Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It’s time to bring back the dumb phone (theverge.com)
34 points by artsandsci 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 35 comments | favorite





Reading all those comments how a life without a phone isn't possible makes me feel real old.

reply


One thing I still like about dumb phones is how rugged they are. I have an old Nokia (circa 2004) in a drawer at home that feels like I could drop it from twice my height without it suffering significant damage. I can't say the same about any smartphone, when I can drop one from hip-height and its cover, battery, and body slide on the ground all in different directions.

reply


Been using a dumb phone for 5 years since giving up my iphone 3. Never looked back. My wife has a smart phone which is great for Yelp, maps and other modern necessities.

reply


I know I'm not alone here in occasionally considering going back to a non-smartphone.

But then I think...

What if I notice a wild looking tree on a routine walk and would like a picture? Now I have to carry a camera with me.

I get an urge to listen to a podcast about the history of the Korean War, or how the Federal Reserve works. Now I need an iPod too.

In the sake of being minimal and less distracted, I have to carry around additional devices, even if its for activities that aren't necessarily mindless and attention robbing.

reply


> ... and would like a picture ... get an urge to listen to a podcast about the history ... In the sake of being minimal and less distracted.

That sound like you are distracted pretty often.

reply


I think the point is not being a slave to your impulses in general, and not just to the mindless ones.

reply


Get rid of twitter, facebook and anything else that pings and demands attention (possible exception of non-facebook messenger apps that IRL people use to contact you, probably just SMS or textsecure). Switch email to notify in the bar only, not ping or wake up the phone.

Voila, a device with as many notifications as a dumb phone but the capability of being a gps, music player and camera. You'll be calmer and happier.

reply


This is how I use my smartphones! My iPhone 5S lasts at least 4 days with that kind of usage. Whenever I need the occasional email, photo or GPS app, I know it's there..

reply


Exactly how i use it for last two years :P

reply


Why not just have the self control to not use the phone 24/7 .... edit: turning off notifications helps a long way with this, other than text message or phone calls

reply


For most people, effective "self control" is really placing yourself in situations that don't tempt you, or don't make it easy for you to slip up. [Effective, long-term] Self control happens _before_ the situation, not during.

I love me some chocolate chip cookies, and if there are any in the house I might ignore them when I'm rested, or full, or energized. But at some point I'm going to be tired and hungry and feeling lazy, and those cookies will begin to disappear.

Set up your environment to help you make good decisions.

reply


It may also help to set a lengthy screen-unlock password, might break that 'urge'.

reply


> Why not just have the self control to not use the phone 24/7

I completely agree that turning of notifications is incredibly valuable, and I do this myself. That being said, it's not that easy for many people who are tied to email or Slack or anything else.

If self control were as simple as throwing a switch, we'd all be Olympian heroes of might and mind, and apps/smart phones are just another example of a "utility" that preys on human weaknesses.

reply


It's crazy how addictive our media has become.

reply


Because hacking your attention works. It's like saying "I'm not susceptible to cigarettes so all that anti-smoking stuff is unnecessary."

reply


Honestly a dumb phone + data hotspot would be ideal for me. I could see this pairing well with wearables that provide the interface instead of traditional phone screens.

reply


Agreed. Chips are cheap. My attention is not. Instead of cramming more and more chips into a device that does everything, the easy win here is owning multiple devices that do one thing and only one thing. Then physically carrying whatever thing I need to do.

What we're seeing in tech is that multi-purpose devices aren't being built because consumers have some dire need for a tiny thing that has super powers, no matter what the ads say. They're being built because it provides one target and a walled garden to deploy addictive content to in order to make money. Tactically it's a great deal for the consumer, but strategically and over the long-run this is not in the interests of the consumer at all. It's in the interests of the industry.

reply


That's not a win!

A win is having a decent quality camera, audio player and mapping device in one slim and light unit in my pocket, rather than having to make a mental effort to remember which one I need when, and have more pockets, charge more devices etc etc

reply


Smartphones work because you do one thing at a time. Adding a basic camera for example leverages the existing storage, battery, processor, screen, case, etc.

reply


Agreed. They also provide a common platform for multiple accessories to be used to create engaging interaction.

Again, chips are cheap. If I want to take a picture I'll pick up a camera. If I really, really need to make myself look like a clown while I record a video to a social feed, I'll use a smartphone.

Guess which of those is more productive. (In general and over the entire population. Of course there are dozens of examples of these same ingredients being used in a productive manner, but even then, after a proof-of-concept, if it really has economic value I think I'd rather separate it from all of that other stuff)

reply


There is a lot of utility with a basic camera. Taking a picture of a poster/whiteboard/whatever for example let's you capture that information without much effort or fear of writing the wrong thing down.

Further, the form factor for a ultra tiny phone does not really work out. A cellphones the size of a pencil is easy to build, but they would be far less user friendly when making phone calls.

reply


Hey, here's a radical idea; leave your phone at home alltogether.

reply


want a 4g dumbphone with tethering and maybe qwerty.

reply


I really like the look of the MP01 by Punkt:

https://www.punkt.ch/en/products/mp01-mobile-phone/

There are two features that would be very hard for me to give up though: maps and streaming music.

Unfortunately I have a feeling that "must haves" are different enough from person to person to make a semi-smart phone impossible.

reply


> Unfortunately I have a feeling that "must haves" are different enough from person to person to make a semi-smart phone impossible.

Indeed, my "must haves" are pretty different -- I can live without maps (I can get around NYC pretty easily without looking at a map) and I don't even use streaming music as it is (I wouldn't mind carrying around an MP3 player). Hell, I could even go without a camera and it'd be fine.

What I'd want, though, is Facebook Messenger in addition to text messaging. Too much of my communication is based around it to have to go back to text messaging.

Also, as much as I hate to admit it, apps like Venmo really do make my life easier, and apps like Tinder seem to have become tragic necessities for 20-somethings in the modern world...

reply


€295 is ridiculous for that thing.

reply


It doesn't support Unicode. It's too dumb.

reply


Here's why not: Everyone has a different features sweet spot and smartphone with a few apps can cover almost all of those cases.

No fixed-function phone will gain enough market share to compete.

reply


> Think back to those old school Nokias with mechanical flips and switches that felt so satisfying to just open and close.

This speaks to something I find myself missing more and more: tactile user interfaces.

Think of an old flip phone. It starts ringing. How do you answer the call? You snap the phone open. How do you hang up? Snap it closed.

That is a really beautifully usable interface! It's made up entirely of actions you can do with your eyes closed. Those actions are big and broad, not subtle at all, so they don't require much of your attention. They map directly to our intuitive understanding of how things work (open = in use, closed = not in use). You can teach them to someone without using a single word.

Now we've replaced that (and everything else) with a new interface: tapping at a smooth sheet of glass. And that interface has none of the appealing qualities the old flip phone did: it's fiddly and fussy, you have to give it your full attention to avoid hitting the wrong button, it requires learning a bunch of new metaphors, and so forth. Technologically it's much more advanced, but none of that technology actually goes towards making the user's life easier.

We replaced a pickup truck with a moon rocket. The moon rocket may be a marvel, but which would you rather use to haul your groceries home?

reply


I really really miss the Blackberry keyboard, but not a lot of other things about BB. :(

reply


Take a look at the old Star Trek (TOS) shows. Bunch of blinking lights and buttons. Seems idiotic, facile.

But why wouldn't the goal of controlling a starship be best put into physical buttons with lighted indicators? The physicality of the interface limits the complexity of the system. The physical movements of interacting with the interface is something that can be taught, observed, and coached. One look at a bridge full of panels could tell an experienced eye the entire state of the system, including what people were currently working on. These are all seismically important improvements over the same bridge with 15 officers staring at their smart phone.

The old 60s TV set designers got it right, though probably by accident. :)

I really believe with modern interface design we've went down a bit of a rat hole here.

reply


Dumb phones still have baseband processors, which are closely held carrier and oem proprietary. You can't audit them yet they're wide open to hacks, holes, backdoors and other malice.

The customer loses as usual.

reply


Anyone else remember using Twitter over SMS?

Does that still work?

reply


A dumb phone is a privacy nightmare. Use a smartphone with important and privacy-minded apps only, and ditch the social stuff. Use a laptop or desktop for Twitter and the like. That's what works for me (and my phone's battery).

reply


Are you sure it's working for you? How much control do you have over the phone and texting parts of your smartphone?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: