Programming purgatory

|I'm a high school student who's had an interest in computer science on and off for about 7 years. I'm planning on going to college for software engineering or computer science, possibly informatics. In all the years I've been trying to learn I feel like I've never made it past the beginner stages, even when the course says it's complete. What should I be doing to help myself going into college and beyond
When working on your projects I would focus on good programming practices and patterns. I say this because I get lazy and sloppy when I work on my side project vs what other people would see. Also, know what your code is really doing rather than just copy and pasting it from the internet.
