Programming purgatory
I'm a high school student who's had an interest in computer science on and off for about 7 years. I'm planning on going to college for software engineering or computer science, possibly informatics. In all the years I've been trying to learn I feel like I've never made it past the beginner stages, even when the course says it's complete. What should I be doing to help myself going into college and beyond





Side projects. It doesn't have to be anything big or anything, you can start out with a simple script that scrapes websites or something. The best way to gain experience in coding is to code [it's even better when whatever you're working on is practical].

When working on your projects I would focus on good programming practices and patterns. I say this because I get lazy and sloppy when I work on my side project vs what other people would see. Also, know what your code is really doing rather than just copy and pasting it from the internet.

