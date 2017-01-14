Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Automata by Example – build cellular automata just by clicking around (samgentle.com)
3 points by vmorgulis 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





From the writeup, for those that wonder like me what's happening:

The technique, which I think of as rule generation, is something a little like direct manipulation, but with an additional generalisation step. You click the pixel you want, but instead of just setting the pixel directly, the system figures out a rule that would set that pixel and applies that rule globally. In other words, you determine the rule from the action, then use the rule to apply more actions.

https://samgentle.com/posts/2017-01-14-automata-by-example

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: