Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Slava Akhmechet on open-rethinkdb: Worrying about licensing is a sitcom idea
(
github.com
)
3 points
by
tepidandroid
6 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
tepidandroid
4 minutes ago
It's not my intention to start a flame-war, I'm just interested in hearing the hn's opinion on the merit of this viewpoint.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply