Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Slava Akhmechet on open-rethinkdb: Worrying about licensing is a sitcom idea (github.com)
3 points by tepidandroid 6 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





It's not my intention to start a flame-war, I'm just interested in hearing the hn's opinion on the merit of this viewpoint.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: