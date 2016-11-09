Hacker News
Expense Calculator (1981)
(
c2.com
)
23 points
by
galfarragem
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
skolos
21 minutes ago
This reminds me Wolfram one-liner competitions [1]: "Participants in the competition submit 128 or fewer tweetable characters of Wolfram Language code to perform the most impressive computation they can dream up"
[1]
http://blog.wolfram.com/2016/11/09/the-2016-wolfram-one-line...
fusiongyro
27 minutes ago
So inspiring! Makes me pine for more exploratory programming. Nowadays this would be done with a spreadsheet, which seems like such overkill when you compare to this tiny bit of awk. A really pretty and concise demonstration of a completely different way to compute.
