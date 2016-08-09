reply
The open source project is great and I appreciate the effort that went into making sure we didn't all get (totally) screwed.
Would I use Parse-Server for a new project? Probably not. The state of the BaaS options out there has changed/improved significantly since Parse.com was a thing.
Very interesting interview with Parse founder in its heyday: https://soundcloud.com/heavybit/caveat-founder-ep-1-featurin...
On finding an interesting market @ 13:30: Evidently the Parse folks discovered they were dealing with an agency building an application for the Food Network. The agency needed SLAs/enterprise contracts and Parse found a $$ customer base
Because the title of this post is "Parse.com is shutting down today".
They offer a interesting product but i think at this moment it has the exact same problem that Parse had (my other comment in this thread), you don't have access to the raw data, hope they will do that in the future (provide direct access to the source database), it will certainly be a more interesting/flexible service
I’d like to get my data out, but both options for exporting data via the dashboard
are broken. They also disabled the ability to contact them in regards to the export data functionality.
>When your app is disabled, you will not be able to access the data browser or export any data, and your applications will no longer be able to access the Parse API.
I've already seen the notification when opening an app that it might perform slowly since it is not supported (or something along those lines).
I generally hate to see projects fail, but in this case I'm not terribly upset. I think that people were getting sucked into the ease of getting apps up and running quickly, then spending 2-3x the effort getting past that initial stage versus doing it in a more traditional stack.
Perhaps the open-source server might give the community some opportunity to fix the many, many glaring bugs and problems, but I have felt like the specific design of Parse itself was just too flawed to succeed.
Many would be happy to fail like this!
Facebook acquires Parse, an app-support company, for $85 million
My company came out of a similar place with Firebase. The initial version of our product was written 100% against Firebase. This was absolutely a good choice when it was made, but -- surprise! -- two years later, we had to start involving other databases. Was it harder than any other two-years-in scaleup? I didn't find it so. And we still use it where it makes sense.
I don't have specific experience with Firebase, but I believe that from what I've heard from others using it, has a much better design that would survive much longer in the face of growth.
You say that you had to involve other databases two years in? The startups I've seen using parse are failing over to alternative technology much, much sooner.
The above two things as you said made Parse very inflexible once you get beyond prototype phase.
I think i solved all of your objections in my product (http://graphqlapi.com) which puts the database at the center and the schema drives the api.
Internally it uses PostgREST to which i've been a core contributor for more then a year now ... how time flies :)
If prototyping tools are done right, I think they are valuable and awesome.
It's true that you don't build api's with them the way you would with a more traditional stack but you can build real products with this a lot faster.
This style of building APIs clicks faster with people that use (and trust) Postgres
I'm in favor of DAOs and use them myself but they don't have anything to do with what I was talking about.
Like I said it does help but it's not a panacea.
