Ask HN: Have your written a technical book?
I am currently in talks with a few publishers who are interested in a book related to a Free and Open Source project I started.

The idea of writing a book is interesting to me, but I am uncertain about the terms - it doesn't look very lucrative, but perhaps there is a long-tail from the authority and fame it could bring.

People of HN - have you written a book? What was your experience like? What lessons can you share? If you had to do it again, what would you do differently?

My biggest question is - why go with a publisher at all? Other than the distribution channels and the vanity of having a printed book with your name on it, it seems like self-publishing could be a much more profitable route.

Anyway, I'd love to know anything you have to share!

Hi - I've written a couple business books, one somewhat technical, the second not very technical. I am amazed at the value of the reputational benefits I've gotten compared to the amount of work it took. In general don't bother with a publisher. And also don't expect to make much money. Happy to chat offline if you'd like, just ping me.

Emailed you!

