I posted a landing page/mailing list signup for Keygen[0] few months back[1] and just recently pushed it into closed beta status! This has been a long journey, but I'm excited that I've hit this rather huge milestone.
If you're interested in trying it out, I'd love to get it into the hands of additional developers. I've spent a considerable amount of time on the documentation[2], so be sure to check it out. :)
And if you have any questions or concerns about the product, I'm down to discuss it here.
[0]: https://keygen.sh
[1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12870031
[2]: https://keygen.sh/docs/api
