SSL tunnel through browser?

Is it possible to run a SSL tunnel through my website in a browser, and connect it to a VPN? What I'm looking for is a solution where I can go to tunnel.example.com, login, and browse any website through that portal, without the need for a systemwide VPN or SSH tunnel, which isn't possible due to a school or work controlled computer (on which I have no admin access). I would prefer to host the portal on my own website, and run it through a VPN configuration I already own (NordVPN or PIA). Thanks, Seb