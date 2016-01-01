A few points:
- This does not raise the salary requirement to 130k/yr. This only applies to employers that do not want to do the extra paper work for "attestations regarding recruitment and non-displacement of U.S. workers"
- It takes a "market based" allocation strategy which allows "cash bonuses and similar compensation" to be included. This is a joke.
- Startups and small businesses will get 20% of the visas. It'll be interesting to see how this is gamed
- This does not fix the Corporate/Higher Ed partnership loophole
- This does not fix the power imbalance between visa holders and employers
I personally don't see this bill going anywhere. Zoe just needs to look like she is doing something.
Probably the old fashioned way: Tata Startup Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Consulting Services.
Whether this restriction makes sense in the first place is a different question, but this does sound like it fits the spirit of the h1-b.
I'd be curious to hear an opposing claim on this as I don't know a great deal about it and wonder if I'm missing something.
$130k is maybe a little high for seed stage startups but given that we're talking about relocating engineers to the most expensive region in the world, I believe it's fair. And the path from F-1 to Green Card will solve companies taking advantage of people on OPT status, at least partially.
It basically means that the only companies who are gonna be able to hire through H1Bs are the big cos or unicorns.
What actually happens is behind these agreements are a team of people with an onshore presence and the actual employees overseeing the on/offshore work prefer to work with the same set of people. Once you get a team and rhythm going on work, it made things easier to predict. So both sides want to game this 'services contract' to have the same team for literally years.
If they make corporations count all of the on/offshore people as contractual labor in their accounting practices, which is what they actually are, then companies will be hit negatively in their P&L statements. These are essentially jobs which used to be done onshore so they certainly weren't 'talent can't be found' types of roles.
It's all the additional regulation and requirements for employment (healthcare coverage, disability insurance, termination protection) that companies want to avoid by hiring contractors.
Why's everyone so focused on IT? Everyone can learn how to code, it's not a real science.. Oh it's hacker news :)
Now walk into any major university science department. See who the newly minted PhD students are in biology, chemistry, physics, math ... Most are foreigners. This bill will send them home after they graduate... USA will lose here and other countries win big time on people with great science backgrounds with brains who are willing to work and move the science forward. It will take decades for American educational system to change (if it ever changes) and generate the replacements.
It's noteworthy that Zoe Lofgren, the sponsor of this bill, has attempted to pass similar bills before, which were not successful. See e.g. https://www.us-immigration.com/blog/bill-fails-in-the-house-...
Right now it is almost impossible to get working visa in US, unless you work for a sweatshop.
Minimal salary makes it easier for small business to hire foreigners.
> The legislation sets aside 20 percent of the annually allocated H-1B visas for small and start-up employers (50 or fewer employers) to ensure small businesses have an opportunity to compete for high-skilled workers
told you so ;)
I was told early in my career by at least two CEOs that I shouldn't waste my time doing programming (and should join the managerial class) because it would be done overseas or by low cost labor onshore. I do think it's a bummer for those hoping to move/live here from overseas and may slightly reduce US tech industry competitiveness, but it looks to me to be a removal of a capital-favoring wage-surpressing distortionary loophole in our immigration policy that at the end of the day is probably a good thing.
In very high COL places like NYC and SFBA $130k is barely a living wage unless you can put up with a 2h commute.
OTOH, in low COL markets (eg. KC) this eliminates H1-Bs from consideration for most entry-level positions.
For many markets in the middle (an example doesn't come to mind, perhaps Los Angeles?) where $130k+ is a decent salary for an entry-level position this new minimum works.
What's really needed to make H1-B work on a national scale for a broad range of professions while still limiting abuse is something like a COL adjustment, or scaling the minimum with some formula like 75% of the median salary, or the 30th percentile, or something similar.
Isn't that the point? I thought H1-Bs were supposed to only be used when the skill set required could not be found locally. This does not match up with entry-level positions unless there are no programmers in the area.
Really ? Surely it can't be that expensive ?
You can live well and have savings as a single guy on $130k in both those areas.
https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-software-engineer-...
http://www.myvisajobs.com/Reports/2016-H1B-Visa-Sponsor
Also, damn, I knew TCS and Infosys were big, but I wasn't aware they were quite that big.
The new bill will take "cash bonuses and similar compensation" into account. A rock bottom offer from FB/Google/... to new grads in the bay area is typically 160k.
The article says this bill makes it easier for students to get a path to citizenship but doesn't say anything about H1-B workers.
I also don't think the salary requirement is necessarily a win for people who want to come over here as an H1-B worker. The gap is so big it is likely that employers will find someone over here rather than eat the $60k salary increase in some cases. It will be a win for anyone who was going to be close to that new $130k minimum where a big company may just soak the increase.
We really need to replace the H1-B program with something that empowers the employees and allows them to switch jobs and have a clear and easy path to citizenship.
My understanding of the text is that it just makes student visas "dual-intent". This would allow prospective students to get an F-1 visa without having to prove that they have no intention of staying back after completing their degree. It's an open secret that a large percentage of students actually want to work after graduating and many intend to naturalize eventually. This would spare them having to lie on the application. Other than this change, the bill does not do anything to make it easier for students.
I don't see the problem. I can't imagine a job that's only worth $70,000 being so "specialized" that it the company couldn't have found someone that was already in the U.S. to fill. The company was probably taking advantage of the program anyway to get cheap labor.
I believe that is rather the point.
If anything it seems to me to be a benefit to those seeking employment who have real skills and ability.
It would really make more sense to just index it to inflation or even better to the cost of live of the city where the employee would work (but that would potentially leave some loopholes)
It's so that politicians can fight every few years it needs to be raised and say, "vote for me, I fight for wages." On the other side of their mouth, on the years they don't fight for an increase, they can go to businesses, "donate to me, or I might have to fight to raise minimum wage this year."
The minimum wage fight a few years ago is a prime example of this.
I agree that indexing to inflation is probably necessary, but there are so many factors to inflation at a local level that it's hard to make a one size fits all
