Ask HN: Are there any startups willing to use the asp.NET Core technology?
Recently, Microsoft has been showing more openness with regards to their products by open sourcing asp.net core and the coreclr runtime for example.

I would like to know if there are actual startups that are using or considering to use these technologies to build their product and services, especially in the San Francisco/Silicon Valley area?

If yes how do you manage (or plan to manage) the risks associated with these relatively immature technologies?

If not what are the reasons for a startup to stay away from .NET CORE?






StackOverflow.com [1]

I'm not certain I'd still call them a "startup" but they have been very open about their large use of .NET and the advantages it brings to bear.

[1] http://nickcraver.com/blog/2016/02/17/stack-overflow-the-arc...

Edit: More .NET information / usage.

[2] http://nickcraver.com/blog/2016/03/29/stack-overflow-the-har...

[3] http://nickcraver.com/blog/2016/05/03/stack-overflow-how-we-...

Yes, we are using for some APIs at https://fastsalas.com .

- Azure hosted - BizSpark supported - .netCORE still on our beta environment, but we can say its mature enough to go to prod.

