Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Airbnb Stopped Playing Nice (backchannel.com)
27 points by mirandak4 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





The fact here is that local laws are not set up for national marketplaces. Airbnb, Uber, and others have hit a scale and a level of consolidation where they become the easiest channel to try and enforce compliance with local regulations. It's easier to go after Airbnb than try and ferret out 100,000 individual hosts who may or may not be following the law.

Remember, the marketplace idea isn't new. We didn't see this level of institutional resistance to eBay or Craigslist.

And here's where I'm torn. Airbnb can no more take legal liability for individual hosts following local tax and zoning regulations than eBay can take liability for sellers hawking children's toys with lead-based paint or Craigslist to ensure the safety of their personal ads.

There is, however, a commercial benefit--and ideally a societal requirement--to help ensure safety of renters on the platform (attracts customers and eliminates bad actors). I'm not sure I agree that Airbnb should be a de facto compliance arm of the local government... that's a gray area.

I don't know if I'm convinced that Airbnb has stopped being "nice", but they are playing at the adults table now.

reply


That's the saddest tweet I've ever seen.

(https://twitter.com/hopewell828/status/425777540624424960?re...)

reply


I didn't realise until the abrupt ending that this was an advert.

Ugh.

reply


I wonder if the different dispositions of the companies in the first few years were simply a consequence of founders' personalities, relative market conditions, or the way the companies grew. Would Uber have been less combative if it had grown up in YC?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: