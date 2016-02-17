|
|Ask HN: Are there any startups willing to use the asp.NET Core technology?
|
21 points by techdominator 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Recently, Microsoft has been showing more openness with regards to their products by open sourcing asp.net core and the coreclr runtime for example.
I would like to know if there are actual startups that are using or considering to use these technologies to build their product and services, especially in the San Francisco/Silicon Valley area?
If yes how do you manage (or plan to manage) the risks associated with these relatively immature technologies?
If not what are the reasons for a startup to stay away from .NET CORE?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
I'm not certain I'd still call them a "startup" but they have been very open about their large use of .NET and the advantages it brings to bear.
[1] http://nickcraver.com/blog/2016/02/17/stack-overflow-the-arc...
Edit: More .NET information / usage.
[2] http://nickcraver.com/blog/2016/03/29/stack-overflow-the-har...
[3] http://nickcraver.com/blog/2016/05/03/stack-overflow-how-we-...
reply