Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Guided meditation for beginners (quietkit.com)
20 points by spaceboy 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Cool! Love to see anything that promotes mindfulness and makes it more accessible to folks. Interesting that the sessions are so short -- I'm not sure I've seen anything shorter than 10 minutes before.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: