A 24-year-old made $345K in 2 months by beating Kickstarters to market (cnbc.com)
49 points by esalazar 50 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





What wasn't said in the article/video is that Chinese mfgs are scooping kickstarter.

One of many stress cube listings on Alibaba https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/Hottest-stress-cube-i...

? Did you read the article? They literally say that and show a screenshot.

"As with Cozy Bag, Chinese manufacturers on Alibaba had been offering comparable products since shortly after the Kickstarter appeared."

Time is definitely huge. I've got one of the knock-off fidget cubes on my desk right now, a Christmas gift, but my kickstarter-backed one doesn't arrive until later today. I expect the real one to be higher quality, but it seriously got scooped.

So basically this kid made money by selling cheap knockoffs before the original designers could launch a patent lawsuit? Seems like the moral of the story is that you can make some money before the slow gears of our patent system kick in.

Also, links to those stupid inflatable bags on alibaba were everywhere once the kickstarter went viral. The article makes it sound like the kid magically found it.

I'd say lots of these entrepreneurs are designers or engineers who were passionate about an idea they had and began crowdsourcing their idea, without much business experience. They are gonna learn the hard way that time to market is a bfd.

A product is absolutely useless until its in the hands of the consumer.

Wow! I can't decide if this is innovation, disruption, or something a little less than ethical. I also wonder what the IP issues about this might be.

> innovation, disruption, or something a little less than ethical

¿Por qué no los tres?

