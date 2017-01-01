Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LG 5K display must be kept at least 2 meters away from Wi-Fi routers (arstechnica.com)
29 points by minikites 49 minutes ago | 19 comments





Does this mean LG is violating the FCC requirement that a device must accept interference?

It's the reverse. The FCC is about jamming the signal not being jammed.

Elaborating, my understanding is that the 'accept interference' bit is more about placing such devices low on the legal totem pole: The TV owner or manufacturer doesn't have a legal right to _not_ be interfered with; it _must accept_ interference. Whether it continues to work or fails after 'accepting' the interference is its own business. With that interpretation, they would be in violation of that clause if they sued the router manufacturer over this.

It's both:

Title 47 - Telecommunication. § 15.5 (b) [...] subject to the conditions that no harmful interference is caused and that interference must be accepted [...]

https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CFR-2015-title47-vol1/xml/CFR-...

I'd be curious if an enterprising soul with some foil and a ground could identify the specific vulnerable hardware and put out some notes on how to, err, patch it.

I have one of these displays at the office (as well as the 4K version) and they both very much feel like an Apple product sans the aluminum casing.

So this makes me suspect that the metal case was really supposed to be there when the electronics were put together.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Title_47_CFR_Part_15 ?

Sounds about right. Nothing some creative use of foil wont fix. Just what I'd want to do to my new ~$1000 monitor.

Part 15 is only for transmissions. However, it sounds like it isn't handling reception very well.

Bet that USB-C cable is the issue. I've come across plenty that had horrible RF shielding.

What seems a complete disregard for the costumer is that the solution proposed by LG itself is to "increase the distance between the monitor and the router".

Seems that working directly with Apple made them take a hint from the "you are just holding it wrong" excuse of Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs never said "you are just holding it wrong".

He wrote, ipsis verbis, "don't hold it that way".

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/blog/2010/jun/25/ipho...

This monitor is pathetic. 900 dollars for a monitor and it doesn't even support upstream.

Save your time and money and buy a DELL or something that actually works guys.

Best looking monitor I've ever owned, no problems yet.

$1000 (after tax) is a great deal compared to the long dark years where the LCDs weren't as good as the CRTs which they had totally replaced.

What is upstream?

It's when you connect your keyboard and mouse to monitor instead of laptop/pc.

Essentially only one wire goes to your laptop/pc instead of 3.

According to a comment[1]" "An upstream port connects to the host device (PC) while the downstream ports are where you plug in peripheral devices (thumb drives, printers, etc.)."

Of course the 5k monitor does have three USB3 ports. (Not Thunderbolt ports, ostensibly because there isn't enough bandwidth left.)

[1] https://www.cnet.com/forums/discussions/upstream-vs-downstre...

I like how they use USB-C inputs for USB3 ports as well. Not at all false advertising and confusing for end-user.

