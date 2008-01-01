Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
TiddlyWiki: a local, single-page wiki (tiddlywiki.com)
TiddlyWiki producted the best demonstration of a Getting Things Done methodology (organize things to be actionable, display things under a given context, organize things by blockers) I've ever seen.

http://mgsd.tiddlyspot.com/demo3.html

This provides so many more features & organization than what a traditional Todo app provides.

The UX was great, but I didn't like the local data-lock-in due to tiddlywiki. ( Also - the whole ticklers (notification) system was a bit clunky. )

Once in a while I get the motivation to reproduce this as a full-fledged web or mobile app.

Instead of saving to local, there's a PHP script that lets you save your edits to a file on a server. http://tiddlywiki.com/static/Saving%2520on%2520a%2520PHP%252...

TiddlyWiki had a complete rewrite a few years ago (this is what you get on http://www.tiddlywiki.com ) and the new interface is top notch.

It is truly a remarkable piece of software, mostly because it is DESIGNED to be customizable to ones needs.

I built a TiddlyWiki site for an RV park circa 2008. It was easy to do and looked great. It was easy for the non-technical owners to update. But Google completely ignored it, and so the park was invisible to most tourists. It folded a few years back, and I partly blame myself, for picking TiddlyWiki.

'a non-linear personal web notebook' which you use to build a web site.

And it seemed to be great for that purpose. I might not be the only one to think so. A warning seems appropriate.

I have kept every work note in the same file, saved to git, for a little over two years. Instant help from @Jermolene. Have found no fault with it.

