Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Club Penguin is shutting down (puffl.es)
29 points by 18nleung 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





For people who is wondering what it is.. "Club Penguin is a massively multiplayer online game (MMO) involving a virtual world containing a range of online games and activities,"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Penguin

reply


My daughter used to love Club Penguin. This story gave me a bit of a nostalgia hit. Especially the image of the final party town centre with the big two-penguin picture.

reply


Pools closed forever.

reply


That took FOREVER. My son when he was 7 thought it was the greatest thing ever. I bought him one month and then I never allowed him to spend a dime on it. It was really not a quality product. There were better games and more social things then that site.

He ended up addicted to Pokemon :)

reply


The title "Club Penguin is shutting down" isn't perfect. They are launching something called "Club Penguin Island".

reply


Except they are shutting down the current app and system. So the title seems to be accurate.

reply


Damn no more trolling

reply


At first I thought this was about Penguin Books. I am now feeling quite relieved.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: