|
|SSL tunnel through browser?
|
1 point by sebmellen 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
|Is it possible to run a SSL tunnel through my website in a browser, and connect it to a VPN?
What I'm looking for is a solution where I can go to tunnel.example.com, login, and browse any website through that portal, without the need for a systemwide VPN or SSH tunnel, which isn't possible due to a school or work controlled computer (on which I have no admin access).
I would prefer to host the portal on my own website, and run it through a VPN configuration I already own (NordVPN or PIA).
Thanks,
Seb
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
https://github.com/novnc/noVNC
reply