Navigating Mid-Success
(
ycombinator.com
)
41 points
by
craigcannon
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
pdog
45 minutes ago
Silicon Valley is a place where founders need to be reassured that building a company that's profitable but only worth $100 million is "nothing to be ashamed of."
notahacker
19 minutes ago
Silicon Valley is a place where founders need to be reassured that building a company that's profitable
instead
of being valued at around $100m before liquidation preferences etc are considered is nothing to be ashamed of :)
CyrusL
28 minutes ago
I don't think the article is about founders needing reassurance or emotional support. It's advice for founders to navigate the dynamic with investors that are pushing them to go for a bigger outcome.
jessriedel
9 minutes ago
It doesn't have to be the main focus of the article for it to be revealing about silicon valley and the author.
beat
36 minutes ago
The flip side of this is that if you're not planning on a unicorn, don't get hitched to the VCs that are hunting unicorns. There are other investors who'd be quite happy to get that 5x back and build a $100M company, or even a $20M company.
jarjoura
13 minutes ago
Even still, those $20-100M companies still get bought out by bigger conglomerates. If you look just at Google and Facebook's acquisition list, it's pretty much all the deals they did the last 2 years.
ashbrahma
16 minutes ago
Quite often you find entrepreneurs getting sucked into the mindset of building for investors and not necessarily building for customers. Entrepreneurs and their teams are too focused on valuation and not enough on business fundamentals.
