Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Guided meditation for beginners
(
quietkit.com
)
20 points
by
spaceboy
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
joekrill
13 minutes ago
Cool! Love to see anything that promotes mindfulness and makes it more accessible to folks. Interesting that the sessions are so short -- I'm not sure I've seen anything shorter than 10 minutes before.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply