|
|Android Interview Study Guide
|
1 point by lawlorslaw 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I have assembled this study guide which was heavily inspired by Cracking the Coding Interview by Gayle Laakmann McDowell. I also have pulled from other various sources.
Instead of having to go through and re-read some of these lengthy books and blogs each and every time it comes time to prepare for an interview, I created this guide to speed up this process.
There may only be a handful of topics you want to brush up on and that is why I created this. Enjoy!
https://gist.github.com/lawloretienne/6f7d7d92f72986f5ebd60f226d9044ee
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact