303 if you please (2009) (pouet.net)
Huh. I wrote this code back in 2000 or so. Didnt realize someone had ripped it.

https://github.com/a1k0n/gsynth/blob/master/modules/tb303/tb...

It doesn't sound very much like a real tb303 whatsoever. I'm working on a JavaScript one based on an x0xb0x I built, but it has a long way to go.

https://www.a1k0n.net/code/x0x/

Anyone have some audio samples generated with this? As a 303 junkie, I would love to hear how closely it resembles a real 303.

Sounds like this: https://www.a1k0n.net/code/webkitsynth/

Basically, not at all like a 303 except in spirit

a naive TB-303 sound synthesizer library, which another story [1] reminded me of.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13526149

