Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
New Zealand's Edmund Hillary Fellowship: world's most entrepreneur-friendly visa
(
ehf.org
)
1 point
by
alannallama
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
DrScump
2 minutes ago
Are they aware that the "Join our mailing list" fields don't appear with Chrome? (Or with my extensions, at least)
They show up on Opera.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
They show up on Opera.
reply