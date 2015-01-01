So I stuck with Windows 10
I'm sure it is possible to start fiddling around and configure stuff if you need/want to, but so far the XPS 13 (well, Precison 5510 in my case but it is the same line of product) with Ubuntu works as I expect it to
Then one day I posted about it on here, realized how silly it was I was investing so much effort into turning my Windows machine into a MBP and traded it for a 2015 MBP. I took a big hit in raw power (i7 to i5, 940m to integrated) but it was worth it.
When I have an administrative task on Windows, it's like Find Waldo. Where did they hide that setting? The number of times I've had to Google to find out how to do something on Windows... significant.
On macOS, there is a single place I need to look and it's been the same since the beginning. Yes, there have been minor tweaks over the versions, but I never feel like I'm lost. The number of times I've had to Google to find out how to do something on macOS... almost never.
And I'm much newer to macOS than I am to Windows.
Here's a funny thing: Microsoft Office's settings are just like the System Preferences of macOS! In look and feel.
I could understand it when Windows 8 first came out, and high DPI screens were still relatively rare. But for the support to still be so bad, years later, is unforgivable.
OS X has better multi monitor DPI handling, more dev tools written for it (brew blows chocolatey out of the park), and in general just feels smoother.
I loved OSX because things were smooth, the Hackintosh got in the way of that.
Besides, ULV processors are all slow. Skylake i7 ULVs in >1000$ ultra books was on par with my 2009 400$ HP's i5 mobile processor. i5 ULV vs i7 ULV is barely an upgrade.
That being said, I have a MacBook Pro as well, and it wouldn't feel right to install macOS on a Dell notebook. Considering the value macOS has for me, and other benefits of MacBooks (build quality, trackpad, possibly screen although I haven't seen the DELL), I feel the price is fair and I don't want to undermine those creating these excellent products – you may even want to consider what today's DELLs would be without Apple. I doubt that we'd have seen retina screens without their lead.
On the Desktop, where I do a lot of work in tensorflow, Apple just doesn't give me a choice. The graphics and CPU options aren't available, and if they were, it'd be almost a 5-digit sticker price. It's probably a net positive for them because it lowers the chances of me leaving Apple to run an illegal copy of macOS.
Note that setting up a hackintosh will probably cost you at least a day the first time, and anything from "it just worked" to another day every time you want to install an update. For a professional with opportunity costs, it's a losing proposition for notebooks. The hackintosh community is also extremely unprofessional, with many tools still on sourceforge, some doing strange things that appeared to me to be attempts to get paid for work incorporating GPL code, documentation being almost exclusively of the walkthrough-type (i. e.: "set uia_exclude=HS12" with no explanation to be found anywhere as to what "uia" or "HS12" are), and the worst user interfaces ever invented by anyone not working for a printer manufacturer.
And for dot dot releases, I had a terrible time with updates because I really, really wanted a RAID 1 for my system drive (using an approved hw RAID card). Turns out, this is a very rare setup, but one that made upgrades between minor macOS releases very tricky, with the tools provided. And I got almost no help from the forums (because no one there had done it).
After two years, I gave up and got a Mac Pro 6,1. And, even though the video card I had was very beefy, Lightroom performance was much better with the nMP, I guess because Adobe supported the standard video card in the nMP but not the one in the hackintosh.
Next week I have 3 final exams, so I will be back in next Wednesday
Has anybody tried the steps here and tried using iMessage?
[0] - https://www.reddit.com/r/hackintosh/comments/2wohwn/getting_...
However, for folks like me who are really disappointed with my MacBook Pro options, and really impressed with the PC innovation we're seeing, I'm interested.
"Ok, what type of computer do you have?"
"A Dell"
[silence]
Ah, there's a todo list, missed that on my first look through:
Next week I have 3 final exams, so I will be back in next Wednesday!
- Remove patched ACPI tables directories(precomiple, raw, comiple) every time before acpi compile - Add reboot fix ResetAddress = 0xB2 and ResetValue = 0x73 to script using auto detection from FACP table - Refine ACPI patches such that all XPS 13 9350 users can enjoy(still in progress)
There are some conditions for handling "10.12+" and "10.12-" in the Deploy.sh script, so i reckon it aims to support multiple versions.
The changelog mentions
"Fixed HD520 glitches on Sierra credit Pikeralpha"
so that implies it's the latest major release.
