Programming purgatory

I'm a high school student who's had an interest in computer science on and off for about 7 years. I'm planning on going to college for software engineering or computer science, possibly informatics. In all the years I've been trying to learn I feel like I've never made it past the beginner stages, even when the course says it's complete. What should I be doing to help myself going into college and beyond












