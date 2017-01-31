Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Secret docs reveal: an FBI with vast hidden powers (theintercept.com)
86 points by cylo 1 hour ago | 10 comments





Anyone who thinks Trump is the problem is missing the mark: An imperial presidency with an unchecked intelligence apparatus is a systemic problem that inevitably led to this.

If one person can pervert a system, that system sucks.

If there's any silver lining in all this, it's that Trump and the alt-right aren't moving in the shadows anymore, and they're moving too quickly. If this keeps up, surely there must be a breaking point when Congress and the people are too alienated.

Uh, that's not the silver lining from my POV. The silver lining is that liberals will realize that maybe limited government is a good thing, because they can't always rely on their person being in power.

Bigger government works when the systems of checks and balances work. In this case the courts failed to uphold the constitution and strike down the expansions of unlawful surveillance powers.

That's exactly what I thought about 6 years ago, when the Republicans took over the Congress, and had every incentive to hold Obama to account.

We can see how well that went, can't we?

there is the possibility of the breaking point coming too late.

This article is part of a massive 17-part drop about the FBI from The Intercept today. Wow. https://theintercept.com/series/the-fbis-secret-rules/

What in going on with that page scrolling, picture changing insanity.

None of this should be surprising after 9-11 and the Patriot Act.

