Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
React Router V4 Beta Released (reacttraining.com)
49 points by tm33 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





The new API looks quite a bit like the API we've been running in React-Router-Component since 2014 (https://github.com/STRML/react-router-component).

Of course, RRC is not as battle-tested as React-Router; it's more of a "works for us" project I took over from @andreypopp as we had already committed to the router before React-Router became stable. And given the many backcompat-breaking changes to React-Router, it seems to have been a good idea.

React-Router does great work though; RRC doesn't even pretend to do React Native and the Environment selection we do have (pathname, pushstate, etc) isn't quite as nice. RRC also can't do some of the more interesting features, like Recursive Routes. All of the children of the router have to be `<Location>` objects.

reply


The docs are super good. I love the "embedded browser" that shows how it works.

Shameless self plug: our book [1] has a whole chapter on Routing in React with this new v4 router. After you've finished reading the docs, if you want a tutorial style walk-through of this router v4, we build a Spotify-type clone over the course of 75+ pages.

[1]: https://www.fullstackreact.com

reply


I looked at your site. If you had video screencast that I could follow along. I would have paid for it.

reply


Could someone comment about how this compares with other projects like: https://github.com/react-community/react-navigation and https://github.com/facebook/react-native/blob/master/docs/Us... ?

Awesome docs, BTW!

reply


Difference is the API. React Router is a 100% declarative components, rather than configs and imperative actions.

reply


react-navigation will supersede all existing navigator solutions in React Native core (Navigator/NavigationExperimental).

React Router v4 is building a react-native integration to show that it is capable of working on Native. It's centered around URLs so it's attempting to make Deep Linking into your application easier, as well potentially re-using the same navigation on the web.

That being said react-navigation can do both of those things as well and is fully supported by react-native core contributors.

reply


Out of curiosity, why was the decision made to build a completely new router (react-navigation) vs collaborating on better native support to the existing react-router? (which is working towards that anyway)

reply


i like the power of the new API but i'm not sure i'm entirely sold on the declaration syntax. adjacent <Route/> tags which specify things that may appear in the same place depending on the route seems a bit strange conceptually to me. i'll have to play around with it on a real-world project to see how it feels in practice.

i didn't see it mentioned in the docs, but does the new version fix the awkward handling of scrolling and history?

reply


browsers are handling that now https://majido.github.io/scroll-restoration-proposal/history...

reply


Link to v4 branch: https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router/tree/v4

^ helped me understand what changes are coming.

reply


I definitely like the way they decided to move in the latest version. I never was comfortable with the previous API -- it just didn't feel right, and it was kind of restrictive.

reply


Neither were we >.< but we were learning React along with everybody else! You'll love this version.

reply


Same here... It just shows how React isn't mature yet and also the scope for the future.

reply


The website is broken on mobile - elements overlap and content is not visible.

reply


Slightly off topic, but do you find that docs really need to be mobile friendly? I'd personally rather the developer focuses on the actual project and all those concerns rather than a perfect responsive docs page. Esp when assuming most of these docs are eventually translated into markdown on github which are then mobile friendly.

reply


only have time for so many things, v1 final release will have a site that works well on mobile too.

reply


I look forward to the next API revision.

reply


I couldn't find it on the website, is there a detailed list of the changelog for this beta? Looks like some really great changes were made, but would love to see specifics.

reply


We're working on an upgrade guide, but in short, it's a completely different library. Major difference is that routes are actual components that are actually rendered, where before they just had their props stripped and plugged into the routing machine. Now your routing is composed like the rest of your react app.

reply


Been using V4 since they released alpha and it really is a great piece of software. Great work Michael and Ryan.

reply


React Router V4 has been a pleasure to work with for me as well, and I've used it in a couple of projects that have some fairly complex routing.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: