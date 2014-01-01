Of course, RRC is not as battle-tested as React-Router; it's more of a "works for us" project I took over from @andreypopp as we had already committed to the router before React-Router became stable. And given the many backcompat-breaking changes to React-Router, it seems to have been a good idea.
React-Router does great work though; RRC doesn't even pretend to do React Native and the Environment selection we do have (pathname, pushstate, etc) isn't quite as nice. RRC also can't do some of the more interesting features, like Recursive Routes. All of the children of the router have to be `<Location>` objects.
our book [1] has a whole chapter on Routing in React with this new v4 router. After you've finished reading the docs, if you want a tutorial style walk-through of this router v4, we build a Spotify-type clone over the course of 75+ pages.
[1]: https://www.fullstackreact.com
Awesome docs, BTW!
React Router v4 is building a react-native integration to show that it is capable of working on Native. It's centered around URLs so it's attempting to make Deep Linking into your application easier, as well potentially re-using the same navigation on the web.
That being said react-navigation can do both of those things as well and is fully supported by react-native core contributors.
i didn't see it mentioned in the docs, but does the new version fix the awkward handling of scrolling and history?
^ helped me understand what changes are coming.
