A tiny sea creature is the earliest known step in humans’ evolutionary history
researchgate.net
6 points
by
diodorus
50 minutes ago
2 comments
bluetwo
30 minutes ago
The cynic in me has doubts whenever Chinese scientists claim China is home to the missing link.
eliben
9 minutes ago
I imagine if this was discovered in, say, Argentina, then there'd be a good chance of some Argentinian scientist participating in the discovery.
Call it the anthropic principle of archeology :)
