Ask HN: How to switch from front-end to back-end

Hi! I am currently a solid frontend developer (which is pretty laughable to say, because my experience is just about 3 years), I know (to some degree, of course) you can say almost everything "new and shiny" (for regular apps, without graphics and etc) – popular bundlers, up to stage 1 features, React/Vue/Angular/Cycle, all this state management systems, like Redux/Mobx/Rx and other, CSS with css-next, and so on. I also played with ClojureScript and Elm – and while it seems kind of cool, I don't really see it as a solid option to bet on. The thing is that I feel stuck. The new frameworks come up every month, a lot of people in JS community have pretty low CS understanding, and therefore the level of discussion seems pretty miserable. Moreover, I don't really want to keep up with frontend, and want to learn something more solid. Not as solid as system programming, but I feel that back-end might be a good choice. But the availability of platforms is astonishing – and while I played some time with Elixir and Clojure, I feel that I should bet on Python and Go. I want to get a versatile language(s) (I know, it is not a good idea to stick with just one language, but I need to pick it up during the year; also I like to move between countries, so it should be in demand in general in Europe. So, what can you recommend as a fast-picking language and what is the best to become familiar with the whole cycle – development, testing, deploy to the cloud, monitoring, etc (I only scratched the surface in all these topics, so I definitely need to solidify it). I am leaning towards Python/Go (I wrote a small API for my side project in Go).