IMHO, using redux on a small to moderate sized SPA (ie - the overwhelming majority of SPAs), on a small to moderately sized team, under most circumstances, ends up causing more pain than it is solves, particularly for the first few implementations, and definitely during the pilot phase of an app.
It's not for no reason that Facebook moved to GraphQL and Relay.
reply
IMHO, using redux on a small to moderate sized SPA (ie - the overwhelming majority of SPAs), on a small to moderately sized team, under most circumstances, ends up causing more pain than it is solves, particularly for the first few implementations, and definitely during the pilot phase of an app.
It's not for no reason that Facebook moved to GraphQL and Relay.
reply