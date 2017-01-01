Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Willing (YC, Founders Fund Series A) Is Hiring Growth Lead in Miami, FL
57 minutes ago
We are passionate about making quality estate planning easy and affordable for everyone.

If you are an analytical thinker with a track record of high academic and professional achievement, we want to meet you.

You will work directly with our founders as one of the core members of the team. You will build, run and optimize a customer acquisition engine to exceed our ambitious growth and revenue targets.

You will be expected to contribute across all areas of the business, build a team and will own one of the most important drivers of our success.

Learn more: https://willing.com/careers/2017/1/3/head-of-digital-marketi...




