|
|Ask HN: Have your written a technical book?
|
1 point by Mizza 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I am currently in talks with a few publishers who are interested in a book related to a Free and Open Source project I started.
The idea of writing a book is interesting to me, but I am uncertain about the terms - it doesn't look very lucrative, but perhaps there is a long-tail from the authority and fame it could bring.
People of HN - have you written a book? What was your experience like? What lessons can you share? If you had to do it again, what would you do differently?
My biggest question is - why go with a publisher at all? Other than the distribution channels and the vanity of having a printed book with your name on it, it seems like self-publishing could be a much more profitable route.
Anyway, I'd love to know anything you have to share!
Thanks!,
R
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
reply