For actual numbers and graphs see this NYT article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2014/06/20/taxi-...
If you don't have time to read it, two important points:
- "In New York today, there are four drivers for every medallion, all but ensuring that an investor who owns one can find drivers to lease it 100 percent of the time."
- "The threat to medallion owners isn’t that they’ll lose passengers to these services. It’s that they’ll lose drivers — who have been aggressively courted by Uber. A taxi driver who doesn’t own a cab and medallion can earn comparable fares driving UberX passengers in his private car, without paying a lease fee."
https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2015-taxi-medallion-king/
The government then deregulates licensing and issued lots of licences and that grey market collapsed.
Of course some saw it coming and lumped some other less clear sighted chap with the problem.
More here: https://www.google.ie/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://...
... but in this case, these things were so valuable because they were severely constricted. Competition was restricted which means consumer prices are higher. Sure, perhaps that's measured in cents per ride, but it was still a tax levied on all drivers going to a small, lucky few.
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2015/07/31/428157211/episo...
If someone invests in a taxi medallion, why are they more worthy of aid than someone who invests in a restaurant?
I think it might be desirable to take out insurance on the asset though as a buyer. It could be an interesting market too.
A refund wouldn't do much and in general if you buy an asset that decreases in value you have only yourself to blame. Medallion owners are no more special than anyone else.
