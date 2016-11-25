Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Education should be on this list.

The root of all these problems stem from a lack of effective education.

1) The current methods are highly ineffective for teaching

By getting more effective at teaching children, and helping them to self educate, we get better informed citizens who can interpret news more accurately and effectively participate in democracy.

2) The current goals for education do not align with current & future needs

Our current system is designed to produce factory workers for the industrial economy, which was adapted to produce knowledge workers for the information economy. But we are moving towards full automation of most of those jobs.

We will need to prepare people to be adaptable in a fast changing automated world: more entrepreneurial type skills are needed.

Education and News are two sides of the same coin. At some point the majority of the adult population makes the decision to learn about the world from entertainment companies. We should reanalyze what news and continuing education mean, relative to each other.

https://theconversation.com/ and http://www.worldcrunch.com/ make good starts, as do aggregators like http://www.aldaily.com/ and https://redef.com/

As far as pure education companies, we need more software platforms for building curriculums collaboratively, some combination of wikia, github, wirecutter, and khanacademy.org. You may be thrown by my inclusion of wirecutter, but concensus based consumer reports type information, leading to populations making better decisions, helps cut through the paradox of choice. It also teaches people HOW to make decisions, and how to evaluate choices. It should be easy for anyone to fork, remix, contribute, or request corrections. Even collaborative documentary editing software, or the ability to sift through ALL the worlds lectures on a topic, and assessable the best bits. As long as teams of strangers can collaborate and fork, the world will have more shoulder standing giants, and less reinventing of the wheel.

There's been a YC RFS for Education for a long time; it's #7 on the list. YC has had some success in the space with companies like Clever, and for awhile had a sister-program dedicated solely to K-12 startups.

While nice, neither of these strikes me as truly disruptive. The downside is that to achieve the best educational environment, you'd have to open a school which doesn't scale nicely unless you plug into existing "world APIs".

I guess you could start by opening a co-working space with a supervising adult (not teacher, this adult will be there to ensure that the kids aren't killing each other).

There would be teachers accessible via video calls but most of the time would be spent reading or doing work, not passively listening/watching. If you pool these teachers together, you will be able to teach even the most obscure subjects.

I think that fundamentally the main objection to this system is that some people learn better in a classroom setting, to which I reply: 21st century education needs to make a transition to turn graduates into self-learners. This can only be achieved with a system that fosters self-learning from very early on.

It's not like you can create self-learned by making them go through a process that's fundamentally as anti-self-learning as possible.

This will also make switching schools extremely painless. You will transition to a new desk. It's like a gym membership, you can totally have two if that's convenient for you for whatever reason.

I think you're exactly right in that the "world APIs" for education are the limiting factor. The major issue is that the assessment process is directly tied to the learning process within a single institution, leading to both being done incredibly inoptimally. It leads to the necessity of standardized tests and exams, and accredited institutions, which limits the potential learning opportunities available to the very few that are recognized on national or global scale.

If a "global assessment API" was decoupled from learning institutions it could capture educational experience as generated by any environment, from standard public schools to non-traditional schools, and we'd see a much more diverse set of educational experiences arise and be able to coexist fairly, meaning that individuals could better shape their individual academic paths without compromise and still be able to operate in the greater academic network.

A universal assessment system can exist in a very scalable way if its built upon social consensus. It would be absolutely impossible given our current models of assessment, especially the ones used on a national or international level. They are just simply far too expensive to begin to capture the breadth or depth of potential experience in academics in a meaningful way.

Today though we have the technology (i.e Ethereum and other decentralized technologies) to (relatively) easily design and deploy incentivized _secure_ systems for social consensus. It would enable systems like the one you're talking about to actually enable not just the teaching of the most obscure subject, but the _recognition_ of them too.

This is something I have been working on building for a while now. I truly believe its the answer to the flaws in our (global, not just American) education system and will be necessary for a truly effective, and universal, one.

As others said, education was already on an earlier RFS. But it's still important, maybe more than ever.

As you stated, I also believe that education it's the root of most problems. Today, almost everyone learns the same way as they did 100 years ago: A teacher going through a non-customized textbook that was written by a small number people. It's a linear learning path and highly ineffective. It's also inefficient, as teacher to student ratios are mostly around 1-to-20 (I am talking about K-12, not college or MOOCs).

I believe that we can overcome a lot of problems of education by applying technology. More concretely, we should be able to provide more customized, higher quality content for people at young and old age. This, while creating more genuine excitement for science and scientific thinking. This means, we have to rethink the current teacher/student paradigm. And I don't mean by merely providing tools to teachers or copy/pasting textbooks to online videos.

I mean by curating content that excites, using some ML to create an optimal and dynamic learning path per student and making it fit to the busy daily lives of people who don't have time to watch 1 hour lectures every week when they get home from work. This might seem like advertising, by I am working on exactly such a project and thought it would be ok to mention it here, because it is relevant for the discussion and other startups were mentioned in the comments, too. It's called Humbot (humbot.io) and I am happy to hear your comments and start a discussion on what the radical improvements in education must be over the next decade.

Agreed - we're in the middle of an education bubble, as the growth in student loan debt has fast outstripped the growth in income for graduates.

As technological automation continues, there is demand for a system that is capable of retraining displaced workers, and doesn't create modern indentured servants in the process.

Yeah education is the root of our future. It's importance is often undervalued.

I have a very specific vision for how to reform education. Would be happy to partner up with people who feel similarly:

http://magarshak.com/blog/?p=158

I have a platform that can be used to build it all but could use a good business partner and extra JS/Mobile developers can't hurt.

Please see http://qbix.com/blog for how we could partner together. If you are interested to talk, see my HN profile.

I agree with Bernie that college should be free but disagree that it should be free in its current state. It can b made much cheaper if you flip the classroom in the way I indicated above. That is what should be made free (ie paid for by the government).

In Primary School (everything up to High School) we need to reform the terrible top-down dynamics. I know about them secondhand because my mom is a teacher. School is a daycare center for parents who work. Kids are overdiagnosed with ADHD. Paul Graham wrote about school being a veritable prison back in 2003 (http://www.paulgraham.com/nerds.html) Things only got worse in the last 20 years.

I agree 100%. Let's talk about how to get there.

I am a little ambivalent about this. On the one hand the intent is probably good but on the other hand companies like YC and Silicon Valley are drivers of a lot of developments that led to the current situation.

- Silicon Valley is a great example of growing inequality. Most of the rewards go disproportionally to a select few at the top

- A lot of VC companies are killing a lot of previously relatively stable jobs. Uber is giving its drivers a job for a while but it's pretty clear this will not be sustainable and they will soon be out of a job again

- The biggest companies like Facebook and Google are pretty much aiding "fake news" because in the end the only thing they care about is impressions and fake news sells better

Don't want to be too negative but technology is not only a force for good but also causes problems for a lot of people. Maybe these people are looking at the wrong guy for solutions but their concerns are valid.

I don't think we can halt progress just because it negatively impacts some people. At the same time you are right that it is "not only a force for good" and there are things that can be done to mitigate that negativity. I think this is an appeal to entrepreneurs do to just that

When "progress" continually lowers wages of the lower class and concentrates power to fewer and fewer people, I think the way of doing things needs to be reevaluated.

reply


Technology provides massive amounts of consumer surplus and deflation.

What if we need less money and lower wages are actually fine?

reply


That depends on how you define progress.

Just to play devil's advocate: what if you define progress as "that stuff" that will increase the general well-being of the greatest number of people over the next 20 years? Does technology-powered automation still count as progress?

reply


It would count as progress if the automated means of production were owned by the labor that is put out of work. Oh wait, that sounds like communism, and we could never ever have a reasonable discussion about that amongst a group of people who thrive off of a system that is the opposite.

reply


A category of applications that I'd like to see YC helping along are those things that could help ordinary people run for office. The things off the top of my head I can see technology helping with:

* Leveraging social networking to generate social permission for people to stand for office, which I think is the most important obstacle facing people who might consider running --- far more so than money.

* Using technology to bypass the expensive outreach vectors traditional candidates are stuck with.

* Informing constituencies and potential candidates about the local offices available to run for.

* Crowdfunding campaigns with Kickstarter-like dynamics to make it safer to commit funds to speculative candidates.

* Capturing the stories of people who have or are standing for election, so that we can all compare notes and see what the challenges (or lack thereof) are.

* Building informal parties and coalitions of officeholders in states and major metro areas, to build tickets and slates of candidates around common ideals.

* Building common platforms for constituent services, so that fresh new officeholders can outcompete incumbents both in responsiveness and in making their newfound influence available to their constituencies to pressure other parts of government.

I've been calling my Senators about the Sessions nomination nonstop for the past 2 weeks and I've gotten calls through just 3 times. I haven't the slightest clue how to reach officeholders in my Chicago suburb. Clearly there's room for major innovation here.

Incidentally, if you're building things like this, I'd love to help in any way I can. I'm easy to contact. I've set a goal for myself to get a specific number of friends and acquaintances to run, and I'm happy with the progress I've been able to make and pretty excited about the concept.

You (and everyone here looking to engage their technological skills in the democratic process) should consider putting some time into the PROGRESSIVE CODERS NETWORK (ProgCode)[0]. They are a non-profit that helps organize and direct volunteer coders, programmers, designers into open-source political projects. They are about connecting and facilitating projects, not dictating what projects should be. They are party-neutral, but seek to empower the people and provide tools for running successful campaigns and being engaged as a citizen.

If you can take away the need for millions of dollars to run a campaign then policy makers aren't beholden to the few wealthy supporters that helped get them elected.

Many of your points are already being worked on and the projects would love more support and input.

[0]http://progcode.co

> Using technology to bypass the expensive outreach vectors traditional candidates are stuck with.

This is a huge frustration of mine. It is nearly impossible to get the attention of politicians unless I'm willing to spend a vast amount of my time on the phone, because they don't pay attention to email, social media, etc.

It would be awesome to have a social media platform that is dedicated to political communication. And with ample features related to communicating about policy. Like for example:

1) The ability to search for a pending bill based on the text of the bill, highlight text, and comment directly on it.

2) The ability to +1 someone else's comments in a meaningful way.

3) The ability to publicly challenge a politician's claims through research, data citations, or other types of analysis.

4) The ability to find the appropriate politicians/appointees for a specific concern.

5) The ability to facilitate directional communication from politicians on specific issues. It would be great if a politician had a common platform to explain in detail why they voted yay/nay or abstained from voting for something, with quick crossreferences, data visualization, etc.

I have a feeling part of why they don't use tech solutions is that the 'cost' of making a statement is valuable information: if a ton of people are willing to spend 10 minutes to make a call, that tells you something. Having 100 people, half of them Russian bots, click on a "+1" button, might not tell you as much.

reply


It's a costly signal [0], that's for sure. But what is unfortunate is that it is a signal that is far more costly for some than it is for others. It's the reason why minorities, immigrants, renters, etc., are underrepresented in local politics...angry white-haired retired homeowners with nothing better to do than complain about other people parking in "their" space are the ones that can show up to meetings. Everybody else has far more pressing things to do.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signalling_theory

Like you say, that's especially true at the local level.

So I don't know what the answer is, but I don't think it's "just" removing the "costly signal".

I know this to be the case. But then, that suggests to me that this is another place where tech has a chance to make a dent, not by short-circuiting the "proof of work", but by coordinating the effort so that people know how and when to put it in.

Having worked myself as a constituent contact in a Congressional office, I can tell you from experience that you are exactly right. Someone who's willing to hand-write a letter and pay for a stamp is seen as a more motivated constituent -- more likely to care enough about the issue to have it decide how they'll vote in November, in other words -- than someone who makes a call; and the caller is more motivated than someone who clicks "send" on an email; and the emailer is more motivated than someone who signs a Web petition.

For a long time, in fact, this mindset meant that a really effective way to "hack" the Congressional contact system was to send your message in a telegram -- because if you were willing to pay to have a messenger run your message across town and deliver it by hand, you were assumed to be very motivated indeed!

(I doubt that's true anymore, of course; not least because I'm not sure you can send telegrams anymore. But now I'm wondering if you could get the same effect these days by sending your message via FedEx's most expensive service...)

I asked this elsewhere, but does being a donor matter at all for calls/letters? If so they check the dollar amount?

reply


I almost hate to reveal this "secret" since I thought it was pretty well-known, but if you contribute to your Representative's campaign, there's a pretty good chance you can get a one-on-one or at least attendance to a dinner event. This is much easier with state politicians.

reply


I wonder if they listen more to phone calls or letters if you're a donor. And if so, what kind of dollar amount makes your call 'matter'? I'd happily donate $5 to the local Republican congressman if he'd take my calls more seriously.

> It is nearly impossible to get the attention of politicians unless I'm willing to spend a vast amount of my time on the phone, because they don't pay attention to email, social media, etc.

Mail them a letter. Yes, a letter, on paper. They take those very seriously -- especially when so many of them come in that their office is filled to the rafters with them.

The UK startup https://www.mysociety.org/ is very active in this space.

e.g. https://www.theyworkforyou.com/ (Hansard prettified), https://www.writetothem.com/ (case study at https://www.mysociety.org/democracy/writetothem/ )

reply


Do you plan to run yourself?

reply


reply


The thing that is needed most is a laboratory of ideas for what will replace the neoliberal order. A corporate democracy that increases inequality and only panders to justice by gestures towards identity politics is seemingly over. What we're faced with now is either devolving into an Ethnic Nationalist state on par with Russia, or something entirely new that has yet to be described.

What needs to be recaptured is a vision of the future based on science, health, the arts, and shared prosperity. And it has to be described in actionable political terms.

We can do this. We have the majority of scientists, engineers, philosophers, and artists behind us. But we have to move quickly because returning to the kind of managed democracy we had before is no longer possible.

> What needs to be recaptured is a vision of the future based on science, health, the arts, and shared prosperity. And it has to be described in actionable political terms.

We need a Star Trek: TNG for the (pun not intended) next generation...

If someone is willing to start a movement that wants to create United Fedration of Planets, count me in.

Right I agree. The command and control framework of the Star Trek universe will be unpalatable to American biases, so it would have to be something more networked along the lines of the federalism we already have. But given our technology, building a more directly democratic system of feedback should be possible. Trump's success is using Twitter to transform himself into a disruptive avatar of his supporters. The next generation of politicians has to do the same, but with democratic impulses as opposed to authoritarian ones.

We also, as much as possible, must try evenly distribute the future. For example, if we want to defeat climate change, we have to rally manufacturing and technological solutions in places like the rural Midwest. In even the reddest of states, their are bastions of support for future-oriented ideas, and we should begin networking these places togehther as forward bases of operation.

reply


I wasn't really even thinking about "command and control framework". More about the culture of Star Trek universe - "the future based on science, health, the arts, and shared prosperity", where people respect science, competence, teamwork and humanitarian values.

One thing I always loved about Star Trek worldview is that characters in the show always believe people they meet are competent at what they do, instead of assuming that they're working with morons. Ditto for the bureaucracy of the UFP - it's assumed competent until proven otherwise; not like in our world, where the government is always assumed idiotic by default.

reply


Right, but framing is desperately important in this context. If you say we want to build a Star Trek future, in no short order you'll have people jumping all over you about how it's an authoritarian communist fantasy. I've seen this exact thing happen on this forum.

If instead, its framed as expanding the idea of American Federalism, diverse entities working towards vision of the future rooted in these ideals, I think it will be more successful.

reply


We just need 2 things to make it happen. The replicator (far closer than most people think) and a way to deal with the people who will inevitably decide that replicators can only be used with their permission (so, so far away).

reply


Yikes. The idea that any kind of news should be handled by a Ycombinator startup does not make me comfortable at all.

I think an important question to ask with regards to Democracy is "why do people believe the things they believe" or "how do they acquire their political beliefs?" The biggest influencers are likely 1) their family and 2) their friends. Essentially, they come from social interaction.

People need a (fun) way to increase the number of real social interactions they have with other people. What's really dangerous right now is that many (including Liberals) are socially shunning those who don't share their political beliefs (or are not pure enough in their beliefs). Pushing people to the fringes of society will just force them to find a home in the most extreme among us.

For a long time, Americans relied on social clubs that allowed people to engage in diverse political discussions but also build friendly relationships with others. I would like to see startups try to revive long lived, persistent social organizations that are aimed first at building a friendly community among its members and second at making people listen to different points of view.

This is a great move by YC! I'd also love to see the "left behind" Americans addressed. There's a lot of people hurting in America who need training and jobs for the new economy and investment opportunity. I suggest opening YC branches in a former coal mining states and former manufacturing hubs in lake states. If folks can get their stability, hope and pride back, they'll be less likely to turn to fake news, placing blame on outsiders and divisive politics.

reply


> If folks can get their stability, hope and pride back, they'll be less likely to turn to fake news, placing blame on outsiders and divisive politics.

Hear, hear, I think this is the key. Happy people tend toward stability for the societies they're in. I'm all for education, for anyone who wants it, as much as they want it (price and payer to be negotiated). That said, I suspect that education by itself will not fill the job supply-demand gap, nor that those educated jobs will be well-matched to the places where people live. And, if there's more to life than jobs, then maybe the jobs need to move to where people are, rather than making people move to where the jobs are. I think answers that will work will have to work for, say, everybody in the 'Rust Belt' as they are today, not as they might be if they jump through all the right hoops. For an example some people will dislike, a government run single payer health care system would take the financial burden off of employers as well as being cheaper for employees, supporting small business growth and entrepreneurship. Don't like that example? Fine. Bring on your favorites.

We have an epistemological crisis. Tech can't fix that.

I've had shower thoughts about "transparency as a service" before, but putting together the business case for this has proved difficult.

Democracy can be improved by having democracy in the workplace.

Modern corporations are run like totalitarian, authoritarian regimes with top-down orders being barked down. If you disobey, you're out.

People in Western democracies are no longer putting up with non-democratic control of their political institutions, but are completely oblivious to non-democratic control of their economic institutions and are perfectly willing to take orders where and when it matters most -- every day, 9 to 5.

When employees can directly vote and democratically elect the CEO/CFO and other executive and managerial positions, across the wide range of industries and in majority of organizations, it will be a huge win for democracy, and that will spill into a much more engaged population politically as well. Also, at that point, employees are no longer employees.

You don't have democracy in the workplace because democracy is inefficient. A company that expends great amount of money and resources on constant political shifting and backstabbing, and that can't present an unified vision on the market will soon get outcompeted by one that has its shit together.

We can tolerate authoritarian regimes in companies, because they're small (relative to countries) and compete in a heavily regulated space. If you want to leave or they fire you, you can generally find a new workplace. Companies play thier game by selling stuff (and doing accounting magic).

On the other hand, when two countries enter fierce competition, it's called "war". People on both sides end up dying. Even a less fierce competition ends up being miserable for everyone. The game has no bounds. And you can't easily quit it and move elsewhere.

That's why we prefer countries to be run with inefficient democratic process - because too much efficiency in a country will make many, many people very miserable.

> A company that expends great amount of money and resources on constant political shifting and backstabbing, and that can't present an unified vision on the market will soon get outcompeted by one that has its shit together.

That already happens anyway. You don't need to have a democratically governed workplace for constant political shifting and backstabbing to occur.

> If you want to leave or they fire you, you can generally find a new workplace.

Which will also be non-democratically governed, so that doesn't work.

> because too much efficiency in a country will make many, many people very miserable.

Can't you make the same argument at organization level? I'm sure many Amazon warehouse workers would agree.

I'd also add that this isn't nearly as insane as it sounds. Something quite comparable works well in Germany (see Were You Born on the Wrong Continent?), and to an extent this is just the principle behind co-ops on a larger scale. Distributed ownership of capital tends to lead to greater efficiency, better productivity, and better worker engagement, and it's a bipartisan issue: see syndicalism on the left, distributivism on the right.

I would never work at a company structured like this and if you're implying we impose rules on companies to operate like democracies then that's even more dangerous than Trump.

Do you mind expanding on why it's even more dangerous than Trump?

I've been thinking about Robert's Rules of Order [1] for some time now, and the idea that it would be nice if it were updated for today's world of discussion forums, in which the interactions are more drawn out, rather than conducted with all participants active at the same time. I think it would be nice if there were a discussion forum that implemented some sort of policies that had been as well thought-out as Robert's rules.

What I was thinking is that some policies regarding responsibilities incurred by posting a comment in an asynchronous discussion forum are needed. For example, one should not be able to simply post a comment then leave the discussion. The persistence of their comment should be tied to whether they continue to participate, and respond to refutations and the like. Similarly, I see a lot of specious reasoning and appealing lies get posted, rapidly upvoted, but only eventually debunked: the people who upvoted should be notified of the refutation.

It would be nice if karma could actually be useful, and this always reminds me of PageRank [2]. Surely there must be some way to normalize the weights of highly-voted comments in less populated but serious subforums (like subreddits) so they are not overwhelmed by the karma granted to silly jokes in unserious but hugely populated frivolous subforums (again, I'm thinking of reddit here).

I think all of these things would do something to counter the fake news and echo chambers.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert's_Rules_of_Order

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PageRank

> News: We’re facing two major issues with news. The first is fake news. The business model for online media rewards the people who get the greatest number of page views, clicks and likes. That results in a system that prizes virality over truth.

This is insanely difficult as interpersonal trust is expensive and getting first-hand information/data is extremely non-trivial. I agree that "mainstream media" (quotes because that phrase makes my mouth taste like ash) has happily devolved into BuzzFeed-style clickbait, but another parrot of AP isn't progress.

Paul Graham suggests that the best way to come into a good startup idea is to become the sort of person that has them, which I think applies to informing the public at large -- I don't think it's realistic to expect to build a revenue model off of people that will only give you their eyeballs for 20 minutes a day in the hopes of finding something to have an opinion on. I think this is a much larger, nearly intractable, problem of making societies into the types that are interested in nuance and dry detail.

Paul Graham is right that it has to be something you want to do, but it is possible to build large new media sites on short attention spans -- if your site is designed for them. My site, an actual working solution to the problem of both fake news and bias, is doing great (Over three million page views last month). However, we most likely won't apply to YC this time, or ever again, due to Sam Altman's anti-Trump bias.

reply


I think one thing that happened recently is that we saw a desire for change. The number and enthusiasm of Sanders and Trump followers points to that. Maybe there is a place for a party to represent the views and values of those who followed Sanders.

Just thinking about it, there was a previously unknown, old, white, male politician who had such a tremendous following from so many people. What happened to that crowd? Those people are still out there, young, many in college, new graduates, minorities. It probably includes factory workers from Rust Belt and so on. There were so many followers despite media ignoring them in-large, despite the main DNC establishment disliking them and they still got so many votes.

I think doing the same thing over and over with the DNC as before, is probably not going to work. How feasible is to take all those invested billions and create a new movement instead of fighting fake news, why not generate good news. Instead of forgetting about the workers whose jobs are being automated away, perhaps talk about basic income in the way that would be accepted and not be seen as a humiliating hand-out.

What better to improve Democracy by creating a more parties to represent and replace the crusty old one with all their baggage and corruption.

I've found it interesting to think about a group that was only active in 3-5 evenly contested states, that collectively controlled a few percentage of the vote in those states.

This small group might have tremendous power to set the agenda, either as a distinct party or one that influenced the presidential candidates.

I agree that more, equally influential, parties is better for the health of US politics...but there are many systemic traits that I believe are prohibitive to new parties becoming equally influential.

To even begin addressing the multitude of these issues would require passing laws through our current political system and I am convinced that would be near impossible.

If anyone wants a free idea for a "deal with fake news" startup: https://docs.google.com/document/d/13TK_uYpXRc3cODePnfV16Kzl...

I literally do not have the time to build this, as I'm busy trying to make PHP secure.

I just spitballed an idea and passed it along hackers who gave me feedback.

I don't want to be contractually tied to VCs either.

Just, if you like the idea, take it. Run with it. Make it successful. Use modern crypto. It's yours.

Maybe see if the folks that run Snopes are interested?

The best technology we can apply to democracy is to have our elections be conducted entirely by pencil and paper with a completely open, public and full count of all votes.

reply


reply


Sadly the electorate doesn't care about being informed. They seek out news that confirms their world view. Any information that contradicts their world view is deemed "fake news".

reply


A lot of bullshit starts to fly around when you have two or more stable "positions" around a subject in a society. People divide into sides and keep using information only to signal to which side they belong.

This leads me to (maybe a pretty dumb) idea: what if we found a way to destroy such stable positions? Destabilize them, so that people couldn't stubbornly signal their support for a single side? Of course all sides would end up using such a tool to destroy their "opponents"; I feel like this could lead to two outcomes: a) (bad) there aren't any stable positions anymore, and b) (good) the positions keep getting disrupted until they rearrange into one that is actually aligned with the facts.

Hmm, we applied with our non-profit tool, Umbrella App, for managing the physical and digital security of journalists and activists (https://www.secfirst.org) a few years ago when we were only getting started but didn't get in. It seems like it's needed now more than ever, so we might look at making another application to help bring us to the next stage of our development.

reply


The workflow is that you punch in your postcode and get a list of all the people who represent you. From house, senate, european parlaiment.

You can then fill in a form and send a "constituent letter" to all the correct people for whom your opinion should have an impact.

After a reasonable wiating period, a survey comes to your email asking if they replied and some other questions.

Those "roll up" into a report on the member's responsiveness to their constituents.

Of the times I used it when I lived there, I always got responsiveness and only once was the response rude / unsatisfactory. (a member of european parlaiment was a total dismissive jerk)

Anyways - as far as ideas go, I think that would be a useful "start" - I also think there was more they could do to improve that further.

reply


Check out the "Congress" app. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sunlightla...

That's really great - though I do think a web page is more inclusive. Additionally the phone-call aspect is something really cool which I hadn't thought of, but I believe the form would allow a letter to be posted directly to multiple representatives.

The return address would clearly indicate "I live in your constituency" while a phone call might not have that same impact.

I think there's also room to improve on the formula of TWFY like allowing an option for users to post their letters "openly" and allowing them to upload photos of the responses.

Though open-source on the congress APP makes it a really exceptionally cool foundation.

I'm happily engaged in a DevOps startup and won't pursue this idea, but I proposed a new kind of news format shortly after the election at https://joshpadnick.com/2016/11/25/a-proposal-for-a-new-type.... Personally, I'd love to be a consumer of something like this, or to know if there are startups working on this.

reply


I'm unfortunately otherwise occupied at the moment so I won't be jumping on the occasion right now, but I favourited your comment for further reference. There's lots of good thoughts you put into that post, and I'd love to help - time allowing - if someone is going to take responsibility for making this happen. Thank you for writing that post!

I think we need something a little more revolutionary for news than holding current news sources to account, or fact-checking tools. Most of the problems we see in our news outlets are around the competition for attention as the article says, but also around old business models for newspapers/tv which still haven't changed to adapt to a world in which anyone can report from anywhere live using a simple phone and anyone in the world could contribute to a story, if only they'd let them.

Better something that encourages primary sources on the ground to contribute (video, text audio), and puts them in context chronologically, geographically and perhaps socially, but is not based on an advertising business model.

Difficult to know what it could look like to but we need something fundamentally new which uses the internet not just as another medium.

If you're concerned about jobs and democracy, open an office in a swing state. The way the us electoral system is organized, every young educated person who moves from the heartland to California is a vote for Trump.

Alternately find some way to get uneducated heartlanders to move to Fresno or something.

Also it would help if you show just the smallest amount of empathy people in the U.S. who don't live in one of two half states. (i.e. people whose tax dollars benefit Stanford and the origin of Silicon Valley in defense contracting, people who buy your products, whose stock market investments make it possible for you to get rich, etc.)

"uneducated heartlanders"?

It should be clear from that term that the parent is hostile to anyone not buying into their progressive extremist ideology.

reply


I'm exploring this idea and trying to figure out how to make it work.

@sama I'm heartened to see "Jobs" included in this list, but can you clarify whether this is a change in investment focus - will you be giving priority to startups which have greatest potential for job creation? If so, how would you qualify / prioritize those jobs (ie., part-time, full-time, educational requirements)?

reply


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circa_News

reply


So it can fail again?

I've been working on a project that makes data-driven reporting more transparent: https://thegamma.net, which might very well fit with the accountable news theme. Any feedback on how to make it better would be much appreciated :-).

Given Sam Altman's recent statements, will pro-Trump founders be discriminated against?

reply


reply


This is what business leadership looks like. Truly inspiring to see the corporate world embrace civic responsibility like this.

Speaking about the Future of Work:

http://qbix.com/blog

Check out this compensation model. It is an evolving experiment in transparency which I believe can power the future of work. Would like some feedback.

About news: Back in the day, Groklaw did a phenomenal job covering the SCO v. world court cases (and, more broadly, the intersection of law and technology). It was run by a semi-anonymous paralegal who really cared about the cases, about the law, and about technology. ("Semi-anonymous, because her name was known, but it was a fairly common name, and her city and state were not known.)

Groklaw became the source of authoritative reporting about the SCO cases. It had analysis from lawyers, paralegals, and technologists. It had (voluntary, amateur) reporters attending hearings and giving in-depth reports, and then thorough analysis from a wide variety of people. People cared enough to voluntarily take vacation days to go to the courthouse and attend hearings, and then spend the next 2+ hours writing it all up and posting it. People voluntarily gave money to keep it all going. It was amazing.

It also was subject to significant attack, both from SCO and from trolls. It consumed the life of the paralegal running it for a decade. It was probably not sustainable.

I think that moderation is essential for any online community that isn't going to fall to the lowest common denominator, but sustainability is an issue. (HN at least has multiple moderators, so hopefully they won't burn out.) For news, multiple reporters are needed (Groklaw didn't report on a hearing until multiple reports came in, because sometimes trolls sent in false reports.)

I think the answer may be multiple small sites that each care about a focused area, and attract enough of a following that there are multiple reporters available when needed. (This probably won't work for something like foreign policy. I can attend a court hearing in my town and write up a report, but I can't get an interview with the Secretary of State and start asking uncomfortable questions.)

This isn't really a firm idea, just some thoughts and observations...

I realize this is incredibly naive of me, but I've always thought that there must be something unskilled or lightly trained laborers can do that would scale infinitely and reliably for the company hiring them, something that had to be done in the area for which it provided the service (to prevent the global market from driving price down).

The gig economy stuff is interesting, but it's still somewhat limited, and at least partially physical. I am thinking more like M Turk but... somehow localized. Not sure, maybe I'm sniffing up the wrong tree, I dunno.

I wonder if Democracy has anything to do with the move to accept ACLU today.

Regarding the Fake News section and trust in media.

I would love to see a tool or company that holds the mainstream news sources accountable. Over the last two days the major news sources have been pushing a blatantly false "truth" ("Muslim Ban"). Intention of this post is not to get into a political discussion of this!

Every time I, as a heavy news consumer, see the BBC, NYT etc push a story which I know to be false or extremely misleading, I lose more and more trust.

I value the benefits that the mainstream press provides (checking sources, editorial discretion etc), but as I see more and more fake or misleading stories, I lose trust. I think this is a common feeling across many in the West.

edit: Could someone also clarify if these are intended for US only? I have a couple of ideas in mind for the UK which has a great amount of open source data regarding Gov.

edit edit: Apologies for mods if my example has derailed this thread a bit. Just used an example fresh in our minds.

reply


> Over the last two days the major news sources have been pushing a blatantly false "truth" ("Muslim Ban"). Intention of this post is not to get into a political discussion of this!

Well, if you're going to try to build a mechanism to hold the mainstream media accountable, you'll really need to create a standard on when a summarization is inaccurate.

If the media was reporting on, "a ban on travelers from majority Muslim countries by a president who has promised his supporters a ban on Muslims" would that still be misleading? And if opponents of the ban called it a "Muslim ban", would media outlets be allowed to report on that fact?

For the record, I've seen NYT and BBC call this a "travel ban", "Trump's ban" and in quotes designed to indicate attribution "'Muslim ban'". All of these seem reasonable and factual.

Your thoughts?

== EDIT ==

A headline that reads simply "muslim ban" shouldn't be considered fake news (in my opinion), so long as it provides a full explanation of the ban and who is affected.

It is an editorializing title, but there's a massive difference between editorializing and fabrication. I believe calling something "fake news" should be reserved for publications that create falsehoods out of whole cloth. (e.g. "warehouse full of votes cast by illegal immigrants found")

reply


>"a ban on travelers from majority Muslim countries by a president who has promised his supporters a ban on Muslims" would that still be misleading?

That would be a very accurate summary. Not misleading in the slightest.

>" And if opponents of the ban called it a "Muslim ban", would media outlets be allowed to report on that fact?"

Absolutely, but it should not be presented as fact that "Donald Trump has enacted a Muslim Ban". "People have described this as a Muslim Ban" is a fair representation.

>For the record, I've seen NYT and BBC call this a "travel ban", "Trump's ban" and in quotes designed to indicate attribution "'Muslim ban'". All of these seem reasonable and factual

That is far more responsible. However if you google news search Muslim Ban on the day it was announced, this is Not what the majority of news sources were doing.

reply


One minor nit. "A ban on travelers from certain majority Muslim countries..." would be accurate. As written, it implies every majority Muslim country is affected, which is not true.

Of course, the more clarifications you add, the less it reads like a headline...

reply


"Fake News" is completely making things up facts like "Trump punched the Pope today" for the sake of clicks. Calling recent actions as a "Muslim ban" is an interpretation of real events, including quotes by Rudy Giuliani and Flynn's son calling it a "Muslim ban" themselves. I would not consider it fake news, just an order executed with enough plausible deniability that they can prey on people's newfound obsession with fake news and call legitimate interpretations as such.

reply


Just to follow this up for people skimming:

A high-profile author of the policy is on camera --- video you can easily find for yourself --- saying that they were tasked with devising a Muslim ban, and that he is proud of the legal chicanery they employed to make it "legal".

This subthread, of course, an entirely off-topic divergence from the subject at hand.

reply


I think "Trump's Travel Ban may be the first step to implementing Muslim ban" would be a fair headline for the topic. I agree with 'alva that news reports should make a clear distinction between what is, what was meant by that, and what some people say it might be.

reply


Yes you are right that he had done so. And if he had signed into law a ban people coming to the country based on their religion, then the papers plastering "Trump enacts Muslim Ban" would be accurate. But that is not the case.

reply


When was the last time you saw a law that was in plain English saying exactly what it did such as "No more Muslim immigrants"? The intention was clear, putting it in such obvious terms makes it obviously unconstitutional, so the language puts a few restrictions that accomplishes it as well they could.

Would you prefer if the headline was "Trump Wants Muslim Ban, Gets as Close as He Can"?

reply


Just a few days ago WaPo and NYT had articles like "OMG OMG entire state department leadership just quit! OMG". An hour later, those had all disappeared or were replaced, because they were actually just let go (their customary resignations were accepted).

Trump will do a lot of damage to the US, but hysterical reporting with such a negative bias does not cast a good light on the US media, and is not the way to go.

reply


Nothing false about the example you cited. The architect of the ban, Rudy Giulani confirmed on air that the goal was to ban Muslims and his team's task was to create a legal mechanism for that to happen[1].

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/01/29/tr...

reply


It is totally false to say Trump has enacted a law to ban people from entering the US based on their religion. Totally false.

Is it true that Rudy Giulani has said this. It also true Trump has said in the past he wants a Muslim ban. It is also true that many people believe this action is a step in the direction of a Muslim Ban.

But this is not a Muslim Ban at this stage and presenting it as such is a lie and misleading.

I agree that alarms should be going of all over the place in the mainstream news about this action and would encourage all of the opinion pieces to stress this could be a step towards a full Muslim Ban. That is for the Opinion pieces however.

reply


He's instituted a ban based on ethnic origin from countries that are majority-Muslim (for that reason), has in the past called for a Muslim ban, and the architect of the ban has said it's a Muslim ban.

If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and in a feat of amazing linguistic ability for a waterfowl looks you dead in the eye and says "I'M A DUCK!" what are we supposed to call it, a giraffe?

To engage with pedantry for a moment, the ban may be more precisely an ethnicity or nationality one, but that's just as wholly unjust. Don't lose sight of the forest for the trees. The essential malfeasance here is bigotry written into law, the particular shade of that bigotry is immaterial.

reply


I think your analysis of the situation is likely correct and I condemn it.

I still believe the mainstream news should Clearly separate the cold hard facts from analysis and opinion.

reply


I was pretty disillusioned already, but the reporting on the Dakota Access Pipeline has been such a pack of lies, the state actually had to throw up a page to explains some if it[1][2]. I remember the old saying that the person who cleans up after the elephants has a whole different view of the circus.

1) http://ndresponse.gov/dakota-access-pipeline/myth-vs-fact

2) #15 is so beyond dumb, "wild buffalo", really? Plus, it underscores the poor reporting in that ranchers have lost livestock in the area.

reply


Without derailing too much here, can you point me to a non-op-ed story published by a mainstream news source that calls it a "Muslim ban"?

reply


I think this is the only relevant point here. For example, the Washington Post has only referred to it as a "travel ban". The phrase "Muslim ban" appears in opinion headlines, or a couple times when it is directly stated to be a quote. The New York Times uses "travel ban" and "immigration ban". It is newsworthy than members of congress and many organizations have called it a "Muslim ban" but news organizations are not directly using that phrase.

reply


It may not be 100%, precisely a Muslim ban, but that was its stated intent and this is about as close to that as they can get, it would seem.

There are no valid security reasons for it.

reply


I don't want to get too into this, but are you saying that calling the immigration order "Muslim Ban" is a false truth? I am really curious on why you think this?

reply


Yeah me either as it is off topic. But in response, it is not a ban on people of one religion entering the country. It is a ban on people from 7 terror prone countries entering.

For the passing news consumer, it would be very easy to be led to believe that Muslims are banned from entering the US.

reply


A ban on 7 Muslim-majority countries with exceptions for minority religions.

In addition: "I’ll tell you the whole history of it: When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban,'" Giuliani said on Fox News.

"He called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’"

source: http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316726-giuliani-t...

reply


Does any of that change the hard facts that what was enacted is not a ban on people coming to the US based on their religion. Because that is the pure fact.

reply


So we should just keep dismissing his obvious intentions because he hasn't fully executed on them at this precise moment? You can keep explaining away his actions based on technicalities all you want, but his intentions are clear to most people in the US and around the world.


Does the fact that Trump himself is calling it the "Muslim ban"change anything for you?

reply


Determining truth is hard, and as you say the trouble is that everyone does propaganda. We are in a "fog of war" situation.

Maybe a better approach would be to focus on ways of securely authenticating, signing, and delivering primary sensory data like photos, video, audio, and transcripts and doing so without interpretation.

reply


This would be very useful, giving how easy it is nowadays to forge things. It's still a huge risk if discovered - that's why I think it doesn't happen that often - but from the technical point, every other kid knows enough Photoshop to make a convincing fake these days.

Another two things to focus on:

- a better way to get an overview of a story and its evolution - something to collate news reports in order to easy see what's the current aggregate knowledge (trivial example: see how causalty rates tend to fluctuate for the first few hours/days of a disaster, and how the blame gets shifted around before appropriate investigations conclude)

- a better way to follow redactions and corrections - it's too easy to read an outraging story that later turns out to be completely false, but to never get the memo that the story was invalidated

reply


If only the mainstream media would stick to following these principles enumerated here, rather than blatantly taking sides (even when it's unnecessary for them to do so):

https://www.popehat.com/2016/12/15/deserving-trust/

reply


For startups working on improving democracy, I'd suggest you start helping these three groups in any way you can:

http://www.fairvote.org/

https://represent.us/

http://www.wolf-pac.com/

Creating a more fair representation in government that doesn't only involve the duopoly parties as well as getting money out politics should be the two main priorities before anything else. Unless these two things are fixed first, everything else will continue to be broken.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tu32CCA_Ig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw2z9lV3W1g

