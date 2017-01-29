Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple has allegedly begun removing Iranian iOS apps from the App store (techcrunch.com)
42 points by nemtaro 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Perhaps this explains why:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-joint-res...

http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperit...

reply


Those are links to a whole other issue that deserves its own discussion. Why not the following from the article itself:

"However the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury puts blocks on this market. According to Techrasa, Apple has sent the following to Iranian startups attempting to upload apps:

“Unfortunately, there is no App Store available for the territory of Iran. Additionally, apps facilitating transactions for businesses or entities based in Iran may not comply with the Iranian Transactions Sanctions Regulations (31CFR Part 560) when hosted on the App Store. For these reasons, we are unable to accept your application at this time. We encourage you to resubmit your application once international trade laws are revised to allow this functionality.”

reply


I hope I am wrong but if I read this correctly it's like the Iraq resolution in 2002 that gave the president the right to attack anytime. This can be used as bargaining in negotiations but also as rationale to go to war.

reply


Disgraceful

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: