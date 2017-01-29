https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-joint-res...
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperit...
reply
"However the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury puts blocks on this market. According to Techrasa, Apple has sent the following to Iranian startups attempting to upload apps:
“Unfortunately, there is no App Store available for the territory of Iran. Additionally, apps facilitating transactions for businesses or entities based in Iran may not comply with the Iranian Transactions Sanctions Regulations (31CFR Part 560) when hosted on the App Store. For these reasons, we are unable to accept your application at this time. We encourage you to resubmit your application once international trade laws are revised to allow this functionality.”
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-joint-res...
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperit...
reply