ignoring them in-large, despite the main DNC establishment disliking them and they still got so many votes.
I think doing the same thing over and over with the DNC as before, is probably not going to work. How feasible is to take all those invested billions and create a new movement instead of fighting fake news, why not generate good news. Instead of forgetting about the workers whose jobs are being automated away, perhaps talk about basic income in the way that would be accepted and not be seen as a humiliating hand-out.
What better to improve Democracy by creating a more parties to represent and replace the crusty old one with all their baggage and corruption.
This small group might have tremendous power to set the agenda, either as a distinct party or one that influenced the presidential candidates.
To even begin addressing the multitude of these issues would require passing laws through our current political system and I am convinced that would be near impossible.
I literally do not have the time to build this, as I'm busy trying to make PHP secure.
I just spitballed an idea and passed it along hackers who gave me feedback.
I don't want to be contractually tied to VCs either.
Just, if you like the idea, take it. Run with it. Make it successful. Use modern crypto. It's yours.
Maybe see if the folks that run Snopes are interested?
Sadly the electorate doesn't care about being informed. They seek out news that confirms their world view. Any information that contradicts their world view is deemed "fake news".
A lot of bullshit starts to fly around when you have two or more stable "positions" around a subject in a society. People divide into sides and keep using information only to signal to which side they belong.
This leads me to (maybe a pretty dumb) idea: what if we found a way to destroy such stable positions? Destabilize them, so that people couldn't stubbornly signal their support for a single side? Of course all sides would end up using such a tool to destroy their "opponents"; I feel like this could lead to two outcomes: a) (bad) there aren't any stable positions anymore, and b) (good) the positions keep getting disrupted until they rearrange into one that is actually aligned with the facts.
The workflow is that you punch in your postcode and get a list of all the people who represent you. From house, senate, european parlaiment.
You can then fill in a form and send a "constituent letter" to all the correct people for whom your opinion should have an impact.
After a reasonable wiating period, a survey comes to your email asking if they replied and some other questions.
Those "roll up" into a report on the member's responsiveness to their constituents.
Of the times I used it when I lived there, I always got responsiveness and only once was the response rude / unsatisfactory. (a member of european parlaiment was a total dismissive jerk)
Anyways - as far as ideas go, I think that would be a useful "start" - I also think there was more they could do to improve that further.
The return address would clearly indicate "I live in your constituency" while a phone call might not have that same impact.
I think there's also room to improve on the formula of TWFY like allowing an option for users to post their letters "openly" and allowing them to upload photos of the responses.
Though open-source on the congress APP makes it a really exceptionally cool foundation.
Better something that encourages primary sources on the ground to contribute (video, text audio), and puts them in context chronologically, geographically and perhaps socially, but is not based on an advertising business model.
Difficult to know what it could look like to but we need something fundamentally new which uses the internet not just as another medium.
Alternately find some way to get uneducated heartlanders to move to Fresno or something.
Also it would help if you show just the smallest amount of empathy people in the U.S. who don't live in one of two half states. (i.e. people whose tax dollars benefit Stanford and the origin of Silicon Valley in defense contracting, people who buy your products, whose stock market investments make it possible for you to get rich, etc.)
I'm exploring this idea and trying to figure out how to make it work.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circa_News
http://qbix.com/blog
Check out this compensation model. It is an evolving experiment in transparency which I believe can power the future of work. Would like some feedback.
Groklaw became the source of authoritative reporting about the SCO cases. It had analysis from lawyers, paralegals, and technologists. It had (voluntary, amateur) reporters attending hearings and giving in-depth reports, and then thorough analysis from a wide variety of people. People cared enough to voluntarily take vacation days to go to the courthouse and attend hearings, and then spend the next 2+ hours writing it all up and posting it. People voluntarily gave money to keep it all going. It was amazing.
It also was subject to significant attack, both from SCO and from trolls. It consumed the life of the paralegal running it for a decade. It was probably not sustainable.
I think that moderation is essential for any online community that isn't going to fall to the lowest common denominator, but sustainability is an issue. (HN at least has multiple moderators, so hopefully they won't burn out.) For news, multiple reporters are needed (Groklaw didn't report on a hearing until multiple reports came in, because sometimes trolls sent in false reports.)
I think the answer may be multiple small sites that each care about a focused area, and attract enough of a following that there are multiple reporters available when needed. (This probably won't work for something like foreign policy. I can attend a court hearing in my town and write up a report, but I can't get an interview with the Secretary of State and start asking uncomfortable questions.)
This isn't really a firm idea, just some thoughts and observations...
The gig economy stuff is interesting, but it's still somewhat limited, and at least partially physical. I am thinking more like M Turk but... somehow localized. Not sure, maybe I'm sniffing up the wrong tree, I dunno.
I would love to see a tool or company that holds the mainstream news sources accountable. Over the last two days the major news sources have been pushing a blatantly false "truth" ("Muslim Ban"). Intention of this post is not to get into a political discussion of this!
Every time I, as a heavy news consumer, see the BBC, NYT etc push a story which I know to be false or extremely misleading, I lose more and more trust.
I value the benefits that the mainstream press provides (checking sources, editorial discretion etc), but as I see more and more fake or misleading stories, I lose trust. I think this is a common feeling across many in the West.
edit: Could someone also clarify if these are intended for US only? I have a couple of ideas in mind for the UK which has a great amount of open source data regarding Gov.
edit edit: Apologies for mods if my example has derailed this thread a bit. Just used an example fresh in our minds.
Well, if you're going to try to build a mechanism to hold the mainstream media accountable, you'll really need to create a standard on when a summarization is inaccurate.
If the media was reporting on, "a ban on travelers from majority Muslim countries by a president who has promised his supporters a ban on Muslims" would that still be misleading? And if opponents of the ban called it a "Muslim ban", would media outlets be allowed to report on that fact?
For the record, I've seen NYT and BBC call this a "travel ban", "Trump's ban" and in quotes designed to indicate attribution "'Muslim ban'". All of these seem reasonable and factual.
Your thoughts?
== EDIT ==
A headline that reads simply "muslim ban" shouldn't be considered fake news (in my opinion), so long as it provides a full explanation of the ban and who is affected.
It is an editorializing title, but there's a massive difference between editorializing and fabrication. I believe calling something "fake news" should be reserved for publications that create falsehoods out of whole cloth. (e.g. "warehouse full of votes cast by illegal immigrants found")
That would be a very accurate summary. Not misleading in the slightest.
>" And if opponents of the ban called it a "Muslim ban", would media outlets be allowed to report on that fact?"
Absolutely, but it should not be presented as fact that "Donald Trump has enacted a Muslim Ban". "People have described this as a Muslim Ban" is a fair representation.
>For the record, I've seen NYT and BBC call this a "travel ban", "Trump's ban" and in quotes designed to indicate attribution "'Muslim ban'". All of these seem reasonable and factual
That is far more responsible. However if you google news search Muslim Ban on the day it was announced, this is Not what the majority of news sources were doing.
Of course, the more clarifications you add, the less it reads like a headline...
A high-profile author of the policy is on camera --- video you can easily find for yourself --- saying that they were tasked with devising a Muslim ban, and that he is proud of the legal chicanery they employed to make it "legal".
This subthread, of course, an entirely off-topic divergence from the subject at hand.
Would you prefer if the headline was "Trump Wants Muslim Ban, Gets as Close as He Can"?
Trump will do a lot of damage to the US, but hysterical reporting with such a negative bias does not cast a good light on the US media, and is not the way to go.
[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/01/29/tr...
Is it true that Rudy Giulani has said this. It also true Trump has said in the past he wants a Muslim ban. It is also true that many people believe this action is a step in the direction of a Muslim Ban.
But this is not a Muslim Ban at this stage and presenting it as such is a lie and misleading.
I agree that alarms should be going of all over the place in the mainstream news about this action and would encourage all of the opinion pieces to stress this could be a step towards a full Muslim Ban. That is for the Opinion pieces however.
If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and in a feat of amazing linguistic ability for a waterfowl looks you dead in the eye and says "I'M A DUCK!" what are we supposed to call it, a giraffe?
To engage with pedantry for a moment, the ban may be more precisely an ethnicity or nationality one, but that's just as wholly unjust. Don't lose sight of the forest for the trees. The essential malfeasance here is bigotry written into law, the particular shade of that bigotry is immaterial.
I still believe the mainstream news should Clearly separate the cold hard facts from analysis and opinion.
1) http://ndresponse.gov/dakota-access-pipeline/myth-vs-fact
2) #15 is so beyond dumb, "wild buffalo", really? Plus, it underscores the poor reporting in that ranchers have lost livestock in the area.
There are no valid security reasons for it.
For the passing news consumer, it would be very easy to be led to believe that Muslims are banned from entering the US.
In addition: "I’ll tell you the whole history of it: When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban,'" Giuliani said on Fox News.
"He called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’"
source: http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316726-giuliani-t...
Maybe a better approach would be to focus on ways of securely authenticating, signing, and delivering primary sensory data like photos, video, audio, and transcripts and doing so without interpretation.
Another two things to focus on:
- a better way to get an overview of a story and its evolution - something to collate news reports in order to easy see what's the current aggregate knowledge (trivial example: see how causalty rates tend to fluctuate for the first few hours/days of a disaster, and how the blame gets shifted around before appropriate investigations conclude)
- a better way to follow redactions and corrections - it's too easy to read an outraging story that later turns out to be completely false, but to never get the memo that the story was invalidated
https://www.popehat.com/2016/12/15/deserving-trust/
http://www.fairvote.org/
https://represent.us/
http://www.wolf-pac.com/
Creating a more fair representation in government that doesn't only involve the duopoly parties as well as getting money out politics should be the two main priorities before anything else. Unless these two things are fixed first, everything else will continue to be broken.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tu32CCA_Ig
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw2z9lV3W1g
