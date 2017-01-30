Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Toxic fluorinated compounds found in drinking water of 33 states (harvard.edu)
This article is about heavily fluorinated organic compounds -- molecules with a carbon skeleton and all or most of the hydrogen atoms replaced by fluorine. These are not the ionic fluorine compounds that protect teeth against decay (and that cause acute toxicity in case of over-consumption).

Why are these compounds hazardous?

- Harmful biological effects in the human body, like hormone-mimic activity.

- Low molecular polarity leads to bio-magnification in fats and oils up through the food chain, and persistence in human fat.

- The high strength of the carbon-fluorine bonds greatly reduces the rate at which typical environmental degradation mechanisms (hydrolysis, photolysis, atmospheric oxidation, enzymatic breakdown in cells...) act on these compounds, compared to their hydrocarbon counterparts.

Why are these compounds used?

The same properties that make them hazards once dispersed -- strong carbon-fluorine bonds that resist breakdown, low polarity -- make them desirable in applications where people want water-repellant surfaces or materials that resist high temperatures and/or chemical attack.

Why weren't the risks better known before?

It's a lot easier to test for acute hazards than for chronic ones. By acute toxicity metrics, like feeding a bunch of rats these compounds until the dose is high enough to kill half, these materials are generally less toxic than substances like potassium fluoride. It turns out that for low level chronic exposure, perfluorinated compounds are more hazardous than simple ionic fluorides due to persistence and accumulation.

The link between stability and persistence makes up a recurring theme in environmental toxicology: materials with lower acute hazards are often worse hazards in the long term. The very lack of reactivity that makes molecules less acutely hazardous in case of e.g. a fire or a worker accidentally splashing some on skin makes them more likely to be long term problems, because the same basic properties impair how quickly environmental sinks can break them down. Pure methanol ignites more easily than diesel fuel and has worse acute toxicity risks if a worker gets drenched in a spill. But diesel contamination from a leaking storage tank is more persistent.

> Why are these compounds hazardous? > - Harmful biological effects in the human body, like hormone-mimic activity.

Can you provide some evidence for that claim? I know that perfluoro compounds degrade very slowly and accumulate in fatty tissue, but I haven't seen a supported claim about harmful effects. From the misleading links in the article, I suspect more than a few people confuse PFAS and PCBs.

> This article is about heavily fluorinated organic compounds -- molecules with a carbon skeleton and all or most of the hydrogen atoms replaced by fluorine.

such as Teflon?

Luckily this will all be fixed by Scott Pruitt, by getting rid of silly safety limits (read: business killing regulations) all together! </s>

Your comment would hold a lot more weight if EPA or some other massive government agency found it possible to help people in Flint, MI, which did not have drinkable water for years now, and still don't have it.

It's been proven that policy decisions & budgeting issues at the state level(and more specifically the governors office) propagated the issues potable water issues Flint has been encountering.

If only there was a conscientious regulator at the state of Michigan....

The EPA and other regulators have been hamstrung by republicans since their inception and then when they don't do everything perfectly republicans love to show how the EPA, SEC or whoever aren't doing their job. Republicans sabotage these regulators and don't provide adequate funding. It's sabotage. "The Republicans are the party that says government doesn't work and then they get elected and prove it." - P. J. O'Rourke

I'm not sure the logical response to the failings in Flint is to throw out the EPA and other "massive" government agencies. I haven't followed the situation closely but my understanding is that multiple levels of government failed the people of Flint (and continue to fail people in other areas with similar water quality issues) due to politics, funding, and the complex nature of the crisis.

Replacing aging infrastructure needs to be a national priority and will take many decades. Until that is complete we need a strong agency that monitors hazards and enforces compliance regulations - access to clean drinking water (and clean air) should not be a partisan issue. Instead we have a President who appears to believe that the solution to "Democrats didn't do anything to help Flint" (my fake news alarm bells are ringing....) is to gut the EPA and pass ridiculous laws like "for every new regulation we need to remove two".

Not to diminish the Flint Michigan situation, as republicans did when they shuttered the investigative bodies that were looking into it. But how dafuq can the EPA be doing nothing if flint is the rare exception to the rule? If they are to lose credibility for not catching one thing, how much credibility do they get for all the stories we DONT read?

I'm not sure how anyone is better off with reduced regulations. Except possibly developers.

Just goes to show that "regulations" isn't all that needs to happen. We've known for years there are problems in various areas, some of the most drastic of which have been widely publicized due to Flint. What's also been publicized by Flint is that the US government can't find $60M in their multi trillion dollar budget (EPA budget alone is $8.1 _billion_) to fix the situation, yet there's $210M to send abroad at the last minute as Obama is heading out the door, none of which, I might add has any chance of reaching the people who need it there either.

Regulations are not enough. Someone needs to actually go in and fix the shit that doesn't meet the regulations. For that to happen, someone needs to make it a priority to actually fix things right here in this country, rather than just tell us regulations aren't met, and writing up new ones all the time.

And by cutting 2/3 of the EPA workforce

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/01/30/...

And by removing two regulations for every new regulation :(

The article refers to compounds found in, for example, firefighting foam and not to the fluoride added for preventing tooth decay.

Nevertheless, this study will be added to the arsenal of those seeking to end municipal fluoridation.

no... no....... say it ain't so.

Mouthwash seems like a better option than drinking fluoride to improve teeth.

Very true. I've been to some of the anti-fluoride talks and read a lot on both sides.

From what I gather, there simply isn't enough fluoride added to water to really make a difference. Add enough and you start getting dental floursis.

The people against municipal fluoride use a lot of the same bad maths to link fluoride to a plethora of ailments. Their evidence doesn't really add up either. Overall it looks like it's a wash.

I err on the side of it not being in water. It doesn't really help teeth unless applied topically in high concentrations, so we're better off spending money to give kids free toothpaste/brushes/education.

There's the question as to whether or not it can lead to things like osteoporosis, and honestly that question can't be answered easily. Long term toxicity buildup over 30~40+ years in humans is very difficult to test and control for. You can't put humans in a cage and have one group only drink water with fluoride and the other not. Our primate counterparts simply don't live long enough. People move around too much and drink too many different types of drinks to accurately survey exposure.

Of course this article is not about fluoride in water, so this is kinda a rabbit trail comment anyway.

You said 'seems', which seems to leave the topic open to discussion in your mind. (:

What's the downside to adding appropriate amounts of fluoride to municipal water sources?

"A foreign substance is introduced into our precious bodily fluids without the knowledge of the individual. Certainly without any choice. That's the way your hard-core Commie works." - Dr Strangelove

That won't stop the conspiracy theorists from having a field day on this one.

I would too, if I theorized that there were toxic compounds in my water, and then found a study that proves that to be correct.

reply


Even if the ones found were not the ones you theorized?

There are toxic compounds in your water...and your food...and that sunlight? Toxic UV.

Why isn't the state of our water supply a national emergency? In the long term this will affect far more people than whatever terrorist scare Trump is currently worried about.

reply


Previous discussion here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12265762

Top comment has instructions for finding the results for your ZIP code.

had at least one water sample that measured at or above the EPA safety limit of 70 parts per trillion (ng/L)

Just for reference, here are the EPA safety limits for other chemicals....[1]

Cyanide - 200,000 ng/L

Lead - 15,000 ng/L

Mercury - 2,000 ng/L

Benzene - 5,000 ng/L

Glyphosate - 700,000 ng/L

PCBs - 500 ng/L

[1]https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/table-re...

Not really related, but even as a scientist I really don't understand how ng/L == parts-per-trillion. I know that's a correct conversion, but it doesn't doesn't make much sense. I guess that's why part-per notation are called pseudo-units.

A more substantive comment:

Some of these are particularly scary, especially if you have a job where you're potentially exposed. For example, for benzene has a pretty strong odor, but 5000 ng/L is supposedly 1000 times below what you're able to smell. And it's a carcinogen...

reply


The L part is assumed to have density of 1 and therefore be 1kg. 1 kg = 1 trillion ng. Because the vast majority of the sample is water the number of nanograms of the substance per nanograms of water is approximately the number of parts per trillion. As you get into higher concentrations of solute you have to consider density of the solute and water as separate parts. In the ng/L or ug/L range you can hand wave the L as 1 trillion parts (by mass) and the ng as the parts out of a trillion in the full volume of sample.

Some materials are reported in mass, some in volume. I used to do groundwater plume maps for superfund sites, and the data units varied by compound.

This is because water has a nice correlation of units in SI. 1g water = 1 cubic cm = 1 mL, and takes 1 calorie of heat to raise by 1 degree Celsius. (all at atmospheric pressure). See:

http://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=one+trillionth+of+a+lit...

It's because the liter was originally defined as 1 kilogram of water.

For the various concentrations, the volume and mass of the displaced water is ~0.

So this stuff is considered 3000 times as bad as cyanide? That's rather disturbing.

reply


While drinking water is generally extremely safe in the US, especially compared to many other countries of the world. I still install three stage, under the counter filtration systems for any kitchen tap water. Minimal costs, and at the very least prevents the water from tasting like a pool.

Exactly! Everyone's always so worried about fluoride in drinking water, with little justification and without giving a thought to all the chlorine which is often present in far greater concentrations and, in certain conditions, can react with other organic and inorganic compounds to form all sorts of nasties.

Get a good filter for your drinking water and most of these concerns vanish. Plus you'll save a fortune on bottled water.

I work with one of the authors of the Hu et al. paper that this article is based on. I'm happy to relay any questions people have to her.

reply


The article seems to play extremely fast and loose with watershed vs waste treatment plant sludge vs drinking water all being the same. Which is it?

I'm particularly interested because I live in a community marked blue and I'm sure our industrially polluted river tested positive, yet our drinking water comes from 800 foot deep wells and is extremely hard although otherwise extremely clean.

So are we contaminated because somehow the deep wells are contaminated with just this unusual pollutant, or is our industrially polluted river (or some old industrial EPA superfund site, who knows) verified as being polluted, or is our waste treatment plant essentially failing us? (Or of course a combination)

In an era of infotainment and clickbait and fake news its sad to see harvard in the domain name, but its the current year, its not the authors fault that someone is profiting off scientific research, etc.

Its surprisingly difficult to figure out the percentage of people who drink deep municipal well water vs groundwater vs near-ground-water (shallow wells often private and contaminated). Therefore I don't know if my situation of drinking deep well water (presumably safe) but living in a contaminated area is unusual or typical.

I must be missing something: doesn't this say published August 2016?

reply


I'm not in any way advocating for toxins in the water supply, but do you worry that news like this will embolden anti-flouride people?

reply


The best way to prevent this, in my opinion, is to be clear that the research has nothing to do with fluoridated water.

From my colleague: "The highly fluorinated chemicals that we discussed are organic compounds, meaning that they contain carbon atoms. They are called highly fluorinated or per- and polyfluoro alkyl substances because they have many fluorine atoms, and the carbon atoms are entirely or often bound to fluorine (There may be highly fluorinated chemicals that aren't strictly PFASs, but that's a minor point). These highly fluorinated chemicals have unique chemical properties that give them their characteristic grease and water resistance (typically one end of the molecule is more soluble in oil, and the other end is more soluble in water, similar to other surfactants). The concerns about PFAS toxicity stem from the properties of the whole molecule and not just because they contain fluorine."

We had a big debate in Portland about whether we should add fluoride to our water (we voted it down). As far as I can tell, fluoride in the water is beneficial to people who don't brush their teeth with fluoride toothpaste, but for the majority of us who do, it's not particularly helpful.

I think people should generally have a right not to ingest substances that they don't want to, especially when said substances aren't doing anything useful and might be marginally harmful to some.

There's also an argument that all that fluoride eventually ends up accumulating in the environment, and there may be long term negative effects from that. There's no benefit from watering our lawns or flushing our toilets with fluoridated water.

So, I don't really think this is so much of a science versus anti-science debate as a question of how you should weight the costs and benefits of a policy that people can't realistically opt out of if they don't approve of it.

If I understand correctly, I'd rather have cavities than cancer.

That is: Flouride is supposed to help prevent tooth decay. This stuff, on the other hand, "has been linked to" cancer (how strongly, I'm not sure). But if warning about a cancer-causer kills flouridation as collateral damage, well, I prefer that to the other way around (not doing anything about the cancer-causer to protect people's teeth).

reply


reply


1) Are tap water filters likely effective in removing the dangerous compounds?

2) Is there any way we can search up our own zip code to see at a higher level of resolution whether our home water supply is impacted?

Have they been following the story of Hoosick Falls, NY at all?

reply


"The contamination of drinking water in Hoosick Falls is an example of the shortcomings of the UCMR3 program. As part of the UCMR program, all large public water supplies that serve over 10,000 residents, and a small percent of smaller public water supplies, are required to conduct water testing. Most smaller public water supplies and private wells are not required to conduct water testing as part of the UCMR program. The public water supply in Hoosick Falls serves less than 10,000 residents, so it was not required to conduct testing for PFOA as part of the UCMR program, nor were residents in the area who relied on private wells."

I can add that we're also following several other communities with PFAS contamination issues, like Newburgh, NY; Bennington, VT; and Pease, NH.

Nice, an article that links to sources in the prrimary scientific literature! Let's see, the link text says "potent immunotoxicants", that's probably a study about the effects of PFAS on the immune system. But no, it's actually some meaningless bullshit about evolution and doesn't even mention the word "fluor" once.

Given that, the term "toxic" is unjustified (it appears that if PFOA is toxic, then so are fatty acids), and so is the claim of "unsafe levels". This is sensationalist bullshit.

The study found that PFASs were detectable at the minimum reporting levels required by the EPA in 194 out of 4,864 water supplies in 33 states across the United States.

So, about 4% of water supplies had something at the minimum reporting levels; which must be above the detection limits, but may not be at action levels. I'd probably be more worried about heavy metals and organics in some of those locations than fire-fighting foam, but I drink groundwater, not surface-based treatment plant water.

reply


Wells near contamination sources may also be contaminated (they just get less monitoring that municipal supplies).

here is a better interactive map. http://www.ewg.org/interactive-maps/2015-teflon-chemical-har...

Does anyone have a better map? Would like to see if I'm in the highlighted range or not - I'm pretty close to one.

reply


Your city/county might provide a water quality report on their official website which may include a more specific map.

They're not toxic, they're just alternatively healthy.

