Political correctness gone mad.
If I take the massive risk, personal cost, effort, and injection of ideas and sweat into starting a company then damn right it's mine.
Anyone who suggests this this is some sort of white privelege can go start their own company and make it succeed. It ain't easy, I can tell you that, and anyone who feels they are entitled to a slice of it on the basis of their social demographic, or that I should be donating it to the less fortunate in order to balance things out cause I'm getting everything for nothing, is dead wrong.
This stupid meme seems to be materializing in which just cause I'm a white male that success gets thrown at me and it's all easy and nothing wAs hard and I never had to sacrifice - I'm not going to tell you how hard it really is except to say I've lost EVERYTHING multiple times including my wife/relationship and it's taken me 25 years of trying so PLEASE stop telling me how easy I have it cause I'm a white male.
The suggestion that I should give away my company or else I'm oppressing people less fortunate is one of the silliest things I've ever heard.
AND I'm an extremely liberal left wing person who believes solidly in looking after those less fortunate and I oppose in general most right wing lines of thought.
reply
One such example is race, hence white privilege. There are other reasons for privilege as well.
It could be argued this is ^opportunity cost^.
What the article is making light of is, workers who don't to have the access to the time, resources and opportunities to build a business, yet still have to work to make ends meet. Never to get the chance(s) to start a tech-company.
Q. What is the lowest level job you have had and for how long? What industry was it? I see why you have not bio or identifying information.
I'd rather invest money in her company, everything else being equal.
And yet there's a big difference if your BATNA in case company no work is a mostly smooth transition into a high paying career, or life on the streets followed by a walmart greeter job, maybe.
Until I came to the US I never even realized how much you really get from even a moderately privileged upbringing. It's crazy.
Simple things like the difference between working summer jobs in high school or being sent to education camps and such.
Or getting your own car at <driving age> vs. borrowing your mum's.
Or the ability to go to college that isn't close enough to hometown so you can stay living with your parents because it's cheaper.
Or the difference in perspective between The Boss being someone you aspire to become, or someone you hate and despise because they make your life miserable.
The cultural differences are the hardest to overcome.
(I also am a white male)
I've seen plenty of startups that were going great until they crashed suddenly and catastrophically. Moreover, company founders are often quite secretive with employees when it comes to company finances - So in reality, to an employee, the company often just looks like a black box.
Employees have to take a risk not only based on the business model, but also on the integrity of the founders because of the information asymmetry.
Plus, if it doesn't work out, the founders will typically have better job prospects than the employees because they can put 'CEO' or 'CTO' on their resume.
Political correctness gone mad.
If I take the massive risk, personal cost, effort, and injection of ideas and sweat into starting a company then damn right it's mine.
Anyone who suggests this this is some sort of white privelege can go start their own company and make it succeed. It ain't easy, I can tell you that, and anyone who feels they are entitled to a slice of it on the basis of their social demographic, or that I should be donating it to the less fortunate in order to balance things out cause I'm getting everything for nothing, is dead wrong.
This stupid meme seems to be materializing in which just cause I'm a white male that success gets thrown at me and it's all easy and nothing wAs hard and I never had to sacrifice - I'm not going to tell you how hard it really is except to say I've lost EVERYTHING multiple times including my wife/relationship and it's taken me 25 years of trying so PLEASE stop telling me how easy I have it cause I'm a white male.
The suggestion that I should give away my company or else I'm oppressing people less fortunate is one of the silliest things I've ever heard.
AND I'm an extremely liberal left wing person who believes solidly in looking after those less fortunate and I oppose in general most right wing lines of thought.
reply