Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fitbit will lay off 110 employees amid challenges in wearable market (theverge.com)
50 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 39 comments | favorite





I've said it before and I'll say it again: A big part of Fitbit's problem is the poor hardware quality of their products, especially considering the high price. A lot of people, me included, will never buy another Fitbit after having been burned.

Their warranty only lasts one year, yet I've had to replace both Fitbit devices I've had twice within that one year. I'm now Fitbit-less because the latest, a Charge HR, failed for the third time, and it's out of that one year warranty.

To give you an idea of how bad the Charge HR is, its charging plug attaches with metal prongs, but it plugs into a slim plastic housing that is only glued to the rest of the device. The obvious result is that the plastic housing eventually gets pulled off with the plug. That's how two of my three Charge HRs have died. It'd be like if your laptop were ruined within four months because the power cable pulled off an essential piece of the laptop housing rather than detaching cleanly, and now it won't attach in order to charge. The third Charge HR bricked itself during an unprompted firmware update, which started randomly and then I guess got interrupted midway through when I moved my phone too far from the device. It never recovered.

I don't know what the hell they're optimizing for over at Fitbit HQ, but they're trying to sell $10 throw-away quality devices for >$100. It's outrageous. I actively discourage everyone I know from ever buying anything from them, and many other people I know have also completely sworn them off for the same reason. Their product just sucks.

reply


I think this is a problem with wearables as well. All in all, I've never seen a wearable last more than 9-10 months. I'm not that rough on them either.

My MS Band 1 lasted ~8 months before it suddenly died. MS replaced it. I then borrowed a friend's Band2 which had already been replaced 4 times. It died twice for me. MS replaced it once, then issued a refund check when they ran out of stock.

And then there is the Moto360 sport I had that went into an endless bootloop after ~9 months.

My wife's ChargeHR had a physical failure of the band after 9mo, and the same exact issue happened again last week.

I now have a Polar M600 and my wife has a Samsung Gear Fit2. Hopefully at least one of them will last more than a year!

reply


But this is endemic to the industry. I still caution fitness band buyers that they should consider themselves early adopters who should expect some troubles while the quality evolves.

I owned a Microsoft Band 1 and Microsoft Band 2 since the day they came out. My Band 1 broke twice in two different ways, and my Band 2 died 3 times. Microsoft replaced them free of charge every time, which was great. So in 2 years with the Band I had 5 devices die on me. Other than that it was a terrific device.

Microsoft isn't coming out with a Band 3 so the last time it died they replaced it with a FitBit Charge 2, which I'm enjoying so far, and the design seems more resilient than the Band (though time will tell).

reply


Is your experience emblematic of the that for most customers? Some of the things you mention seem like fundamental design flaws, so I'm curious if most customers have issues?

reply


Personally, I've had two fitbits, bought mother-in-law a fitbit, and have another friend who also had one and all of ours broke for similar reasons listed as OP, all in the second or third year of wearing it.

Based on these experiences, I wholeheartedly agree that their hardware just doesn't last very long and is why I switched to an Apple Watch (just got one a couple weeks ago!)

reply


Been using Fitbit devices since 2010, and using a Charge HR since it came out. Never had a problem like OP's.

reply


We had similar issues with my wife's charge. To Fitbit's credit, they were happy to send out multiple replacements, but my wife got tired of it and stopped using it after the 3rd replacement starting showing the same issue. By contrast, I have an old Fitbit One which still works well after all these years, but it's just a simple pod as opposed to a wrist band.

reply


Couldn't such a lenient return policy signal that these devices really are being marked up a ridiculous amount? I.e. $10 devices going somewhat unfairly for > $100 as mentioned above?

reply


So long, farewell! Don't let the door hit you on the butt.

Fitbit totally killed itself for me when it decided to launch its own ecosystem without integrating itself into HealthKit and Google Fit. I understand that they thought they were creating an ecosystem for their users but by choosing to ignore the platforms that the major OS manufacturers had created, they essentially locked everyone out of integration with non-Fitbit devices. I bought a Fitbit Aria scale and a Fitbit device and was furious when I found out that I couldn't integrate that data with MyFitnessPal or RunKeeper or Strava without buying another app to allow syncing to the Fitbit website.

Now I have an Apple Watch and we traded our scale for a Withings scale that works with HealthKit and Google Fit and everyone in the family is happy whether they're on Android or iOS. Walled gardens are fine but not if they're locked, walled gardens.

reply


> Fitbit totally killed itself for me when it decided to launch its own ecosystem without integrating itself into HealthKit and Google Fit.

They launched their own ecosystem before both HealthKit and Google Fit existed; there was nothing for them to integrate with.

reply


While that may be true, Fitbit was one of the launch partners for HealthKit and debuted their web interface at the Apple Keynote where HealthKit was first shown. Google had info online that Fitbit was working with them from the start to include integrations. They pulled out of both after they had already had a functional integration.

Edit: Fitbit launched their web integration in 2012 and there are mentions of a partnership from both Google and Apple from the same year. It doesn't sound like your statement is as truthful as you may think.

reply


The lack of HealthKit integration and needing to use half-assed hacks like the sync apps on the iOS AppStore really turned me off fitbit. Since their API doesn't let you pull anything but basic data like steps walked you were effectively locked into their little garden with your data.

I'm much happier with my Apple Watch as a fitness tracker, I wish the battery was better and it had sleep tracking support because that's the one feature I seriously miss from my Charge HR.

reply


I have an aria and it syncs with my fitness pal just fine.

reply


Yes, but it doesn't sync with HealthKit/Google Fit directly. You have to go through MyFitnessPal and login to your Fitbit account. You're two steps removed from direct integration and sharing with any other apps on your device.

reply


Nine months ago I had an offer to join Fitbit's engineering team. When I first started interviewing I didn't even realize the company had gone public a six months before. I guess I missed the news.

Looking at the stock price and talking a little with the employees, it was hard to get excited. It had gone from an initial surge of $47/share to $14/share. It looked like an overeager IPO to raise funds for a company that really hadn't quite figured out its market yet. We've seen them many times, but I'm not yet sure what the commonality is. Not having a lasting market? Not having the growth potential?

Most people at the company had an optimistic outlook, but it would be hard to work there and do recruiting otherwise.

reply


Wearables only have 2 "killer applications", so far: notifications and fitness. To broaden their appeal they need to find others. I don't think that will happen this year.

The next likely killer application for wearables is probably automation, authentication and interaction with other devices. However the problem in this area is that the standards are too fragmented (AllJoyn, Homekit, Google's Brillo, etc) and the devices didn't reach critical mass, yet.

But you can be sure wearable devices won't fade away.

reply


The Apple Watch can do authentication to some extent: Authy has an Apple Watch app, and there's Apple Pay. This is the kind of stuff I don't think Fitbit can easily duplicate, which is why I think they're going to struggle in the future.

reply


> authentication to some extent

The "to some extent" part is precisely a big part of my point when I mention fragmented standards and absence of critical mass. An incomplete killer application is not really "killer".

Other devices (e.g: Android wear with smart-lock and Google Pay) also suffer from the "to some extent" illness.

But you made a very good point about FitBit not being able to replicate. Their devices are too focused on health and notification. They don't even have the hardware to go beyond that.

reply


I have bought my share of fitbit, Band etc. The only way to make wearables tolerable is making them less smart and more accurate.

Accurately measure my heart rate and stop bugging me about a stupid text!

reply


Totally agree.

The only wearable I have is a Xiaomi Band 2, and the only reason I use it is for its 18 day battery, detects when I go to sleep so I don't have to toggle it every night, that it vibrates when I get a call so I can have my phone on silent and has a clock. I rarely check how many steps I take even though that's what is supposed to be it's primary functionality.

I use that wearable to make my life easier, not to interrupt me every time I get a notification, and I certainly don't want to charge it every few days.

reply


The new Charge costs more than the old one and doesn't have a GPS. Now I have to run with my phone on me to get accurate location data.

They're regressing.

reply


So buying Pebble was nothing but their previous try at surviving in a challenging wearable market? It's really difficult to wrap my head around these two recent moves in a way that makes sense.

reply


I've been acquired into a company that dumped 90% of employees six weeks later. (Acqui-fired) Either the group buying and the group firing didn't talk, or they just changed their minds right after. Kind of a bummer, our company made money and was just deleted as it got sucked into their black hole of failure. Spent a lot of time trying to reconcile the two events, sometimes there just is no larger plan to figure out

There's also the matter of how the acquisition was paid for: if you're a company at risk of going under, offering stock compensation is very, very cheap for you.

reply


They bought the Pebble assets for <$40 million. The engineering knowledge and brand awareness was a steal and must-do, even for a struggling company. Remember, they still did $500 million in revenue in Q4.

Fitbit and the entire wearable industry is in a similar position to Pandora and Twitter. There's a massive need to re-adjust expectations.

You can build a very successful music streaming business, social communication company, and wearable manufacturing company... if you gauge the size of your market correctly. Guess wrong and Expenses > Revenues = panic (unless you've got Uber's pocketbook).

reply


I think its pretty easy, Pebble adds some additional "watch" market, and if you lay off the people you've added more customers without adding a lot of additional cost.

Long before it was 'trendy' the monitoring your hearbeat etc market was there for serious athletes. That is, and continues to be a niche market. So there are too many players chasing too few customers who aren't going to upgrade their equipment every year and aren't willing to pay a monthly service charge for reading that equipment so the market seems quite a bit smaller than it once appeared.

reply


What is the most programmable wearable?

I'd love to have access to my watches display, sensor, and communications features.

reply


Android Wear is very open, it is very much the same api as normal Android. The main limitations are on the UI and a few specific issues like bluetooth advertising. Tbh, even Pebble didn't allow you so much access as Android Wear (e.g.: Pebble's bluetooth api was very limited).

Samsung's Tizen and Garmin's ANT seem quite open too, but I just studied the documentation, didn't actually wrote code for them.

Xiaomi's Mi band, FitBit and Apple Watch are very restricted.

reply


Well, the future state will be a bit more unknown but pebbles are very easy to program and add do, and can be had pretty cheaply.

reply


I'm surprised. It seems like for the last several months I've been noticing fitbits on the wrist of several prominent people.

Maybe their product is just too simple and does it's job too well. Judging by trends in the market, people won't be satisfied until their watches have about 8h of battery life and are privy to all the 0-days of android.

Ignore my grumbling, I'm just an old fossil who wants phones to at least be phones and watches to at least be watches. Call quality on my phone seems to drop every year, and my wife's $500 smart watch barfs on syncing her music library.

reply


Even if you are a premium fitbit user and use their customer API you don't have access to some data point for heart rate, cardio time-frames and performance stats. They not only need to catch-up but also provide people their own health data forget HealthKit and Google Fit integration that is like step 2.

reply


They don't WANT to provide people their own health data, I'm guessing. They demoed a full integration with HealthKit years ago but canned it, I'm guessing for the exact same reason.

And honestly, I think this is exactly why Fitbit ended up failing. They tried to create a walled garden where you would collect all your data into their service, the hardware wasn't what they wanted to sell you, but their premium services.

reply


After 3 Fitbit Charge HRs dying on me within a year, I've left FitBit and moved on to Garmin. It's a shame because my Flex was solid for multiple years.

reply


I've had the exact same problem both with the Flex and then with the Charge HR. Their hardware quality is just terrible, especially given that they're expected you to pay >$100 on their devices! I now go out of my way to actively dis-recommend Fitbit (as I've done in this comments thread).

reply


To me it looks like only big Internet companies or companies in CE space can pull of in this space. Because both have an unbelievable advantage in terms of ecosystem. If outsider fails to integrate into this existing space - there is likelihood of they not making into longer runs.

reply


I am quite curious to see what will happen with Android Wear devices and Apple Watch, as the weareable hype is kinda declining (and once it was "the next big thing").

reply


My impression is that Fitbit is seeing a lot of pressure from devices like the Apple Watch. Though I've encountered people who still like and use a Fitbit even after purchasing an Apple Watch, I can see that declining in the future. I think wrist devices like the Apple Watch and similar Android devices are here to stay, especially as they get smaller, have added features, and the UX improves.

reply


Well, that was fun while it lasted.

reply


I always thought this was simply nothing more than an overpriced step counter and nothing changed the perception for me - if anything, the glorified marketing felt quite deceptive. Strangely, on the contrary, I find myself addicted to the "step counter" on my Galaxy S6 everytime I go for a run.

reply


I have a Fitbit for exactly two reasons: sleep tracking and heart rate. The step counter is interesting, but I wouldn't have bought a device just for that.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: