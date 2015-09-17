Ask HN: Good Career Alternatives for 50+

I'm in my 30's doing marketing and am starting to feel like the old man of the teams I work with. I look around and there is hardly anyone over 40 and no-one 50+ unless they hit executive level. The industry is about new technology and working long hours. While there are exceptions, generally it doesn't seem a good career to age in and I figure I have ~10 years... ..so as someone that likes to plan ahead. What do you think are good career options for the 50+? I've been trying to think of jobs were age is an advantage. The best I can think of is financial planning. Most people visit their planner when retirement is on their mind, so you'll likely be meeting people of a similar group and mindset. Whereas in this industry being 21 and enthusiastic wont go far with many older people. What does HN think are good options?