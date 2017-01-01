He calls on people to take action to protest Trump. The first reply is a user that suggests:

"Your portfolio company, Disqus, powers the comments on the Breitbart website. There's a start right there."

Wilson's reply:

"on it"

Wilson is a big-time investor: "co-founder of Union Square Ventures ... with investments in ... Twitter, Tumblr, Foursquare, Zynga, Kickstarter, and 10gen." [source: Wikipedia]

Yes, his comfort with censorship of speech is legal. However, it also sets an extremely bad precedent. The irony (may be lost on him) is that the post talks about protecting civil liberties.

As a founder myself, and an immigrant, I will never do business with this VC.