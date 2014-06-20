Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Taxi Medallion Prices Are Plummeting, Endangering Loans (bloomberg.com)
26 points by JumpCrisscross 2 hours ago





Before feeling bad for the man you see behind the wheel, take into account that in many cases it is not the individual taxi driver who took the loan; some companies and individuals used medallions as a mere financial product, buying them in bulk and renting them to drivers.

For actual numbers and graphs see this NYT article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2014/06/20/taxi-...

If you don't have time to read it, two important points:

- "In New York today, there are four drivers for every medallion, all but ensuring that an investor who owns one can find drivers to lease it 100 percent of the time."

- "The threat to medallion owners isn’t that they’ll lose passengers to these services. It’s that they’ll lose drivers — who have been aggressively courted by Uber. A taxi driver who doesn’t own a cab and medallion can earn comparable fares driving UberX passengers in his private car, without paying a lease fee."

To expand, "fifty-eight percent of New York City’s cabs are owned by corporate entities such as Freidman’s. Just a third are owned by the people who drive them. As a result, most taxi drivers and Uber drivers find themselves in the same boat—working as independent contractors, logging brutal hours."

https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2015-taxi-medallion-king/

Odds are decent the majority are held by companies, these things were selling for multiple times what the drivers paid for the cars themselves.

At least in Chicago this is true, there's this data in the article: https://img.washingtonpost.com/blogs/wonkblog/files/2014/06/...

We had this in Dublin in the late nineties. People had been trading licences for 30 years in a grey market. Licences could change hands for up to 90,000 Irish pounds. That would easily have bought a house in say 1997/1998.

The government then deregulates licensing and issued lots of licences and that grey market collapsed.

Of course some saw it coming and lumped some other less clear sighted chap with the problem.

More here: https://www.google.ie/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://...

Of course, it's unfortunate that a person can end up losing a financial bet -- it can definitely ruin lives.

... but in this case, these things were so valuable because they were severely constricted. Competition was restricted which means consumer prices are higher. Sure, perhaps that's measured in cents per ride, but it was still a tax levied on all drivers going to a small, lucky few.

My guess is that it's more like dollars per ride, on the order of 20-35% cheaper.

There is a good Planet Money podcast on this topic:

http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2015/07/31/428157211/episo...

Even if the licenses were restricted, if they issued (leased?) by the city instead of sold, the cost wouldn't have been able rise.

The whole medallion scheme just reeked of utter rent seeking. It was just a transfer of wealth from the poor (drivers) to the rich (medallion owners) for no reason. As you state, the city could still have restricted the number of drivers and cars though direct-to-driver licenses without the need for medallions.

I think cities should reimburse cabbies if they aren't going to enforce quota restrictions on Uber, etc.

Because it's not right for the banks to lose money on a loan?

If someone invests in a taxi medallion, why are they more worthy of aid than someone who invests in a restaurant?

If someone invests in a restaurant that has a government-granted monopoly and then the government rescinds that monopoly they may have cause for complaint. Or maybe they should have just priced in the risk of a disruptive black swan event.

I think all investments should have risk, and if the government bails people out then there's all upside and no downside, why wouldn't banks exploit that financially to the extreme?

I think it might be desirable to take out insurance on the asset though as a buyer. It could be an interesting market too.

Well the city wasn't the one that sold them for so much money, it was the aftermarket that drove them up (because essentially no new ones are being issued).

A refund wouldn't do much and in general if you buy an asset that decreases in value you have only yourself to blame. Medallion owners are no more special than anyone else.

