Club Penguin is shutting down
puffl.es
29 points
by
18nleung
1 hour ago
8 comments
favorite
dbalan
36 minutes ago
For people who is wondering what it is.. "Club Penguin is a massively multiplayer online game (MMO) involving a virtual world containing a range of online games and activities,"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Penguin
bencollier49
7 minutes ago
My daughter used to love Club Penguin. This story gave me a bit of a nostalgia hit. Especially the image of the final party town centre with the big two-penguin picture.
Neliquat
24 minutes ago
Pools closed forever.
baldfat
1 hour ago
That took FOREVER. My son when he was 7 thought it was the greatest thing ever. I bought him one month and then I never allowed him to spend a dime on it. It was really not a quality product. There were better games and more social things then that site.
He ended up addicted to Pokemon :)
eriknstr
1 hour ago
The title "Club Penguin is shutting down" isn't perfect. They are launching something called "Club Penguin Island".
james-skemp
35 minutes ago
Except they are shutting down the current app and system. So the title seems to be accurate.
jamesmp98
22 minutes ago
Damn no more trolling
Agentlien
10 minutes ago
At first I thought this was about Penguin Books. I am now feeling quite relieved.
