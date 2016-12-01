But I believe this isn't enough considering recent developments. They write:
It’s important to note that deniability refers to the
ability to deny some plaintext, not the ability to deny
that you’re using a deniable algorithm.
And while I would welcome a technical solution, it's important not to discount the power of the law. Such invasions of privacy would be illegal in the EU, and contrary to the cynics, laws are generally respected in the developed world. The current news are making me hopeful that (parts of) the US population are also starting to be sympathetic to some rights of foreigners even when they're applying for the privilege of crossing the border.
reply
Can you define common?
With regards to passwords, I don't have numbers, but have seen a few dozen reports over the years without actively looking for them and knowing someone personally to whom it happened (he refused and was allowed entry after a few hours). And whatever is currently discussed would probably include it, considering the San Bernadino case they cite as justification involved information shared with strict privacy setting:
https://www.google.de/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=us+askin...
This all assumes the border guard is simply going to go through texts, pictures and maybe open up a facebook or similar. If forensics get hold of it you're screwed.
But I believe this isn't enough considering recent developments. They write:It's now common for border agents in the US to demand login credentials for social media accounts, and search all electronic devises. I can't think of anything more invasive than someone going through my photos and messages. Yet many people are required to visit the US (or countries only reachable via the US). We need methods to separate data into two parts, one being highly private and completely hidden from someone given access to our devises.
And while I would welcome a technical solution, it's important not to discount the power of the law. Such invasions of privacy would be illegal in the EU, and contrary to the cynics, laws are generally respected in the developed world. The current news are making me hopeful that (parts of) the US population are also starting to be sympathetic to some rights of foreigners even when they're applying for the privilege of crossing the border.
reply