Ask HN: Any hacks for a program that would autodial Paul Ryan's office tonight?
1 point by acoravos 27 minutes ago
Got this from a friend:

* Ryan’s office is conducting a phone poll, hoping to hear overwhelming opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Here’s how you can participate: Call 202-225-3500. After you dial, there will be a silence for almost two minutes. DO NOT HANG UP. You will think you are holding for nothing, but not so. A message will come on. There’s a menu of several choices. (You will think you called the wrong number. You didn't.) Press 2 and you’ll hear a recording about the bill to repeal it. HANG ON!!! You will hear a long, rambling message about the bill. But it will tell you that if you support the ACA to press 1. Then Press 1 when prompted to support continuing the Affordable Healthcare Act (if you support it). THE HOUSE VOTES ON THIS TOMORROW, SO PLEASE CALL, CALL, CALL TONIGHT AND TOMORROW MORNING! THANK YOU!

*

Anyone have crafty ideas for how to automate this?






Try Mechanical Turk.

