Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Digital Identity Guidelines: Public Comment Period (nist.gov)
1 point by ilikepi 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Previously discussed: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13173417

Now open for public comment through March 31, 2017.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: