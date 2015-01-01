Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Almost Fully Working MacOS for DELL XPS13 (github.com)
71 points by vletal 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





As a Mac user of 9 years, I sold my 2015 rMBP and eventually built my own rig and went the hackintosh route. But it wasn't worth it, sound would drop after each update, I had some weird visual glitch near the Apple menu logo, there still isn't any driver support for GTX 1070/1080 cards, and I had major sleep/wake issues. In the end it wasn't a Mac experience, it was almost as much work as Desktop Linux but far less work than Windows 10.

So I stuck with Windows 10

reply


I lasted a couple of years with my hackintosh. Every dot dot release was a nail biting 2-4 hours. Unlike you, though, I can't handle Windows. I used every version of Windows from 3.1 except Vista, and Windows 8 was the last straw for me. I still use Windows in VMs (for supporting my customers). For me macOS (on Apple hardware) is still worth it and better than the alternative. I suspect my next move will be to Linux.

reply


There's said to be quite some linux support for the notebook mentioned here.

reply


there is, the XPS has the best Linux support on a high end laptop, maybe ever. But don't confuse driver support for overall experience. Linux DEs, to me, are a complete waste of my time. I need my machine to work in an instant, EVERY TIME I turn it on. I would rather spend my time developing an app or website for a client than dorking around with a Linux DE just to get it work the way I want. That's why it's simply Windows or macOS for me, and these days Apple's shenanigans have me comfy in Windows 10. The Windows bias here on this site is baffling. It's a great OS, by far the most stable OS I have ever used.

reply


That's not my experience at all. I use the vanilla Ubuntu 16.04/Unity, and it Just Works. Never had to worry about drivers or setting up anything, it just works out of the box.

I'm sure it is possible to start fiddling around and configure stuff if you need/want to, but so far the XPS 13 (well, Precison 5510 in my case but it is the same line of product) with Ubuntu works as I expect it to

reply


As a Zenbook owner I couldn't stand certain issues with Windows and went the Hackintosh route eventually.

Then one day I posted about it on here, realized how silly it was I was investing so much effort into turning my Windows machine into a MBP and traded it for a 2015 MBP. I took a big hit in raw power (i7 to i5, 940m to integrated) but it was worth it.

reply


Can you please expand on how it was worth it? Seems like you had the same OS running except on a way weaker laptop.

reply


Most devs simply hate Windows, no matter how much better value Windows hardware gives you. I used to hate Microsoft in every sense years ago, but not anymore. Win10 is a great OS, I don't understand why more people just don't give it a chance. Especially with WSL now there's almost little excuse to use Linux or macOS other than bias against Microsoft.

reply


Here's one huge reason: every single Windows version (well, at least the last 4-5 of them) have changed around the location of things. The control panel is completely different between some versions of Windows.

When I have an administrative task on Windows, it's like Find Waldo. Where did they hide that setting? The number of times I've had to Google to find out how to do something on Windows... significant.

On macOS, there is a single place I need to look and it's been the same since the beginning. Yes, there have been minor tweaks over the versions, but I never feel like I'm lost. The number of times I've had to Google to find out how to do something on macOS... almost never.

And I'm much newer to macOS than I am to Windows.

Here's a funny thing: Microsoft Office's settings are just like the System Preferences of macOS! In look and feel.

reply


For me, the problem is high DPI support. It just works in macOS, even when mixing high DPI screens with lower DPI ones. In all the version of Windows I tried, including 10, things look like garbage. Things are too big, or too small, or pixelated, or blurry.

I could understand it when Windows 8 first came out, and high DPI screens were still relatively rare. But for the support to still be so bad, years later, is unforgivable.

reply


I love Windows 10 and used it from preview, but like OSX better. WSL is like improved Cygwin for me (I know they aren't the same under the hood and WSL is way more powerful). Still not exactly as smooth or integrated as bash/zsh on OSX.

OS X has better multi monitor DPI handling, more dev tools written for it (brew blows chocolatey out of the park), and in general just feels smoother.

reply


The Zenbook needed all kinds of hacks to work (the i7 model was lacking on interest as a Hackintosh so I was flying blind a lot). I never actually consistently got the App Store working, and my built in wifi wasn't supported without replacement, the power management was wonky (and the hack to disable the unsupported 940m never seemed to work). I could go on and on with small tweaks needed here and there and stuff that was broken.

I loved OSX because things were smooth, the Hackintosh got in the way of that.

Besides, ULV processors are all slow. Skylake i7 ULVs in >1000$ ultra books was on par with my 2009 400$ HP's i5 mobile processor. i5 ULV vs i7 ULV is barely an upgrade.

reply


I run a hackintosh desktop with a i7-6700K, 32GB RAM, GTX960, Samsung 950PRO. It's quite the beast in terms of performance and I've had less trouble with drivers than I had with Linux.

That being said, I have a MacBook Pro as well, and it wouldn't feel right to install macOS on a Dell notebook. Considering the value macOS has for me, and other benefits of MacBooks (build quality, trackpad, possibly screen although I haven't seen the DELL), I feel the price is fair and I don't want to undermine those creating these excellent products – you may even want to consider what today's DELLs would be without Apple. I doubt that we'd have seen retina screens without their lead.

On the Desktop, where I do a lot of work in tensorflow, Apple just doesn't give me a choice. The graphics and CPU options aren't available, and if they were, it'd be almost a 5-digit sticker price. It's probably a net positive for them because it lowers the chances of me leaving Apple to run an illegal copy of macOS.

Note that setting up a hackintosh will probably cost you at least a day the first time, and anything from "it just worked" to another day every time you want to install an update. For a professional with opportunity costs, it's a losing proposition for notebooks. The hackintosh community is also extremely unprofessional, with many tools still on sourceforge, some doing strange things that appeared to me to be attempts to get paid for work incorporating GPL code, documentation being almost exclusively of the walkthrough-type (i. e.: "set uia_exclude=HS12" with no explanation to be found anywhere as to what "uia" or "HS12" are), and the worst user interfaces ever invented by anyone not working for a printer manufacturer.

reply


I found the setup far more than a day. It took me weeks to research which hardware to buy, since what hardware you have directly affects your life after the install.

And for dot dot releases, I had a terrible time with updates because I really, really wanted a RAID 1 for my system drive (using an approved hw RAID card). Turns out, this is a very rare setup, but one that made upgrades between minor macOS releases very tricky, with the tools provided. And I got almost no help from the forums (because no one there had done it).

After two years, I gave up and got a Mac Pro 6,1. And, even though the video card I had was very beefy, Lightroom performance was much better with the nMP, I guess because Adobe supported the standard video card in the nMP but not the one in the hackintosh.

reply


Build quality, trackpad and screen are the hallmarks of the XPS13 line. However, it seems very risky to install this on a laptop, since driver support and such will change on Apple's whim.

reply


What's awesome in my opinion, it seems this is a side-project of a student. From the project readme todo list:

  Next week I have 3 final exams, so I will be back in next Wednesday

reply


I noticed the DELL XPS13 is a touch screen laptop. As a person who generally obsesses about having no finger marks on my computer screen (I feel differently about my iPad), I find it interesting that people would want to do this. Any other views?

reply


The README file doesn't reference iMessage and Facetime. Traditionally, these are very picky about the machine they are running on and normally refuse to sign in on Hackintoshes.

Has anybody tried the steps here and tried using iMessage?

reply


Have you tried variations on this?[0]

[0] - https://www.reddit.com/r/hackintosh/comments/2wohwn/getting_...

reply


A video would be cool. This seems like a fun projects for hackers, but I couldn't just install this and drop it off at my mom's for her to use it seems.

reply


Yeah. You don't want to setup your family member with a hackintosh.

However, for folks like me who are really disappointed with my MacBook Pro options, and really impressed with the PC innovation we're seeing, I'm interested.

reply


Interested in running untrusted code not signed by Apple? k.

reply


I agree, even if it were running perfectly after installation Apple could break that combination anytime (intentionally or just by accident) with an update, and not doing updates is clearly also a bad idea.

reply


I was imagining my mom taking it into an Apple Store :). Or maybe trying to get phone support:

"Ok, what type of computer do you have?" "A Dell" [silence]

reply


Cool project, congrats on getting a far as you have. Hopefully the remaining To Dos won't give you to much of a hassle!

reply


If it's almost fully working, what isn't working?

Ah, there's a todo list, missed that on my first look through:

    Refine AppleHDA

    New FixUSB.sh to fix a bug that external devices will disappear when cold boot into macOS

    Import IOPowerManagement

    ACPI Keyboard

reply


TODO List

Next week I have 3 final exams, so I will be back in next Wednesday! What I will do next week are listed below

- Remove patched ACPI tables directories(precomiple, raw, comiple) every time before acpi compile - Add reboot fix ResetAddress = 0xB2 and ResetValue = 0x73 to script using auto detection from FACP table - Refine ACPI patches such that all XPS 13 9350 users can enjoy(still in progress)

Refine AppleHDA New FixUSB.sh to fix a bug that external devices will disappear when cold boot into macOS Import IOPowerManagement ACPI Keyboard

reply


The 'TODO' in the README has a list.

reply


To clarify: this is OS X (MacOS 10)? What version/release? As far as I can tell it doesn't explicitly state anywhere in the README, let alone title.

reply


Yeah. Apple renamed "OS X" to "macOS", starting with 10.12.

There are some conditions for handling "10.12+" and "10.12-" in the Deploy.sh script, so i reckon it aims to support multiple versions.

reply


The OS X name is no longer used. The Mac OS is now called MacOS.

The changelog mentions

"Fixed HD520 glitches on Sierra credit Pikeralpha"

so that implies it's the latest major release.

reply


There are different guides for Sierra and its predecessor.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: