Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SSL tunnel through browser?
1 point by sebmellen 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
Is it possible to run a SSL tunnel through my website in a browser, and connect it to a VPN?

What I'm looking for is a solution where I can go to tunnel.example.com, login, and browse any website through that portal, without the need for a systemwide VPN or SSH tunnel, which isn't possible due to a school or work controlled computer (on which I have no admin access).

I would prefer to host the portal on my own website, and run it through a VPN configuration I already own (NordVPN or PIA).

Thanks, Seb






VNC through WebSocket is another option.

https://github.com/novnc/noVNC

reply


Interesting. Might run it with a google cloud server. Thanks :).

reply


You can run this docker container on your server and interact with a browser through your browser: https://github.com/moondev/gtk3-docker

reply


Thanks moondev. That's a rather complicated server side implementation as far as I can tell, but I'll try it :).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: