The Immigration Ban Is a Headfake, and We’re Falling for It
(
medium.com
)
32 points
by
jakefuentes
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
bbctol
5 minutes ago
If the goal is to test the extent that checks and balances can be circumvented/authoritarianism implemented, then showing up in protest is absolutely effective, especially when it pressured CBP officials to follow the court order. At airport protests, the illegality of the order and executive coup when the courts were not complied with was a huge, huge focus.
reply
virtuabhi
0 minutes ago
Before November I would not have upvoted this story. But given that Steve Bannon is in WH to come up with ideas to 1) end international co-operation 2) destroy existing democratic institutions 3) create a nation state on the shared heritage identity (descendants from a specfic group of European countries of a specific religion), such theories do not seem out of place
reply
tn13
3 minutes ago
This is always obvious to me. I think at this moment Trump's wet dream is that some frustrated person from these 7 nations might do something really stupid that will help him go even harder after Muslims and other minorities.
Asians, Mexicans etc. are next on the anvil.
reply
HeyLaughingBoy
11 minutes ago
At least I don't feel so crazy now for thinking this...
reply
