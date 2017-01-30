Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General (nytimes.com)
53 points by davesque 25 minutes ago





If I understand it right this is the first time an AG has been relieved for purely political reasons. If the AG doesn't think it's likely they'll win a defense, that usually doesn't cause an issue.

As an edit: it probably wouldn't have been reasonable for her to put up an intentionally weak case, but if the order isn't able to stand up in court, then what?

The major worry for me is Trump's seeking to punish anyone who shows disloyalty. If Trump thinks he can have something done, I worry he'll demand people below him do so, or replace them with someone properly spineless.

> If I understand it right this is the first time an AG has been relieved for purely political reasons.

I kind of thought you must be joking, since revolving AGs were a hallmark of the Bush Jr era, to legalize torture, etc. But in case not, here is a decent place to start:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dismissal_of_U.S._attorneys_...

She's an interim AG, holdover from the prior administration. Wasn't going to be there long regardless.

As true as this is, the symbolism behind this action is really troubling. If the attorney general claims that something may be illegal and unenforceable, people should listen. This comes off as purely political and makes it seem as though Trump will just fire anyone who disagrees with him, regardless of whether or not it makes sense to do so.

>The major worry for me is Trump's seeking to punish anyone who shows disloyalty.

This shouldn't be surprising nor worrying. This is how hierarchical leadership works and it's fully expected that anyone under the President may be forced to do whatever the President wants. It's the entire reason there are 2 other branches of government.

I'm concerned we're going to see unprecedented levels of constitutional and legal violations from this particular executive branch. Checks and balances are great, but not when they happen after the fact. And no, the president is not elected dictator, there's a degree of insubordination allowed. It's not the first time an AG has said "we cannot fight this ruling, nor should we".

If I understand the American system correctly, this is indeed something that Trump has mandate to do. However.

I wonder whether I will ever stop to be surprised and horrified over the development in the US.

The kick in the balls to Trump was real. I was so happy to read Sally Yates' thoughts on his immigration ban. Obviously, her days were numbers, so she had nothing to lose. Might as well go out like she did in an honorable fashion. :)

Edit: fixed pronoun

He's a she.

Boente is the replacement. Yates was the AG who was fired.

Shocking, and also politically/tactically very stupid. Why not just use his base's newfound dislike of Yates (the fired AG) as leverage to get Sessions (his AG nominee) confirmed? Which confirmation was all but assured; but now...

I thought his campaign was brilliant, tactically; but this is amateur hour.

I despise Trump, but I don't think it's it's acceptable for a civil servant to insert themselves into the news. If you're getting an unlawful or unethical order, you follow the process, suck it up or resign in protest.

By going rogue and making yourself the story, you're attacking the office of the president. It's a bad idea, bad precedent and will have bad outcomes.

His base will love this

His opposition will love this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturday_Night_Massacre

Have I ever had a strong disagreement with my boss? Always. Every day. But did my boss fire me? No. But should my boss considered to fire me? Probably. Normally you don't fire someone from your cabinet even if you are just an acting member. You make the person to resign.

I don't know the full story, but this goes to show Trump is truly an unique president. He doesn't care what people think of him. He's running the White House like a real business. Disclaimer, I like the idea of running government like it's a business (think Singapore, salary is on par with industry standard and subjected to yearly review). But I strongly disapprove Trump's ruthless dictatorship. He just doesn't understand that his business decision impacts nationwide. You need to actually think through before making any decisions or giving any public comments. Even Joe Biden learned to shut up (although he did make some dangerous comments in the past). It's okay to have a strong opinion (some people don't like compromise), but use reason and earn people's trust. He makes up stories and excuses, with little to no real proof for many of his past and current commentaries. No one really trust him except the people who voted him into the office. His cabinet members - trust me, none of them really trust him. I know that from my gut. I know my 9-month old niece can tell that as well. His mind is juggling and wandering all around the space. He's intellectually challenged, despite being a ruthless and tricky business man. He went broke but made so much from bankruptcy. I will give him the credit of being a smart asshole and a good salesman, but other than that, he's a terrible leader.

Trust me, he would be the best Secretary of State of U.S. to the Martians, because he speaks nonsense.

While Yates is a hero, she didn't merely disagree. She actively countermanded a directive from her boss.

I do that if I know it isn't right. You may argue she should just resign. But perhaps, and I don't want to make any assumptions, somebody just want to give him a hard time and stand up for his/her belief against Trump for as long as possible. The old saying, you can't do anything unless you are in the position. You can resign and next person take over can kiss Trump's ass. Do something while you are in the position that can do something.

You serve at the pleasure of the political official. Forcing people to resign is more about saving the boss' face than the employee.

>He doesn't care what people think of him.

I don't know about that..

I guess you are right, I guess he doesn't care what his workers (people he hired for the jobs) think of him. He just cares about HAVING his audiences and his followers. He really doesn't care if they love him or adore him. He just wants the attention.

