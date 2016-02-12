Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Table layout is back. Be there and be square (developers.google.com)
52 points by ghosh 1 hour ago





> Short of taking care of sizing the elements yourself, sadly, you can't have both a vertical and horizontal rhythm by just using flexbox alone.

Accompanied by https://developers.google.com/web/updates/images/2017/01/css...

I'm pretty familiar with Flex but I simply don't understand and the diagram doesn't help. What does 'rhythm' mean in terms of layout?

Taking a guess (which I shouldn't be), I can make https://developers.google.com/web/updates/images/2017/01/css... with flex, but I'd have header and rest-of-page as columns, then have rest-of-page as a row with nav and content, then content as a column with content and footer. I think the article is saying:

> CSS grid means I can do it all at once rather than continually having to make rows and columns.

But it doesn't actually say that anywhere (and again I'm guessing).

I'm really excited for this. I've been using pure flexbox layouts for a while now, but it still has one major problem, in that your HTML structure still contains layout and positioning information.

Everything is either a column or a row, so in the example layout in the link, you'd need two container divs. Whereas the grid example can be done without any.

So basically 15 years late, CSS finally solves this problem. And coming to CSS in 15 years: adaptive design!

It looks like this is getting released in the next major version of most browsers[1].

For Chrome, that means no sooner than 03/14/17. That version, Chrome 57, will also come with automatic background tab throttling[2].

[1] http://caniuse.com/#search=grid

[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13471543

Except for mobile ( Android, iOS ), which is the main reason that we use responsive design anyway.

I will stick to flexbox for a while.

Does this include subgrids? As I understand, these are necessary for handling some basic use cases[1], but browser vendors were refusing to implement them?

[1] https://blogs.igalia.com/mrego/2016/02/12/subgrids-thinking-...

why is this better than tables?

Because tables are bad!

Why?

Why is this problem so hard when CSS does so much for node positioning? Why not create a simpler standard once and for all?

We had a simpler standard in 1995. It was called tables and it did this exceptionally well and more importantly was easy enough for even amateurs to understand. And then armchair demagogues decided that markup should no longer be used for markup, setting web layout back decades and creating the field of web designers whose major accomplishment was understanding stupid div hacks.

It did it exceptionally poorly, and out-of-order source that was damn near impossible to modify was the norm.

It's pretty amazing, isn't it, the type of infinitely useless brain loops we can get stuck in. Especially when we fail to take a step back and ask the question "Is this really the right way?".

