Secret docs reveal: an FBI with vast hidden powers
86 points
by
cylo
1 hour ago
alrs
30 minutes ago
Anyone who thinks Trump is the problem is missing the mark: An imperial presidency with an unchecked intelligence apparatus is a systemic problem that inevitably led to this.
If one person can pervert a system, that system sucks.
news_to_me
21 minutes ago
If there's any silver lining in all this, it's that Trump and the alt-right aren't moving in the shadows anymore, and they're moving too quickly. If this keeps up, surely there must be a breaking point when Congress and the people are too alienated.
civilian
18 minutes ago
Uh, that's not the silver lining from my POV. The silver lining is that liberals will realize that maybe limited government is a good thing, because they can't always rely on their person being in power.
smcg
7 minutes ago
Bigger government works when the systems of checks and balances work. In this case the courts failed to uphold the constitution and strike down the expansions of unlawful surveillance powers.
nickff
17 minutes ago
That's exactly what I thought about 6 years ago, when the Republicans took over the Congress, and had every incentive to hold Obama to account.
AckSyn
8 minutes ago
We can see how well that went, can't we?
amr
20 minutes ago
there is the possibility of the breaking point coming too late.
josephpmay
58 minutes ago
This article is part of a massive 17-part drop about the FBI from The Intercept today. Wow.
https://theintercept.com/series/the-fbis-secret-rules/
overcast
13 minutes ago
What in going on with that page scrolling, picture changing insanity.
coldcode
1 hour ago
None of this should be surprising after 9-11 and the Patriot Act.
