Ask HN: Meet me in San Francisco

I'm a founder from Spain - and I'll be in San Fran this week from Thursday the 2nd to Saturday the 4th. I'm exploring the idea of basing my company in SF, and would really like to meet people to get some advice and perspective.

My company (pre-launch) is a knowledge platform for data science teams.

We help your team document and share data insights while making everything trackable and reproducible, we were quite inspired by Airbnb's Knowledge Repo [1].

I'd love to buy any engineers, data-scientists, or other founder's a coffee during my visit.

Thanks! Helena (helena [at] kyso.io)

[1] https://github.com/airbnb/knowledge-repo