Kalman filters and functional programming
johndcook.com
22 points
by
edwintorok
2 hours ago
Seanny123
1 hour ago
Great. I have another form of mathematics that I need to learn. I'll put it on the pile on top of geometrical algebra and stochastic processes.
astine
2 minutes ago
Sometimes I wish I could quit my job for a few years and just catch up on all of the math I'd like to know. There is an amazing amount of stuff to learn that I just have no clue about and ultimately is much more interesting than yet another HR tool.
edwintorok
40 minutes ago
FWIW my first encounter with a Bayesian explanation of Kalman filters was this series:
https://github.com/rlabbe/Kalman-and-Bayesian-Filters-in-Pyt...
