Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Many terms commonly used in computer programming originated with Mark I (harvard.edu)
6 points by kurren 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Can anyone tell what these say: http://sites.harvard.edu/~chsi/markone/images/BugDrawings.jp...

I can only half-read it. I was trained in cursive, but have not used it in years.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: