Here is the summary straight from the horses mouth: https://lofgren.house.gov/uploadedfiles/high_skilled_bill_sx...

A few points:

- This does not raise the salary requirement to 130k/yr. This only applies to employers that do not want to do the extra paper work for "attestations regarding recruitment and non-displacement of U.S. workers"

- It takes a "market based" allocation strategy which allows "cash bonuses and similar compensation" to be included. This is a joke.

- Startups and small businesses will get 20% of the visas. It'll be interesting to see how this is gamed

- This does not fix the Corporate/Higher Ed partnership loophole

- This does not fix the power imbalance between visa holders and employers

I personally don't see this bill going anywhere. Zoe just needs to look like she is doing something.

> - Startups and small businesses will get 20% of the visas. It'll be interesting to see how this is gamed

Probably the old fashioned way: Tata Startup Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Consulting Services.

I get the impression that this new bill is like putting lipstick on a pig which is the current system. I was hoping the amendments to the H1-B bill would be one of the silver linings of a Trump presidency, but I guess not anymore.

^This. Thanks for taking the time to dig through the legislation. I wish news articles were this critical.

I grant you this is in fact not the perfect reform bill, the question is, is it better than the current situation? To me it looks like it's at least somewhat better, so as a Canadian who may want to move to the US at some point, I'm hoping it passes.

Thank you. Good points. Is anybody working on a better bill?

Yup. The fact that compensation is included, is useless. Companies give you unvested shares worth tonnes that take > 4 years to fully vest. The attrition rates are so high, the sweat shops can get away with it.

This makes sense from a distance. Such employees are supposed to be specialists, not hired for the purpose of undercutting wages. I'm not in the bay area, but if you're bringing in a specialist from another country because you can't find one here, this sounds like the sort of wage that person ought to have.

Whether this restriction makes sense in the first place is a different question, but this does sound like it fits the spirit of the h1-b.

I'd be curious to hear an opposing claim on this as I don't know a great deal about it and wonder if I'm missing something.

Color me surprised, I commented on many related threads recently but this sounds actually pretty good!

$130k is maybe a little high for seed stage startups but given that we're talking about relocating engineers to the most expensive region in the world, I believe it's fair. And the path from F-1 to Green Card will solve companies taking advantage of people on OPT status, at least partially.

Thing is that the whole of US isn't Silicon Valley or Seattle. Startups in upcoming hubs like Portland and Boulder will suffer(sic) because the salary requirements are too high for them to satisfy given the living costs.

It basically means that the only companies who are gonna be able to hire through H1Bs are the big cos or unicorns.

Companies may have to do something unimaginable and invest in their employees who may not have the exact skill set they need and offer them training or give them time to ramp up....

Your assumption is that the startup will have a chance of growing only if it has access to H1B. Why would local talent not be enough for that startup?

You're absolutely right, and I've said it myself in the past, this heavily favors one kind of companies in a few high CoL areas. You're better off selling ads than trying to cure cancer or solve the energy crisis, and sadly that's not only true when hiring foreign talent.

Nobody is solving the energy crisis by writing a React CRUD app.

Really what they need to change are the accounting loopholes. When I was working at a large employer most of the offshored work was under 'services contracts' where the legal wordings were such that it looks like services are being rendered for a specific purpose. This is to avoid having those people show up as labor on a P&L which affects the corprate bottom line.

What actually happens is behind these agreements are a team of people with an onshore presence and the actual employees overseeing the on/offshore work prefer to work with the same set of people. Once you get a team and rhythm going on work, it made things easier to predict. So both sides want to game this 'services contract' to have the same team for literally years.

If they make corporations count all of the on/offshore people as contractual labor in their accounting practices, which is what they actually are, then companies will be hit negatively in their P&L statements. These are essentially jobs which used to be done onshore so they certainly weren't 'talent can't be found' types of roles.

Contractual labor is a service. If it wasn't, it'd be employment. Both show up the same way on a P&L statement; they're both expenses.

It's all the additional regulation and requirements for employment (healthcare coverage, disability insurance, termination protection) that companies want to avoid by hiring contractors.

Whoever is working on the bill is disconnected from reality and the damage it is doing long term here.

Why's everyone so focused on IT? Everyone can learn how to code, it's not a real science.. Oh it's hacker news :)

Now walk into any major university science department. See who the newly minted PhD students are in biology, chemistry, physics, math ... Most are foreigners. This bill will send them home after they graduate... USA will lose here and other countries win big time on people with great science backgrounds with brains who are willing to work and move the science forward. It will take decades for American educational system to change (if it ever changes) and generate the replacements.

You are exactly right. Single minimum wage doesn't make any sense considering there is such a wide gap between IT and everything else. However keeping minimum wage to the 1989 level hurts H1B IT workers more because many of them literally end up getting just that even if they qualify for far more. I guess the issue is not solvable easily because to create job titles and assign it minimum wage number that is, say, at least 10% more than average current is herculean task in itself.

I don't think academic jobs are covered in this. The current system also has exemptions for academic H1-B workers (no lottery).

Also, hard science PhD students are typically hired on J-1 (when they stay in academia/research) or O-1 visas (if they find a relevant position the industry).

Correct me if I'm wrong, but this is just a proposal that has to get ratified by the House of Congress, right?

It's noteworthy that Zoe Lofgren, the sponsor of this bill, has attempted to pass similar bills before, which were not successful. See e.g. https://www.us-immigration.com/blog/bill-fails-in-the-house-...

I think this is great news.

Right now it is almost impossible to get working visa in US, unless you work for a sweatshop.

Minimal salary makes it easier for small business to hire foreigners.

> The legislation sets aside 20 percent of the annually allocated H-1B visas for small and start-up employers (50 or fewer employers) to ensure small businesses have an opportunity to compete for high-skilled workers

told you so ;)

I think the existing system foments a covert lie-rewarding fear-inducing form of indentured servitude and depresses native nonmanagerial salaries of actual programmers.

I was told early in my career by at least two CEOs that I shouldn't waste my time doing programming (and should join the managerial class) because it would be done overseas or by low cost labor onshore. I do think it's a bummer for those hoping to move/live here from overseas and may slightly reduce US tech industry competitiveness, but it looks to me to be a removal of a capital-favoring wage-surpressing distortionary loophole in our immigration policy that at the end of the day is probably a good thing.

Isn't this discriminatory on states with lower cost of living? 130k is not very high in Bay area for big companies and non entry level engineers.. However, at emerging cities in the US, that may be unattainable until say director positions for now.. So government powers more immigration and bias to CA at the cost of other cities developing cities? (Disclaimer) H1B from big co in the east coast, senior SE making 110k. Will make > 130k if bonus and stock compensation could be included though.

I don't think we as a country have figured out cost of living adjustments to compensation and taxes in general. I know first hand that there are certain jobs that pay you very similarly no matter where you are. So the guy in NYC pays more in taxes and cost of living while the gal in Texas saves a lot more especially with no state income tax, low property taxes, and lower cost of living.

This is a good but flawed move.

In very high COL places like NYC and SFBA $130k is barely a living wage unless you can put up with a 2h commute.

OTOH, in low COL markets (eg. KC) this eliminates H1-Bs from consideration for most entry-level positions.

For many markets in the middle (an example doesn't come to mind, perhaps Los Angeles?) where $130k+ is a decent salary for an entry-level position this new minimum works.

What's really needed to make H1-B work on a national scale for a broad range of professions while still limiting abuse is something like a COL adjustment, or scaling the minimum with some formula like 75% of the median salary, or the 30th percentile, or something similar.

> OTOH, in low COL markets (eg. KC) this eliminates H1-Bs from consideration for most entry-level positions.

Isn't that the point? I thought H1-Bs were supposed to only be used when the skill set required could not be found locally. This does not match up with entry-level positions unless there are no programmers in the area.

> NYC and SFBA $130k

Really ? Surely it can't be that expensive ?

It's not. Maybe he's assuming a stay at home wife and/or children which would be a stretch on $130k, it's true.

You can live well and have savings as a single guy on $130k in both those areas.

lol I'm a senior engineer and I don't make that much annually :(

You need to know your value. I don't know your ability, but you are probably being underpaid.

I agree, but I'll leave it at that since this is very public. However, I'd counter that the average Senior Engineer salary is 112k/year; according to Glass Door anyway.

https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-software-engineer-...

I can't say for certain why, but GlassDoor is significantly lower than reality for positions in my area (Boston, MA.) Of the jobs I see advertised for Senior developers, most of them are in the $140-$170K range these days. Assuming that glassdoor is accurate, perhaps the issue is that people who stay in positions more than a few years fall behind new hires because yearly raises don't keep up with market rates.

It'll be interesting to see if this takes effect on existing employees. Or only new applicants.

This actually looks very reasonable.

Hopefully this will free up some H1B visa space for small companies.

FYI. The executive order may not be same as this bill.

Sounds like this should have quite an impact on most of the companies that hire a lot of H1Bs. Out of the list below, only Apple is hitting that salary level with their average.

http://www.myvisajobs.com/Reports/2016-H1B-Visa-Sponsor

Also, damn, I knew TCS and Infosys were big, but I wasn't aware they were quite that big.

Fixed link: http://www.myvisajobs.com/Reports/2016-H1B-Visa-Sponsor.aspx

The new bill will take "cash bonuses and similar compensation" into account. A rock bottom offer from FB/Google/... to new grads in the bay area is typically 160k.

Hopefully the industry will reinvent itself and VCs fund more overseas startups.

reply


reply


Reading the article it doesn't sound like this bill does anything to make it easier for the employee to find a different job once they are here (e.g. Making it easier for other employers to take on sponsorship of the H1-B visa.)

The article says this bill makes it easier for students to get a path to citizenship but doesn't say anything about H1-B workers.

I also don't think the salary requirement is necessarily a win for people who want to come over here as an H1-B worker. The gap is so big it is likely that employers will find someone over here rather than eat the $60k salary increase in some cases. It will be a win for anyone who was going to be close to that new $130k minimum where a big company may just soak the increase.

We really need to replace the H1-B program with something that empowers the employees and allows them to switch jobs and have a clear and easy path to citizenship.

> The article says this bill makes it easier for students to get a path to citizenship but doesn't say anything about H1-B workers.

My understanding of the text is that it just makes student visas "dual-intent". This would allow prospective students to get an F-1 visa without having to prove that they have no intention of staying back after completing their degree. It's an open secret that a large percentage of students actually want to work after graduating and many intend to naturalize eventually. This would spare them having to lie on the application. Other than this change, the bill does not do anything to make it easier for students.

"The gap is so big it is likely that employers will find someone over here rather than eat the $60k salary increase in some cases"

I don't see the problem. I can't imagine a job that's only worth $70,000 being so "specialized" that it the company couldn't have found someone that was already in the U.S. to fill. The company was probably taking advantage of the program anyway to get cheap labor.

"that employers will find someone over here"

I believe that is rather the point.

so is this catching up or exceeding the rate of inflation? How was this salary number not tied to inflation or another index?

If anything it seems to me to be a benefit to those seeking employment who have real skills and ability.

If the $60,000 from 1989 had been indexed on inflation, it would be $115,000 now. So, 130k doesn't seem so unreasonable. Of course, that does exclude states and cities with a lower cost of living.

It would really make more sense to just index it to inflation or even better to the cost of live of the city where the employee would work (but that would potentially leave some loopholes)

>just index it to inflation

It's so that politicians can fight every few years it needs to be raised and say, "vote for me, I fight for wages." On the other side of their mouth, on the years they don't fight for an increase, they can go to businesses, "donate to me, or I might have to fight to raise minimum wage this year."

The minimum wage fight a few years ago is a prime example of this.

It was tied to another index according to the article.

It's slightly more than inflation, but as it does not index to inflation it's going to quickly become meaningless.

Read the article. It is indexed to 35% above the median wage for a computer worker according to some of existing Department of Labor category. That median wage presumably will indirectly rise with inflation, so it's better than the previous static # and arguably more tied to the intent of the statute than even pure inflation indexing would be.

I doubt that category is really as fixed as you are thinking. At one point fast food prep was categorized as factory workers to make some statistics look different.

$120k might be a starter's salary in the Bay Area but in, say, Rochester, NY, it's nothing to sneeze at.

I agree that indexing to inflation is probably necessary, but there are so many factors to inflation at a local level that it's hard to make a one size fits all

