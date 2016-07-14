Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Kalman filters and functional programming (johndcook.com)
22 points by edwintorok 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Great. I have another form of mathematics that I need to learn. I'll put it on the pile on top of geometrical algebra and stochastic processes.

reply


Sometimes I wish I could quit my job for a few years and just catch up on all of the math I'd like to know. There is an amazing amount of stuff to learn that I just have no clue about and ultimately is much more interesting than yet another HR tool.

reply


FWIW my first encounter with a Bayesian explanation of Kalman filters was this series: https://github.com/rlabbe/Kalman-and-Bayesian-Filters-in-Pyt...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: