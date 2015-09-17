Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Good Career Alternatives for 50+
48 points by Gustomaximus 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite
I'm in my 30's doing marketing and am starting to feel like the old man of the teams I work with. I look around and there is hardly anyone over 40 and no-one 50+ unless they hit executive level. The industry is about new technology and working long hours. While there are exceptions, generally it doesn't seem a good career to age in and I figure I have ~10 years...

..so as someone that likes to plan ahead. What do you think are good career options for the 50+? I've been trying to think of jobs were age is an advantage. The best I can think of is financial planning. Most people visit their planner when retirement is on their mind, so you'll likely be meeting people of a similar group and mindset. Whereas in this industry being 21 and enthusiastic wont go far with many older people.

What does HN think are good options?






Do your own company. Hire people. Do projects for clients. I did this and I'm pretty happy. Most projects have been interesting. Some clients have been difficult, some are great and with those we stick. The team is happy. We hire young and old; finally hiring without discrimination (or so I hope) and happy about the results. Now we're in a stage where we can be picky about which projects to accept. We start having some time for our own ideas as well.

Just expect a very tough first year :-)

Start cultivating your own public image in the internet circuit of your field / industry and aim at becoming an internationally recognised expert in say 5-10 years. That way, your 50+ career might be made of a number of consulting opportunities and advisory roles. I'm in my early 40s and in the process of converting my three static websites for three different industries into blogs, one at time within this year.

Work for a big/established/old company, where your experience will not count against you. I'm 30, and at my office everyone calls me 'kid'.

> I'm 30, and at my office everyone calls me 'kid'.

Hey, same here. Well, nobody actually calls me that but I'm the youngest at 30 on my team, working for a company that has a pretty large percentage of employees that have been here for 20, even 30+ years. I can't remember the exact number but I want to say that something like 40% have been here for 10+ years. We're a medium size manufacturing company, so that's a lot of people. It really is in stark contrast to what you tend to hear about the bay area.

I'm in a similar boat, but I don't think you need to give up marketing. Sure you may not be leading creative campaigns for Beats, but there are decent paths to follow:

+ Work for less cool companies: If you've worked for some impressive tech companies, there are plenty of less hip companies that would like to learn how "the big guys do it."

+ Build up superb expertise in a specific niche: I've met many more senior folks that survive just by building an maintaining a specific niche. Often this relates to some arcane domain knowledge.

+ Go into consulting: Building off the previous bullet, if you can develop a niche, e.g. Healthcare + tech marketing, often startups will pay you a premium for the "greybeard" advice.

I think the key thing is to maintain your technical skills. Sure, there will be specific things like SnapChat that just befuddle "olds," but those skills are a fairly small part of the mix. Good luck and let me know if you come across any other good ideas.

Option 1: Play the managerial game. It's soul crushing and the farther you get up the more concentrated sociopathy you will encounter, but it is the lowest risk/highest expected value path.

Option 2: Startup. You will probably fail and this has far more to do with factors beyond your control than anything else, but you have a shot at being your own boss on your own term. Very low expected value, tons of stress, but potentially the best outcome.

Option 3: Academia. Go back and get a PhD in something you love and teach. You will probably be an instructor, as tenured positions are rare and highly competitive. There is also a lot of nepotism and favoritism in the more subjective fields. Low reward (financially) but relatively low risk and lots of lifestyle benefits if you aren't materialistic.

Option 4: Low cost lifestyle. Move to a low cost country and consult via online work. I don't have any experience with this option, so I don't know how risky it is.

As a meta-observation, only option 1 makes any sense for someone wishing to form a family, which is psychotic.

But finding a job as a manager is much harder than being a programmer. By the way this comment is very thoughtful and sad at the same time.

I am very interested in option 4 or 5. Any ideas for a good location?

reply


Option 5: Buy a small plot of land in the wilderness and live in a trailer, cabin, or tent. Almost no bills or stress.

I think its a good option to become a mid-level manager at a non-tech company or local/fed government. Most industries need more tech tools and not many managers know much about how computer systems work. If you do you're ahead.

Its a pay cut but hopefully less stress and more job security. I dont know how you break into it.

It's hard to plan when AI is a part of the mix. How many jobs will there be for people of any age in 20 years, as primitive as AI might be now it's already wrecking havoc with employment. In a healthy economy emlloyers cannot afford to practice discrimination not even age discrimination.

> The best I can think of is financial planning.

http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2015/09/17/50-is-peak-ag...

Sales Engineering. Lots of older folk. I've noticed the field has a good mix of older and younger folk.

How big is the company you're at? There are decent big companies out there and they tend to be more attractive for older people for a bunch of reasons. Why not look for a position at a FB/GOOG/AMZN/MSFT or some other larger company?

To work with a small group of freelance, maybe people facing the same problems, and to try the small business path seems the only way out for me. One needs to be in the path for financial independence. The problem is real, tnks for sharing your concern.

Approaching 40 and starting to think the secret is smart people buy real estate with the banks money and pay it back with renters, and the rest of us work for a living.

You can skip the hassle and buy leveraged index funds. The risks & returns are similar.

you may have missed out on "the banks money" part

Leveraged index funds borrow money from banks and invest it. For example if you invest $100k in a 3x fund, it will borrow an additional $200k (from banks) and invest it. Each day it will be rebalanced to maintain the 3x leverage.

Work for any large, globalized corporation, or company that's been around for a while. There are tons of middle aged folk all over the place. Startups (or companies that were recently startups) tend to have much younger employees.

I can confirm that.

I'll give you my perspective as I'm nearing 40; I think there's no problem being an older developer as long as you stay up on current technologies and trends so that you can talk to your teammates and potential employers in their own language. If you interview and you constantly sound dated or have to ask for explanations on terms you don't recognize that will be an issue.

I honestly am the best developer I've ever been. I am constantly learning new stuff and usually know more new frameworks and languages than young developers I interview. I don't rest on my laurels. I think that's key.

Marketing I agree with you is probably harder, depending on the industry you're marketing for and the company you're working for. Ultimately, though there are objective aspects to marketing (e.g. running tests and seeing what works) but if you are having to be a source of ideas, as we get older it may be harder for us to come up with marketing and product ideas that truly interest a younger generation. So if you really enjoy marketing and want to stay in it, you may want to move to a company who is targeting people in your age group. I think that's true for anyone, though. A 20 year old may not know how to market to 40 years olds as well as a 40 year old.

If you want to get out of marketing and are looking for other career choices that you can age gracefully in, I think the firs thing is to ask yourself what you would enjoy doing and then from that list pick what you think you'll have the opportunity to age gracefully.

