Accompanied by https://developers.google.com/web/updates/images/2017/01/css...
I'm pretty familiar with Flex but I simply don't understand and the diagram doesn't help. What does 'rhythm' mean in terms of layout?
Taking a guess (which I shouldn't be), I can make https://developers.google.com/web/updates/images/2017/01/css... with flex, but I'd have header and rest-of-page as columns, then have rest-of-page as a row with nav and content, then content as a column with content and footer. I think the article is saying:
> CSS grid means I can do it all at once rather than continually having to make rows and columns.
But it doesn't actually say that anywhere (and again I'm guessing).
Everything is either a column or a row, so in the example layout in the link, you'd need two container divs. Whereas the grid example can be done without any.
For Chrome, that means no sooner than 03/14/17. That version, Chrome 57, will also come with automatic background tab throttling[2].
[1] http://caniuse.com/#search=grid
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13471543
I will stick to flexbox for a while.
[1] https://blogs.igalia.com/mrego/2016/02/12/subgrids-thinking-...
