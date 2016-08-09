Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Parse.com is shutting down today (parse.com)
147 points by jpdlla 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 63 comments | favorite





During this year-long shutdown/migration process, the open-source and community maintained Parse Server is what most people switched to. Parse is yours now. https://github.com/ParsePlatform/parse-server

reply


Something I've been wondering is would you recommend using the open source Parse server for new code or is it more targeted towards projects that were already using the Parse API?

reply


I have created a few apps using Parse.com, one of them successful enough to take the additional time/cost hit to migrate and host myself using the Parse-Server project.

The open source project is great and I appreciate the effort that went into making sure we didn't all get (totally) screwed.

Would I use Parse-Server for a new project? Probably not. The state of the BaaS options out there has changed/improved significantly since Parse.com was a thing.

reply


Which BaaS options are recommended now?

reply


I second the Firebase recommendation. Facebook killed off their BaaS acquisition while Google doubled down on theirs. If you prefer open-source, Horizon (http://horizon.io/) is a great alternative to Firebase but does not have many of the key features like file storage and iOS/Android SDKs.

reply


I think you should try https://www.sashido.io. Please share your feedback afterward.

reply


I haven't used it, but firebase is popular.

reply


I used it for a new project I started 6 months ago. We've since transferred to AWS and a Express/Node.js project. However the Parse Server open source project is very well maintained and supported. I would recommend it for any quick prototype project you need a backend, but don't need it to do anything fancy.

reply


I have seen a fair number of "abrupt" and poorly executed shutdowns on HN over the last few years, and although I don't use Parse, I feel as though the team did a good job sunsetting this over the last year. Thank you for the product, the open sourced version, and for not ditching your community! Best of luck to everyone who worked on the team

reply


They did some extraordinary work

Very interesting interview with Parse founder in its heyday: https://soundcloud.com/heavybit/caveat-founder-ep-1-featurin...

On finding an interesting market @ 13:30: Evidently the Parse folks discovered they were dealing with an agency building an application for the Food Network. The agency needed SLAs/enterprise contracts and Parse found a $$ customer base

reply


Thanks mcescalante, we appreciate the kind words!

reply


Thank you, mcescalante. We did our best to make the transition as smooth as possible.

reply


Yeah, that's pretty impressive. YC should consider making it a requirement of funding that the components go open-source if they shutdown without acquisition, etc. Aside from collective benefit, a future, YC startup might get a head start from their docs or components. They seem to fund multiple startups in the same market segments at times.

reply


The open source Parse Server offers more benefits than hosted parse.com. Many of the benefits are outlined in this blog post: http://blog.parse.com/announcements/what-is-parse-server/ Whatever you are building with Parse Server, Nodechef can help you get there faster. https://www.nodechef.com/parse-server

reply


Are you a nodechef cofounder by any chance? I host with nodechef and am happy with them so far.

reply


Yes, I am one of the co-founders. Thanks for hosting with us.

reply


Parse was an amazing discovery when I was just starting out my dev career and I've used it in all of my major projects, but it had some serious shortcomings. I wrote about why I think Parse failed from a developer's perspective.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13522602

reply


Why do you think Parse was a failure in the first place? Surely, Parse founders got a nice little cash out of the acquisition and Facebook got developers onboard and Facebook Login integrated onto many apps.

reply


Well, he said "from a developer's perspective" ...

reply


> Why do you think Parse was a failure in the first place?

Because the title of this post is "Parse.com is shutting down today".

reply


When a marriage ends in divorce, it is fair to call the marriage a failure even if you get a profitable settlement from the divorce and even if you both go on to better marriages. Same reason.

reply


Nice analogy, but we generally don't select development tools on the basis that we want to grow old with them.

reply


Quick... everyone run to www.graph.cool !! It's parse but for GraphQL!

reply


The way you phrased it almost seem sarcastic in the context of this thread, although i think you are actually recommending them :)

They offer a interesting product but i think at this moment it has the exact same problem that Parse had (my other comment in this thread), you don't have access to the raw data, hope they will do that in the future (provide direct access to the source database), it will certainly be a more interesting/flexible service

reply


I just want to say thank you to the HN community. We learned a lot in engaging with folks here over the years.

reply


The export data feature has been broken for months — it’s stuck in the “waiting to begin…” phase. Is there plans to allow people to export their data?

I’d like to get my data out, but both options for exporting data via the dashboard are broken. They also disabled the ability to contact them in regards to the export data functionality.

reply


Email migration@parse.com for generic last-moment migration assistance.

reply


uhhh...sorry to say but I don't think you're getting that data out anymore.

>When your app is disabled, you will not be able to access the data browser or export any data, and your applications will no longer be able to access the Parse API.

reply


The apps were not disabled. The export feature hasn't been working because of a bug on their end. It seams like the claim that Parse "firmly believes in data portability" is complete BS.

reply


The data export feature was replaced by the database migration tool we launched on January 28 last year. We highly recommend using the database migration tool as this will ensure that all of your data is copied over and synced to your new database prior to switching traffic over. Tons of apps have migrated in the past year using the db migration tool.

reply


Ah yes, the day that so many unsupported apps stop working.

reply


As for iOS apps, I imagine Apple's new attempt to remove unsupported apps from the app store will result in many of these apps getting the boot soon.

I've already seen the notification when opening an app that it might perform slowly since it is not supported (or something along those lines).

reply


I've seen a notification like that, but it had to do with an App not being compiled for 64 bit architecture.

reply


As a non-developer who found Parse extremely easy to use, is there a similar product in the market that I can switch my iPhone app over to?

reply


You can use Parse Server Hosting providers such as sashido.io so you don't have to make many code changes.

reply


Cool. Thanks! I already let all my data go, but it will be great to get my app going again.

reply


I was never a huge fan of parse, having seen startups fail hard when using it, and I've been pretty vocal about that in the past [1]. It was a great idea in principal, but failed pretty hard when faced with the reality of non-toy development.

I generally hate to see projects fail, but in this case I'm not terribly upset. I think that people were getting sucked into the ease of getting apps up and running quickly, then spending 2-3x the effort getting past that initial stage versus doing it in a more traditional stack.

Perhaps the open-source server might give the community some opportunity to fix the many, many glaring bugs and problems, but I have felt like the specific design of Parse itself was just too flawed to succeed.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10056033

reply


I generally hate to see projects fail

Many would be happy to fail like this!

Facebook acquires Parse, an app-support company, for $85 million

http://articles.latimes.com/2013/apr/26/business/la-fi-tn-fa...

reply


What's the shame in being a great prototyping tool? While it's not the right choice for everything in your stack, it's definitely one of the fastest ways to get a service or product off the ground.

My company came out of a similar place with Firebase. The initial version of our product was written 100% against Firebase. This was absolutely a good choice when it was made, but -- surprise! -- two years later, we had to start involving other databases. Was it harder than any other two-years-in scaleup? I didn't find it so. And we still use it where it makes sense.

reply


That's the problem. It wasn't a great prototyping tool. Great prototyping tools are fine. Parse was not a great prototyping tool. In my not-terribly-nuanced-opinion, it was a really nice GUI wrapped around a not-so-great shim on top of MongoDB.

I don't have specific experience with Firebase, but I believe that from what I've heard from others using it, has a much better design that would survive much longer in the face of growth.

You say that you had to involve other databases two years in? The startups I've seen using parse are failing over to alternative technology much, much sooner.

reply


I tried to reply to your comment you just deleted.

reply


Just read all your objections to Parse. It seems to me that all of them arise from two core things - You don't have access to database that actually holds the data - The database is MongoDB which is quite young compared to MySQL/Postgres and can't do terribly complicated stuff

The above two things as you said made Parse very inflexible once you get beyond prototype phase.

I think i solved all of your objections in my product (http://graphqlapi.com) which puts the database at the center and the schema drives the api. Internally it uses PostgREST to which i've been a core contributor for more then a year now ... how time flies :)

reply


That's really awesome! I'm glad to see you've also solved a lot of the req/s issues that Parse had too.

If prototyping tools are done right, I think they are valuable and awesome.

reply


Thank you for the praise, however i really want to stress that Sub0 (and PostgREST) are not prototyping tools only :)

It's true that you don't build api's with them the way you would with a more traditional stack but you can build real products with this a lot faster. This style of building APIs clicks faster with people that use (and trust) Postgres

reply


Did you vocalize any of these issues anywhere? I have never used Parse but have been looking at the open-source version. What are the many, many glaring bugs and problems you're referring to?

reply


Check out the Parse Migration Guide to migrate away without any downtime - http://www.parsemigrationguide.com/

reply


What are the founders next up to ? Interesting to hear about it.

reply


Ilya's a VC now. http://venturebeat.com/2016/08/09/parse-cofounder-and-y-comb... James and I are still working at Facebook, on other projects.

reply


can someone tldr us on what happened to parse?

reply


Founded 2011, sold to Facebook for $85M in 2013, folded by Facebook in 2016 (though the software was released as open source).

reply


Technically I believe the software was re-implemented as open source; the initial release didn't measure up compared to what Parse offered but the project has grown since then.

reply


Facebook decided it wasn't worth it to continue maintaining Parse so they shut it down and open sourced all the code. Simple as that.

reply


I am curious to know why facebook bought it in the first place

reply


Pbly talent grab and also it gave them a view of up and coming apps they could target for acquisition: http://www.businessinsider.com/why-facebook-acquired-parse-f...

reply


Facebook bought it. Parse was highly coupled to AWS at the time. They spent some 3 years trying to get it to run on Facebook's cloud, and apparently failed to do so. Facebook decided to cut their losses, and shut it down.

reply


Facebook bought it.

reply


facebook shut it down

reply


What an incredible journey!

reply


The Parse folks seem to have handled this reasonably well but this is the perfect illustration of why building your own application around a third party service like this is not a pure win. There is a tradeoff and it can in fact bite you.

reply


It's a shame so many people think of the Data Access Object design pattern as something only Java developers should be using. Using DAOs to provide database-agnostic access to your data takes a few moments more at first, but then when you need to move data from $DB_X to $DB_Y, there's a lot less wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Mediocre link on the topic: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Data_access_object

reply


I'm not sure what your point is. Do you mean that if only people used DAOs then Parse shutting down wouldn't be a problem? It only encapsulates the problem. You still need to go through a process to switch from Parse to MariaDB or whatever else you switch to. You just don't have to rewrite your whole application.

I'm in favor of DAOs and use them myself but they don't have anything to do with what I was talking about.

reply


You made the point that the tradeoff can bite you. I mentioned DAOs as a way to make that bite less painful. Not a hard connection to make.

reply


That's what I assumed, but it wasn't totally clear that was your intention.

Like I said it does help but it's not a panacea.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: