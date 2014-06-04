Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Billionaire Is Reported Seized from Hong Kong Hotel and Taken into China (nytimes.com)
Here is a background on Xiao: https://www.nytimes.com/2014/06/04/world/asia/tiananmen-era-...

https://www.hongkongfp.com/2017/02/01/chinese-billionaire-ab...

No-one knows why he's there. The issue is more with Chinese agents operating on Hong Kong soil. They shouldn't be.

How will Trudeau respond? Xiao Jianhua is a Canadian citizen, after all.

He should denounce President Trump and then ask for help.

This happened before: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Causeway_Bay_Books_disappearan...

The creepiest part of that incident is that after weeks of no communication, the bookseller "wrote" an email to his daughter saying that he is alright and not to worry about him.

Seems extraordinarily unlikely to be related to the current chaos within the US executive branch. The new Trump administration is dealing with like six or seven crises at the moment (of its own creation, no less). China knows that a little malfesance on its part won't come anywhere near TV news.

This is what people mean when they praise things like a "steady hand on the tiller". These coming years are going to be one disaster after another.

Likely or unlikely? Your comment seems to contradict itself.

I thought they praised Change and Yes We Can.

There's a difference between "Change" and complete chaos. One is an orderly transition from one state to another.

The second is the devolution of order into entropy, with the attendant waste and loss of information.

I wonder which better describes the policies of the current US administration.

On US news? Sure. Canadian news? Maybe. Hong Kong news? No way, this is a big issue.

Yes, this is in fact not news. And I don't think it has anything to do with Trump whatsoever

Crisis? Oh you mean the change his voters elected him into office for.

If the minority wants a Constitutionally limited government founded on equality replaced with a racist, religiously-biased authoritarianism, and manages to elect a government with that intent over the wishes of the majority, that doesn't make that governments steps to implement it's authoritarianism any less of a crisis.

>Mr. Xiao is a Canadian citizen with an Antiguan diplomatic passport, though he was born in China.

Ah, the Antiguan diplomatic passport. This has tax evasion written all over it.

I thought the Canadian citizen part was more in line with money laundering and being a safe haven.

I'm sure he's part of the contributing force on real estate increases in major cities across Canada (Vancouver/Toronto) mainly due (to my understanding) to being able to move money out of China and into something more stable, like Canadian real estate.

It really pains me that people use Canada as a crutch to do their dirty deeds or even to have "as a backup".

One country, one system.

> The billionaire, Xiao Jianhua, who has been missing since Friday, is in police custody in China, where he apparently is safe, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of arrest.

It's interesting to see how a country with no freedom of speech or press operates. Sure they have a great and growing economy, but at what price to the citizens?

There are no secret police in Ba Sing Se

> is in police custody in China, where he apparently is safe

My understanding is that this is a contradiction in terms.

I think by safe they mean he is alive.

.CN is why BTC is doing well

