reply
No-one knows why he's there. The issue is more with Chinese agents operating on Hong Kong soil. They shouldn't be.
This is what people mean when they praise things like a "steady hand on the tiller". These coming years are going to be one disaster after another.
The second is the devolution of order into entropy, with the attendant waste and loss of information.
I wonder which better describes the policies of the current US administration.
Ah, the Antiguan diplomatic passport. This has tax evasion written all over it.
I'm sure he's part of the contributing force on real estate increases in major cities across Canada (Vancouver/Toronto) mainly due (to my understanding) to being able to move money out of China and into something more stable, like Canadian real estate.
It really pains me that people use Canada as a crutch to do their dirty deeds or even to have "as a backup".
It's interesting to see how a country with no freedom of speech or press operates. Sure they have a great and growing economy, but at what price to the citizens?
There are no secret police in Ba Sing Se
My understanding is that this is a contradiction in terms.
reply