Ask HN: We need a way to discuss political articles here

For the first time, I am spending more time on 'New' than on 'Top' here on HN, because there are dozens of very insightful political essays and articles being submitted which are flagged and dead in moments. I understand we are trying to keep HN tech-centered, but things have reached a point where we all care deeply and wish to discuss ongoing events. I do not wish to see HN continue to exclude politics. I would prefer to be able to tag those posts as Political, and give users the option to stick to old-fashioned pure HN, tech only, or to include political content for those of us who wish to engage with it.