How to prevent systemd installation on Ubuntu 14.04 and other Debian-based distros
mnmlsm
44 minutes ago
2 comments
subway
32 minutes ago
Or just install systemd-shim and call it a day.
throwanem
14 minutes ago
Does that satisfy a package-defined dependency on systemd? If not, it won't solve anything here.
